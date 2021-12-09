Anatomage introduces a new program to host your own Anatomage Tournament

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc, a market leader in 3D medical virtualization technology, invites educational institutions with an Anatomage Table across the United States to host regional Anatomage Tournaments through an initiative called Anatomage Tournament X.

The Anatomage Tournament X is a new program for Anatomage Table users to become a host site for the Anatomage Tournament. Hosting an Anatomage Tournament provides students with an interactive, skill-building, in-school activity. The Tournaments can be operated by high schools, community colleges, four-year colleges, universities, or any institution with an Anatomage Table.

The Anatomage Tournament is a team-based competition that focuses on knowledge of anatomical structure. Utilizing Anatomage's virtual dissection table, students compete against each other to test their anatomical and medical knowledge. Designed to support students' anatomy and physiology learning while fostering collaboration and teamwork, Anatomage Tournaments provide students a fun opportunity to enhance skill sets such as communication, goal-setting, preparation, and managing success and failure.

Anatomage has hosted over 50 Anatomage Tournaments, and with Anatomage Tournament X, we are expanding the Tournament across the United States. To accelerate the initiative, Anatomage provides guidelines, promotional tools, test information, and infrastructure to run a successful event.

Uniquely tailored for Anatomage Table users, Anatomage Tournament X is anticipated to encourage students from surrounding high schools to strengthen their interest in medical careers and build on medical knowledge learned in school coursework.

About Anatomage

As a market leader in medical virtualization technology, Anatomage enables an ecosystem of 3D anatomy hardware and software, allowing users to visualize anatomy at the highest level of accuracy. Established in both the education and healthcare industries, Anatomage is transforming standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis, and treatment planning through its highly innovative products.

