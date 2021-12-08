SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results at Marigold

Oxide Intercepts Include 2.97 g/t Au Over 71.6 Meters and 10.47 g/t Over 16.8 Meters
DENVER, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from 288 drillholes (275 reverse circulation and 13 core drillholes) completed at the Marigold mine in Nevada, USA. The Company's strategy to advance brownfields targets proximal to existing infrastructure has yielded exceptional results in Nevada, as evidenced by the extensive track record of mineral inventory growth throughout Marigold's 32 years of consecutive production. The Marigold mine currently has a mine life in excess of 10 years, and these results support the extension and enhancement of future life of mine plans.
Resource development drilling at Marigold is focused in the New Millennium area around the Basalt-Antler pit that historically produced approximately 1 million ounces at a grade of 0.75 g/t. The New Millennium concept, unlocked by recent land acquisitions, targets low-cost resource and reserve additions proximal to the Marigold plan of operations with the potential to complement the existing life of mine plan. New oxide intercepts in New Millennium include:
- MRA7324: 10.47 g/t Au over 16.8 meters, including 18.72 g/t Au over 9.1 meters
- MRA7249: 7.88 g/t Au over 10.7 meters
- MRA7286: 1.51 g/t Au over 22.9 meters, including 2.17 g/t Au over 13.7 meters
- MRA7285: 0.96 g/t Au over 29.0 meters, including 1.45 g/t Au over 9.1 meters
- DDH7408: 1.49 g/t Au over 29.0 meters, including 2.78 g/t Au over 10.7 meters
In addition to drilling at New Millennium, SSR Mining continues to explore for supplemental oxide ore sources across the broader Marigold land package. At the Trenton Canyon project located ~4 km south of New Millennium (Figure 1), drilling has delivered exciting high-grade intercepts of predominantly oxide mineralization. Exploration at Trenton Canyon aims to define oxide material that leverages existing infrastructure at Marigold to provide an avenue for production growth in the future. Oxide intercepts from Trenton Canyon include:
- MRA7266: 2.97 g/t Au over 71.6 meters
- MRA7264: 6.53 g/t Au over 12.2 meters including 12.49 g/t Au over 6.1 meters
- MRA7316: 7.49 g/t Au over 10.7 meters
Rod Antal, President and CEO said, "These exploration results highlight the potential to add incremental oxide mineralization to Marigold's already robust reserve life. By focusing on adding ounces proximal to existing infrastructure at New Millennium, we are demonstrating opportunities to build on Marigold's near and medium-term future, while also continuing to systematically explore the larger property for longer-term targets. We are working to expand and accelerate our exploration efforts at Marigold as a precursor to completing an updated Marigold District Master Plan technical report later in 2022."
Marigold, Nevada
SSR Mining's mineral holdings include a 100% owned ~20,000-hectare parcel containing the currently producing Marigold mine as well as the past producing Valmy, Trenton Canyon, North Peak, and Buffalo Valley mines.
Near mine exploration during the Exploration Period (May 1st, 2020 to September 30th, 2021) focused on Mineral Resource additions at New Millennium, enabled by land acquisitions completed in 2016, 2018 and 2019. New Millennium represents a low cost, high probability development opportunity in the Nevada portfolio and drilling at the target will continue with the ultimate goal to extend operations at Marigold beyond its current mine life to 2032. The New Millennium target area is comprised of six distinct zones which include East Basalt, Battle Cry, Antler, Section 6, Lil' Gun and North Antler (Figure 2).
Exploration drilling on the recently acquired Section 6 parcel has returned intercepts analogous to the typical Marigold-style mineralization, including 22.9 meters at 1.51 g/t of Au from 248.4 meters in MRA7286, demonstrating bulk-tonnage potential at the far southern reaches of the Marigold system. As our definition drilling programs continue, there is potential for the discrete zones of mineralization to coalesce. Figure 3 provides select results from the drilling completed at Section 6 and other New Millennium zones. The Company is also undertaking a re-assay program of historical drill samples in the New Millennium area with potential to build on the success of the re-assay program at Marigold's Mackay deposit during 2015-2016 which yielded a 23% increase in estimated tonnage and a 13% increase in gold ounces within the Mackay pits. The goal of this program is to capture low-grade gold assay values not recorded in the historical dataset and integrate the results with the updated resource model. The first phase of this program, which included the re-analysis of drill samples from two drill sections, yielded positive results (Figure 4) and will now be expanded to encompass the entire project area.
During the exploration period, a lesser amount of drilling was completed in the Valmy and Cross Fire resource area. In June of 2021, SSR Mining submitted a proposed amendment to the Marigold Plan of Operations to include the Valmy and Cross Fire resource areas. The Bureau of Land Management is currently reviewing the proposal and we expect a decision in Q4 2021, informing next steps with respect to National Environmental Policy Act requirements.
