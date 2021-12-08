Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., Awarded ASTRO Contract

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., (SPA) has been awarded a multiyear General Services Administration's ASTRO indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (IDIQ). ASTRO consists of ten separate Multiple Award, IDIQ contracts administered through GSA's Federal Systems Integration and Management Center. ASTRO focuses on providing innovative, future technology, products, solutions, and capabilities to the Department of Defense across the all-domain battlespace.

SPA received an award for Pool 9 Support Pool which includes services required for successful execution of a product, program, project, or process regarding platforms and robotics for land, air, sea, or space; the planning necessary to support operational missions; and the analysis of the results of an operational mission.

"We are excited with this new opportunity to further our mission to help our clients deliver game changing capabilities to the warfighter," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "The ASTRO award provides additional opportunities for our mission-focused and highly skilled workforce to deliver innovative and leading-edge solutions supporting our national security mission."

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier provider of innovative and data-driven knowledge-based solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program Support. SPA employees are subject matter experts in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.

