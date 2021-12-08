UScellular To Be Featured in New Season of "Undercover Boss" on the CBS Television Network CEO Laurent "LT" Therivel went undercover to see the business in action

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular, the fourth largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, will be featured in the upcoming season of CBS's Emmy-award winning reality television series, "Undercover Boss." Chief Executive Officer Laurent "LT" Therivel is featured in the episode as he goes undercover with associates in the company's retail sales, customer care and engineering organizations.

UScellular will be featured in the upcoming season of CBS's reality television series, "Undercover Boss."

"From the day I started at this company, I knew that we had the best associates in the industry, but this experience solidified it," LT said. "I learned so much by spending time in their shoes and getting an understanding of all the hard work that goes into keeping our customers connected, either in our stores, over the phone or at our cell towers."

LT joined UScellular in July 2020 after spending 10 years at AT&T, most recently as CEO of AT&T Mexico. Due to him joining the company in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was difficult to visit stores and meet with associates. With the company unveiling its new "America's Locally Grown Wireless" brand purpose in early 2021, the opportunity to appear on "Undercover Boss" was one LT couldn't pass up.

"I was eager to see our new brand come to life through our associates, and in our stores and local communities," added LT. "I'm also proud that we were able to give back through our participation in this show by donating to non-profit organizations that our associates are passionate about."

LT started his career with the U.S. Marine Corps, earning the rank of Captain and serving as a telecommunications operations officer in San Diego, Calif., and a communications officer in Southeast Asia. As CEO of UScellular, he is focused on growing UScellular's business and positioning the company for future success. He is highly customer and associate focused and is committed to UScellular's mission of connecting customers to the people and places that matter most to them.

UNDERCOVER BOSS is a two-time Emmy Award-winning reality series that follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations. Each week, a different leader will sacrifice the comfort of their corner office for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation.

UScellular's episode was filmed safely in early 2021 with strict COVID-19 protocols in place. The air date will be shared at a later time.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

For more information:

Katie Frey, UScellular Media Relations

773-317-0002

Katie.frey@uscellular.com

View original content:

SOURCE UScellular