SSR Mining is also continuing exploration on the 100% owned 8,900-hectare land package to the south of Marigold which includes the past producing Buffalo Valley, North Peak, and Trenton Canyon mines. Given the varied nature of the known deposits and the discovery potential of precious metal (distal Au-Ag) and polymetallic (skarn, porphyry) deposits in the district, the Marigold team employs a comprehensive approach to its exploration programs. This included the completion of a 14.5 km2 multi-element soil geochemistry survey, the recent acquisition of a proprietary airborne hyperspectral dataset, and completion of a 16.9 km seismic reflection survey. Integration of these data increase the predictive capabilities of our teams and helps to generate higher probability exploration targets. Exploration activities remain focused on the discovery of supplemental oxide material capable of bolstering Marigold's intermediate to long-term production profile, leveraging spatial proximity to New Millennium and potential infrastructure synergies.
Trenton Canyon
SSR Mining's exploration objective at Trenton Canyon is to delineate Mineral Resources and Reserves in oxide material capable of potentially supporting stand-alone heap leaching facilities. Confirmation drilling within the Relay Ridge deposit in hole MRA7266 returned 2.97 g/t Au over 71.6 meters (oxide) and illustrated the localized higher-grade nature of the mineralization. Similar to New Millennium, the oxide inventory at Trenton Canyon currently consists of isolated mineral centers. Definition drilling to delineate the extents of these mineral centers and potential continuity is ongoing.
Buffalo Valley
SSR Mining's objective at Buffalo Valley is to convert the historically delineated mineral inventory into Mineral Resource and Reserve category with the goal of enabling a potential satellite operation to supplement Marigold's intermediate to long-term production profile. The historical Indicated Mineral Resources for Buffalo Valley host approximately 418,000 ounces of gold (20 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.65 g/t) as of December 31, 20181. Geotechnical and metallurgical drilling proximal to the Buffalo Valley pit is scheduled for Q4 2021.
Table 1. Significant oxide gold intercepts at Marigold and Trenton Canyon.
Hole ID
From
To
Length
Gold
Oxidation State
Area
MRA7249
65.5
76.2
10.7
7.88
Oxide
East Basalt
79.2
82.3
3.0
0.69
Oxide
MRA7264
94.5
106.7
12.2
6.53
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
including
94.5
100.6
6.1
12.49
Oxide
MRA7266
24.4
27.4
3.0
0.44
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
32.0
44.2
12.2
1.22
Oxide
56.4
128.0
71.6
2.97
Oxide
including
56.4
111.3
54.9
3.45
Oxide
including
115.8
125.0
9.1
1.95
Oxide
MRA7285
115.8
121.9
6.1
3.44
Oxide
Section 6
including
115.8
118.9
3.0
6.22
Oxide
204.2
211.8
7.6
2.64
Oxide
including
205.7
210.3
4.6
4.03
Oxide
237.7
266.7
29.0
0.96
Oxide
including
242.3
245.4
3.0
1.65
Oxide
including
248.4
257.6
9.1
1.45
Oxide
271.3
278.9
7.6
0.51
Oxide
MRA7286
208.8
217.9
9.1
2.11
Oxide
Section 6
including
208.8
214.9
6.1
2.79
Oxide
234.7
243.8
9.1
0.84
Oxide
including
236.2
240.8
4.6
1.14
Oxide
248.4
271.3
22.9
1.51
Oxide
including
256.0
269.8
13.7
2.17
Oxide
306.3
313.9
7.6
4.38
Oxide
342.9
346.0
3.0
0.49
Oxide
MRA7289
169.2
172.2
3.0
0.33
Oxide
Section 6
176.8
185.9
9.1
0.83
Oxide
including
178.3
181.4
3.0
1.45
Oxide
219.5
245.4
25.9
1.03
Oxide
including
219.5
228.6
9.1
1.59
Oxide
253.0
263.7
10.7
0.62
Oxide
266.7
269.8
3.0
0.49
Oxide
356.6
362.7
6.1
0.92
Oxide
including
356.6
361.2
4.6
1.00
Oxide
MRA7324
227.1
243.8
16.8
10.47
Oxide
East Basalt
including
227.1
236.2
9.1
18.72
Oxide
DDH7408
132.3
140.8
8.6
0.73
Oxide
Section 6
168.2
197.2
29.0
1.49
Oxide
including
168.2
178.8
10.7
2.78
Oxide
including
182.7
186.5
3.8
1.05
Oxide
226.2
235.3
9.1
0.85
Oxide
including
226.2
229.2
3.0
1.74
Oxide
238.4
242.9
4.6
0.48
Oxide
Drill intercepts reported above a gold grade of 0.3 g/t and with a minimum length 3.0 meters with a maximum contiguous internal dilution of 2.5 meters. All lengths reported above are downhole length and true thickness are not known at this stage.
Sulfide Exploration
While the Company continues targeting additional oxide inventory across the greater Marigold property, we are simultaneously exploring for structurally controlled sulfide mineralization potentially amenable to alternative mining & processing methods than those currently utilized at Marigold. Building on results announced May 14, 2020, exploration efforts have focused on the Tempest zone, a series of high-grade structures proximal to the past-producing South and West pits at Trenton Canyon (Figure 5). Results from drillhole MRA7405 include 9.1 meters at 18.69 g/t Au (sulfide) from 182.9 meters (Figure 6). At Buffalo Valley, exploration drilling is focused on understanding the geometry and orientation of mineralized structures identified by historical drilling outside of the mine area in addition to drill testing of new targets. Historical drilling previously returned exceptional results, including an anomalously high-grade intercept of 4.6 meters from 283.5 meters at 127.89 g/t Au in hole F95-1, 1.5 km northwest of the Buffalo Valley pit, demonstrating the excellent exploration potential throughout the land position.
The ongoing surface mapping along with results of our geochemical survey are informing interpretation of historical and recent SSR Mining drill results. We are applying this understanding to a robust collection of high-quality and underexplored targets throughout the extensive Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley projects.
Table 2. Significant sulfide gold intercepts at Trenton Canyon from the Exploration Period.
Hole ID
From
To
Length
Gold
Oxidation State
Area
MR7233
13.7
16.8
3.0
0.57
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
41.1
45.7
4.6
1.40
Oxide
140.2
143.3
3.0
0.43
Sulfide
221.0
230.1
9.1
16.74
Sulfide
including
221.0
227.1
6.1
24.98
Sulfide
233.2
242.3
9.1
0.95
Sulfide
245.4
249.9
4.6
0.68
Sulfide
292.6
315.5
22.9
0.53
Sulfide
including
301.8
304.8
3.0
1.26
Sulfide
425.2
429.8
4.6
0.56
Sulfide
MRA7405
157.0
163.1
6.1
5.66
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
169.2
172.2
3.0
0.94
Sulfide
182.9
198.1
15.2
11.49
Sulfide
including
182.9
192.0
9.1
18.69
Sulfide
208.8
211.8
3.0
0.38
Sulfide
214.9
217.9
3.0
0.50
Sulfide
227.1
230.1
3.0
0.39
Sulfide
249.9
253.0
3.0
0.88
Sulfide
268.2
272.8
4.6
1.02
Sulfide
281.9
291.1
9.1
0.43
Sulfide
294.1
326.1
32.0
1.33
Sulfide
including
306.3
318.5
12.2
2.53
Sulfide
329.2
332.2
3.0
0.43
Sulfide
335.3
346.0
10.7
0.44
Sulfide
349.0
381.0
32.0
0.86
Sulfide
including
365.8
368.8
3.0
1.48
Sulfide
including
376.4
381.0
4.6
1.86
Sulfide
385.6
388.6
3.0
0.93
Sulfide
391.7
397.8
6.1
1.99
Sulfide
Drill intercepts reported above a gold grade of 0.3 g/t and with a minimum length 3.0 meters with a maximum contiguous internal dilution of 2.5 meters. All lengths reported above are downhole length and true thickness are not known at this stage.
1 Mineral Resources disclosed by Newmont (Newmont Press release dated February 21, 2019) have been grossed up to illustrate 100% SSR Mining ownership of Buffalo Valley and are subject to rounding. Metal price used for Mineral Resources estimate is $1,400 per ounce of gold. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Sampling and Analytical Procedures
Drill samples from the Marigold mine drilling program were sent for processing and analysis to the offices of American Assay Laboratories, Inc. ("AAL") in Sparks, Nevada which is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory independent from SSR Mining. Fire assay was completed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code FA-PB30-ICP) with an Inductively Coupled Plasma finish after a two-acid digestion. Samples with assay results greater than 10 g/t gold were fire assayed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code Grav Au30) with a gravimetric finish. We employ a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program, which includes real-time assay quality monitoring through the regular insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material, as well as reviewing laboratory-provided QA/QC data and confirming results at umpire labs.
Marigold mine also utilizes Paragon Geochemical Laboratories, a privately held corporation located in Sparks, Nevada. Analytical procedures utilized are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited and ISO 9001:2015 certified. Samples were prepared under strictly controlled processes, and 30-gram aliquots fire assayed with lead collection. The analytical determinations were with aqua regia digestion and Inductively Coupled Plasma analysis (Au-OES30). Results greater than 8 g/t gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish (Au-GR30). Quality control utilizes layers of embedded controls that are monitored during operations and used for final certification.
External review of data and processes relating to Marigold exploration data have been completed by an independent consultant F. C. Edmunds, P. Geo., in November 2021. There were no adverse material results detected and the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for further studies.
Qualified Persons
The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Marigold mine has been reviewed and approved by James N. Carver, SME Registered Member, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"). Mr. Carver is SSR Mining's Exploration Manager at the Marigold mine.
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.
SSR Mining Contacts
F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
Phone: +1 (416) 306-5789
To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.
SOURCE: SSR Mining Inc.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and the Company's other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning the Company's outlook and anticipated events or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.
Forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
Forward-looking information in this press release include statements concerning, among other things: forecasts; outlook; timing of production; production, cost, operating and capital expenditure guidance; the Company's intention to return excess attributable free cash flow to shareholders; the timing and implementation of the Company's dividend policy; the implementation of any share buyback program and the amount thereof; statements regarding plans or expectations for the declaration of future dividends and the amount thereof; future cash costs and all in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce of gold, silver and other metals sold; the prices of gold, silver and other metals; Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, realization of Mineral Reserves, and the existence or realization of Mineral Resource estimates; the Company's ability to discover new areas of mineralization; the timing and extent of capital investment at the Company's operations; the timing and extent of capitalized stripping at the Company's operations; the timing of production and production levels and the results of the Company's exploration and development programs; current financial resources being sufficient to carry out plans, commitments and business requirements for the next twelve months; movements in commodity prices not impacting the value of any financial instruments; estimated production rates for gold, silver and other metals produced by the Company; the estimated cost of sustaining capital; availability of sufficient financing; receipt of regulatory approvals; the timing of studies, announcements, and analysis; the timing of construction and development of proposed mines and process facilities; ongoing or future development plans and capital replacement; estimates of expected or anticipated economic returns from the Company's mining projects, including future sales of metals, concentrate or other products produced by the Company and the timing thereof; the Company's plans and expectations for its properties and operations; and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.
Such forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of the Company's filings, and include: the inherent speculative nature of exploration results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and governmental relations; status of negotiations and potential transactions, including joint ventures; weather conditions at the Company's operations; commodity prices; the ultimate determination of and realization of Mineral Reserves; existence or realization of Mineral Resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to the Company's mines or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to the Company's properties; the timing and amount of future production; the ability to meet production, cost, and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analyses; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process, and sell mineral products on economically favorable terms; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While the Company considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect.
The above list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is only a prediction based on the Company's current expectations and the Company's projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings on the Company's website at www.ssrmining.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au and other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.
All references to "$" in this press release are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
This press release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC set out in the SEC rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this press release may not be comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.
Table 3. Assay results received during the Exploration Period for Marigold and Trenton Canyon
Hole ID
From
To
Interval
Gold
Oxidation State
Area
MR7042
99.1
102.1
3.0
0.93
Oxide
Cross Fire
143.3
146.3
3.0
0.50
Oxide
160.0
166.1
6.1
0.34
Oxide
MRA7179
0.0
3.0
3.0
0.50
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
19.8
22.9
3.0
1.50
Oxide
61.0
64.0
3.0
1.11
Oxide
178.3
182.9
4.6
1.34
Sulfide
204.2
207.3
3.0
0.57
Sulfide
243.8
246.9
3.0
0.47
Sulfide
265.2
269.8
4.6
1.59
Sulfide
306.3
309.4
3.0
0.39
Sulfide
MR7182
288.0
294.1
6.1
0.80
Oxide
East Basalt
MRA7186
13.7
27.4
13.7
0.56
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7187
45.7
48.8
3.0
0.72
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7188
22.9
27.4
4.6
0.76
Mixed
Trenton Canyon
108.2
111.3
3.0
0.38
Oxide
MRA7189
9.1
15.2
6.1
0.40
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
47.2
62.5
15.2
0.39
Oxide
102.1
106.7
4.6
0.56
Oxide
184.4
187.5
3.0
0.30
Oxide
MRA7190
172.2
176.8
4.6
0.47
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7191
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7192
170.7
175.3
4.6
0.32
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
202.7
205.7
3.0
0.70
Sulfide
MRA7193
29.0
36.6
7.6
0.84
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MR7197
44.2
54.9
10.7
1.80
Oxide
Valmy
including
45.7
51.8
6.1
2.70
Oxide
DDH7202
178.3
188.4
10.1
8.03
Sulfide
Exploration holes
including
178.3
187.1
8.8
9.12
Sulfide
300.5
304.7
4.2
3.34
Sulfide
MRA7203
204.2
213.4
9.1
0.79
Oxide
Cross Fire
216.4
222.5
6.1
0.52
Oxide
MRA7204
9.1
12.2
3.0
1.52
Oxide
Cross Fire
152.4
163.1
10.7
2.74
Oxide
including
153.9
161.5
7.6
3.63
Oxide
MRA7205
NSI
Cross Fire
MR7206
NSI
Cross Fire
MR7207
109.7
114.3
4.6
0.41
Oxide
Cross Fire
MR7208
77.7
82.3
4.6
0.33
Oxide
Cross Fire
MRA7209
76.2
79.2
3.0
0.51
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7210
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MR7211
NSI
Cross Fire
MR7212
NSI
Cross Fire
MR7213
NSI
Cross Fire
MRA7214
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MR7215
21.3
25.9
4.6
1.18
Oxide
Cross Fire
including
21.3
24.4
3.0
1.48
Oxide
67.1
71.6
4.6
0.40
Oxide
MR7216
NSI
Cross Fire
MR7217
NSI
Cross Fire
MRA7218
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7219
0.0
7.6
7.6
0.42
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7220
210.3
224.0
13.7
0.39
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7221
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7222
50.3
59.4
9.1
0.86
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
including
50.3
54.9
4.6
1.21
Oxide
64.0
68.6
4.6
2.27
Mixed
including
65.5
68.6
3.0
3.02
Sulfide
MRA7223
16.8
33.5
16.8
0.83
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7224
170.7
176.8
6.1
0.65
Mixed
Cross Fire
187.5
190.5
3.0
0.38
Oxide
246.9
251.5
4.6
0.84
Oxide
MRA7225
83.8
93.0
9.1
0.96
Mixed
Cross Fire
233.2
236.2
3.0
0.92
Sulfide
MRA7226
NSI
Cross Fire
MRA7227
16.8
24.4
7.6
0.58
Oxide
Cross Fire
29.0
35.1
6.1
0.44
Oxide
173.7
176.8
3.0
0.40
Mixed
MRA7228
19.8
22.9
3.0
0.83
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
88.4
91.4
3.0
1.09
Oxide
MRA7229
12.2
22.9
10.7
0.48
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7230
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7232
164.6
176.8
12.2
0.65
Oxide
Mackay
312.4
317.0
4.6
0.46
Sulfide
329.2
333.8
4.6
0.33
Sulfide
403.9
406.9
3.0
0.42
Sulfide
MR7233
13.7
16.8
3.0
0.57
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
41.1
45.7
4.6
1.40
Oxide
140.2
143.3
3.0
0.43
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
221.0
230.1
9.1
16.74
Sulfide
including
221.0
227.1
6.1
24.98
Sulfide
233.2
242.3
9.1
0.95
Sulfide
245.4
249.9
4.6
0.68
Sulfide
292.6
315.5
22.9
0.53
Sulfide
including
301.8
304.8
3.0
1.26
Sulfide
425.2
429.8
4.6
0.56
Sulfide
DDH7234
4.0
7.5
3.6
1.94
Oxide
Exploration holes
MRA7235
38.1
42.7
4.6
0.35
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
129.5
132.6
3.0
1.86
Oxide
213.4
216.4
3.0
1.63
Sulfide
227.1
231.7
4.6
2.35
Sulfide
256.0
259.1
3.0
0.72
Sulfide
307.9
313.9
6.1
0.94
Sulfide
including
309.4
312.4
3.0
1.41
Sulfide
399.3
406.9
7.6
0.85
Sulfide
MRA7236
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7237
96.0
99.1
3.0
0.63
Oxide
East Basalt
307.9
312.4
4.6
1.44
Oxide
including
307.9
310.9
3.0
2.00
Oxide
321.6
324.6
3.0
3.02
Oxide
MRA7238
231.7
237.7
6.1
0.45
Oxide
East Basalt
MR7239
313.9
318.5
4.6
0.33
Oxide
East Basalt
MRA7240
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7241
121.9
129.5
7.6
1.21
Mixed
Trenton Canyon
190.5
193.6
3.0
1.21
Sulfide
204.2
210.3
6.1
5.31
Sulfide
including
205.7
210.3
4.6
6.80
Sulfide
239.3
242.3
3.0
0.97
Sulfide
277.4
281.9
4.6
0.32
Sulfide
312.4
320.0
7.6
0.30
Sulfide
361.2
379.5
18.3
0.49
Sulfide
MRA7242
297.2
301.8
4.6
0.48
Oxide
Mackay
367.3
370.3
3.0
0.36
Oxide
MRA7243
155.4
163.1
7.6
1.12
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
157.0
161.5
4.6
1.30
Sulfide
204.2
210.3
6.1
1.12
Sulfide
including
204.2
208.8
4.6
1.32
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
221.0
224.0
3.0
1.38
Sulfide
MR7244
NSI
East Basalt
MR7245
246.9
253.0
6.1
3.02
Oxide
East Basalt
including
246.9
251.5
4.6
3.81
Oxide
256.0
262.1
6.1
1.70
Oxide
289.6
294.1
4.6
1.45
Oxide
MRA7246
123.4
128.0
4.6
0.98
Oxide
East Basalt
237.7
240.8
3.0
0.39
Oxide
254.5
259.1
4.6
0.93
Oxide
271.3
274.3
3.0
0.52
Oxide
DDH7247
59.7
64.3
4.6
0.62
Oxide
Exploration holes
118.9
125.3
6.5
4.56
Oxide
208.8
212.1
3.4
3.67
Sulfide
346.3
349.6
3.4
16.04
Sulfide
MRA7248
NSI
Mackay
MRA7249
65.5
76.2
10.7
7.88
Oxide
East Basalt
79.2
82.3
3.0
0.69
Oxide
MRA7250
56.4
62.5
6.1
0.39
Oxide
East Basalt
70.1
76.2
6.1
2.02
Oxide
including
70.1
73.2
3.0
3.13
Oxide
207.3
211.8
4.6
0.57
Oxide
243.8
248.4
4.6
1.02
Oxide
including
243.8
246.9
3.0
1.04
Oxide
MRA7251
73.2
79.2
6.1
0.56
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
233.2
253.0
19.8
1.79
Sulfide
including
233.2
237.7
4.6
1.93
Sulfide
including
242.3
251.5
9.1
2.51
Sulfide
256.0
277.4
21.3
0.51
Sulfide
304.8
312.4
7.6
0.50
Sulfide
MRA7252
65.5
68.6
3.0
0.55
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
71.6
77.7
6.1
1.34
Sulfide
including
71.6
76.2
4.6
1.62
Mixed
86.9
89.9
3.0
0.54
Sulfide
231.7
234.7
3.0
0.57
Sulfide
414.5
422.2
7.6
0.57
Sulfide
MRA7253
73.2
80.8
7.6
2.78
Oxide
Mackay
including
73.2
77.7
4.6
4.46
Oxide
248.4
272.8
24.4
1.05
Sulfide
including
253.0
265.2
12.2
1.32
Sulfide
Mackay
281.9
292.6
10.7
0.63
Sulfide
297.2
307.9
10.7
0.94
Sulfide
including
301.8
306.3
4.6
1.42
Sulfide
317.0
320.0
3.0
0.53
Sulfide
339.9
342.9
3.0
0.46
Sulfide
358.1
364.2
6.1
0.31
Sulfide
DDH7254
138.0
149.8
11.9
5.32
Oxide
Exploration holes
including
139.3
147.6
8.3
7.42
Oxide
305.7
308.8
3.0
0.93
Sulfide
432.9
436.5
3.5
0.70
Sulfide
439.7
448.7
9.0
0.81
Sulfide
461.5
465.7
4.3
0.37
Sulfide
MRA7256
179.8
182.9
3.0
0.75
Oxide
East Basalt
MRA7257
102.1
112.8
10.7
0.71
Oxide
East Basalt
115.8
118.9
3.0
0.65
Oxide
260.6
268.2
7.6
0.74
Oxide
MR7258
3.0
6.1
3.0
0.71
Oxide
East Basalt
227.1
231.7
4.6
0.71
Oxide
MR7259
22.9
25.9
3.0
0.37
Oxide
East Basalt
MRA7260
115.8
125.0
9.1
3.01
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
115.8
123.4
7.6
3.47
Sulfide
137.2
152.4
15.2
0.96
Sulfide
including
137.2
143.3
6.1
1.55
Mixed
MRA7261
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MR7262
NSI
Mackay
MR7263
0.0
7.6
7.6
0.80
Oxide
Mackay
MRA7264
94.5
106.7
12.2
6.53
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
including
94.5
100.6
6.1
12.49
Oxide
MRA7265
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7266
24.4
27.4
3.0
0.44
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
32.0
44.2
12.2
1.22
Oxide
56.4
128.0
71.6
2.97
Oxide
including
56.4
111.3
54.9
3.45
Oxide
including
115.8
125.0
9.1
1.95
Oxide
MRA7267
19.8
24.4
4.6
0.92
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
47.2
65.5
18.3
1.95
Oxide
including
47.2
59.4
12.2
2.68
Oxide
108.2
111.3
3.0
0.66
Oxide
121.9
125.0
3.0
1.41
Oxide
129.5
138.7
9.1
0.67
Oxide
149.4
152.4
3.0
0.99
Sulfide
MRA7268
68.6
71.6
3.0
0.38
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
86.9
109.7
22.9
1.21
Oxide
including
88.4
94.5
6.1
2.31
Oxide
including
100.6
103.6
3.0
2.11
Oxide
114.3
126.5
12.2
0.67
Oxide
143.3
149.4
6.1
1.14
Sulfide
MRA7269
NSI
Section 6
MRA7270
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7271
208.8
217.9
9.1
0.36
Mixed
Trenton Canyon
MRA7272
61.0
83.8
22.9
0.73
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
including
61.0
65.5
4.6
1.56
Oxide
94.5
102.1
7.6
1.51
Oxide
including
94.5
97.5
3.0
3.04
Oxide
105.2
114.3
9.1
0.68
Oxide
135.6
146.3
10.7
1.88
Sulfide
including
138.7
144.8
6.1
2.96
Sulfide
166.1
169.2
3.0
0.56
Sulfide
MRA7273
310.9
324.6
13.7
0.78
Oxide
East Basalt
MRA7274
0.0
3.0
3.0
0.34
Mixed
Trenton Canyon
MRA7275
134.1
141.7
7.6
0.48
Oxide
Section 6
262.1
265.2
3.0
0.35
Mixed
MRA7276
NSI
Section 6
MRA7277
131.1
140.2
9.1
1.26
Oxide
Section 6
including
131.1
135.6
4.6
1.89
Oxide
155.4
178.3
22.9
0.73
Oxide
including
160.0
166.1
6.1
1.19
Oxide
181.4
190.5
9.1
0.56
Mixed
196.6
202.7
6.1
0.98
Oxide
MR7278
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7279
NSI
Trenton Canyon
DDH7280
179.2
183.1
3.9
0.37
Sulfide
Exploration holes
307.7
311.5
3.8
1.08
Sulfide
MRA7281
138.7
150.9
12.2
0.84
Oxide
Section 6
160.0
207.3
47.2
0.58
Oxide
MRA7282
65.5
79.2
13.7
1.28
Oxide
East Basalt
including
67.1
74.7
7.6
1.89
Oxide
82.3
86.9
4.6
0.60
Oxide
MRA7283
15.2
18.3
3.0
0.62
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MR7284
161.5
164.6
3.0
0.47
Oxide
Section 6
205.7
208.8
3.0
0.57
Oxide
216.4
227.1
10.7
0.86
Mixed
236.2
239.3
3.0
0.54
Sulfide
MRA7285
115.8
121.9
6.1
3.44
Oxide
Section 6
including
115.8
118.9
3.0
6.22
Oxide
204.2
211.8
7.6
2.64
Oxide
including
205.7
210.3
4.6
4.03
Oxide
237.7
266.7
29.0
0.96
Oxide
including
242.3
245.4
3.0
1.65
Oxide
including
248.4
257.6
9.1
1.45
Oxide
271.3
278.9
7.6
0.51
Oxide
MRA7286
208.8
217.9
9.1
2.11
Oxide
Section 6
including
208.8
214.9
6.1
2.79
Oxide
234.7
243.8
9.1
0.84
Oxide
including
236.2
240.8
4.6
1.14
Oxide
248.4
271.3
22.9
1.51
Oxide
including
256.0
269.8
13.7
2.17
Oxide
306.3
313.9
7.6
4.38
Oxide
342.9
346.0
3.0
0.49
Oxide
MRA7287
170.7
173.7
3.0
0.43
Oxide
Section 6
199.6
214.9
15.2
0.79
Oxide
including
202.7
208.8
6.1
1.22
Oxide
324.6
327.7
3.0
0.40
Oxide
341.4
344.4
3.0
0.42
Oxide
355.1
362.7
7.6
0.33
Oxide
MRA7288
NSI
Section 6
MRA7289
169.2
172.2
3.0
0.33
Oxide
Section 6
176.8
185.9
9.1
0.83
Oxide
including
178.3
181.4
3.0
1.45
Oxide
219.5
245.4
25.9
1.03
Oxide
including
219.5
228.6
9.1
1.59
Oxide
253.0
263.7
10.7
0.62
Oxide
266.7
269.8
3.0
0.49
Oxide
356.6
362.7
6.1
0.92
Oxide
including
356.6
361.2
4.6
1.00
Oxide
MRA7290
205.7
210.3
4.6
0.50
Oxide
Section 6
DDH7291
609.9
625.2
15.2
2.68
Sulfide
Exploration holes
including
609.9
621.9
12.0
3.26
Sulfide
682.3
690.7
8.4
0.57
Sulfide
MRA7292
NSI
Section 6
MRA7293
170.7
178.3
7.6
1.40
Oxide
Section 6
including
170.7
175.3
4.6
2.04
Oxide
182.9
187.5
4.6
0.71
Oxide
MR7294
61.0
67.1
6.1
1.19
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
62.5
65.5
3.0
1.87
Sulfide
MRA7295
44.2
50.3
6.1
0.77
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
77.7
82.3
4.6
0.57
Sulfide
MRA7296
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7297
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7298
286.5
292.6
6.1
1.77
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7299
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MR7300
166.1
175.3
9.1
1.15
Oxide
Section 6
including
167.6
172.2
4.6
1.84
Oxide
327.7
330.7
3.0
0.56
Oxide
MR7301
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7302
190.5
199.6
9.1
0.50
Oxide
Section 6
MR7303
169.2
172.2
3.0
1.78
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
189.0
198.1
9.1
0.91
Sulfide
including
190.5
193.6
3.0
1.87
Sulfide
MRA7304
96.0
105.2
9.1
0.64
Mixed
Trenton Canyon
111.3
114.3
3.0
0.47
Mixed
MRA7305
NSI
East Basalt
MR7306
176.8
184.4
7.6
0.90
Oxide
Valmy
187.5
224.0
36.6
0.91
Oxide
including
187.5
198.1
10.7
1.60
Oxide
361.2
364.2
3.0
0.62
Mixed
MR7307
182.9
190.5
7.6
0.56
Oxide
Valmy
205.7
208.8
3.0
0.50
Oxide
227.1
233.2
6.1
0.73
Oxide
237.7
242.3
4.6
0.69
Oxide
MR7308
228.6
234.7
6.1
3.87
Oxide
Valmy
including
228.6
233.2
4.6
5.00
Oxide
254.5
262.1
7.6
0.88
Oxide
including
259.1
262.1
3.0
1.39
Oxide
274.3
277.4
3.0
0.92
Oxide
DDH7309
751.1
760.8
9.7
0.70
Sulfide
Exploration holes
890.8
894.9
4.1
0.37
Sulfide
MR7310
179.8
182.9
3.0
0.50
Oxide
East Basalt
240.8
243.8
3.0
0.36
Oxide
MRA7311
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7312
91.4
99.1
7.6
8.42
Oxide
East Basalt
including
91.4
97.5
6.1
10.36
Oxide
MRA7313
111.3
114.3
3.0
0.68
Oxide
East Basalt
MRA7314
86.9
93.0
6.1
2.63
Oxide
East Basalt
including
86.9
91.4
4.6
3.34
Oxide
MR7315
312.4
315.5
3.0
0.35
Sulfide
East Basalt
MRA7316
193.6
204.2
10.7
7.49
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
including
193.6
199.6
6.1
12.79
Oxide
214.9
228.6
13.7
3.25
Sulfide
including
214.9
219.5
4.6
8.24
Sulfide
MRA7317
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7318
53.3
56.4
3.0
1.08
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7319
288.0
292.6
4.6
0.81
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
342.9
353.6
10.7
2.10
Sulfide
including
344.4
353.6
9.1
2.40
Sulfide
MRA7320
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7321
15.2
21.3
6.1
2.97
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
68.6
73.2
4.6
0.82
Sulfide
MRA7322
10.7
13.7
3.0
1.59
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
56.4
59.4
3.0
0.35
Sulfide
MRA7323
105.2
109.7
4.6
0.92
Sulfide
East Basalt
190.5
195.1
4.6
1.41
Oxide
including
192.0
195.1
3.0
1.67
Oxide
MRA7324
227.1
243.8
16.8
10.47
Oxide
East Basalt
including
227.1
236.2
9.1
18.72
Oxide
MRA7325
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7326
33.5
57.9
24.4
1.56
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
39.6
44.2
4.6
5.33
Oxide
MRA7328
140.2
144.8
4.6
0.46
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7329
67.1
70.1
3.0
2.32
Mixed
Trenton Canyon
77.7
96.0
18.3
1.71
Sulfide
including
83.8
94.5
10.7
2.32
Mixed
99.1
106.7
7.6
0.59
Sulfide
MRA7330
256.0
259.1
3.0
1.70
Sulfide
East Basalt
MRA7331
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7332
137.2
141.7
4.6
8.19
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7333
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7334
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7335
1.5
4.6
3.0
0.49
Oxide
East Basalt
MRA7336
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7337
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MR7338
50.3
62.5
12.2
0.68
Oxide
North Pits
including
57.9
61.0
3.0
1.34
Oxide
MR7339
74.7
80.8
6.1
0.46
Oxide
North Pits
118.9
121.9
3.0
0.35
Oxide
MR7340
NSI
North Pits
MRA7341
384.1
388.6
4.6
0.60
Sulfide
East Basalt
MRA7342
62.5
67.1
4.6
1.08
Oxide
North Pits
MR7343
47.2
56.4
9.1
1.92
Oxide
North Pits
including
48.8
54.9
6.1
2.51
Oxide
74.7
88.4
13.7
1.21
Oxide
including
74.7
80.8
6.1
2.10
Oxide
MR7344
41.1
44.2
3.0
0.59
Oxide
North Pits
51.8
56.4
4.6
0.46
Oxide
MR7345
53.3
61.0
7.6
1.80
Oxide
North Pits
MR7346
NSI
North Pits
DDH7347
79.2
108.1
28.9
1.70
Oxide
North Pits
including
79.2
106.9
27.6
1.77
Oxide
DDH7348
69.5
87.8
18.3
1.90
Oxide
North Pits
including
72.5
86.3
13.7
2.31
Oxide
90.8
94.8
4.0
0.64
Oxide
MR7349
71.6
80.8
9.1
0.61
Oxide
North Pits
MR7350
62.5
89.9
27.4
0.61
Oxide
North Pits
including
73.2
77.7
4.6
1.20
Oxide
MRA7351
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7352
71.6
77.7
6.1
2.02
Oxide
East Basalt
including
71.6
74.7
3.0
3.52
Oxide
161.5
164.6
3.0
3.04
Mixed
172.2
175.3
3.0
2.43
Sulfide
MRA7353
321.6
327.7
6.1
0.72
Oxide
East Basalt
MRA7354
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7355
105.2
108.2
3.0
0.92
Oxide
East Basalt
332.2
335.3
3.0
1.42
Oxide
MRA7356
138.7
144.8
6.1
0.38
Oxide
Section 6
149.4
167.6
18.3
0.58
Oxide
222.5
228.6
6.1
0.96
Oxide
352.0
355.1
3.0
0.97
Sulfide
MRA7357
1.5
4.6
3.0
0.46
Oxide
Section 6
132.6
137.2
4.6
0.45
Oxide
146.3
155.4
9.1
0.38
Oxide
237.7
243.8
6.1
0.55
Oxide
285.0
288.0
3.0
0.46
Oxide
MRA7358
9.1
12.2
3.0
0.78
Oxide
Section 6
149.4
155.4
6.1
0.37
Oxide
160.0
163.1
3.0
0.47
Oxide
166.1
173.7
7.6
0.42
Oxide
205.7
208.8
3.0
0.66
Oxide
358.1
365.8
7.6
0.38
Sulfide
382.5
387.1
4.6
0.45
Sulfide
397.8
405.4
7.6
0.47
Sulfide
MRA7359
NSI
Section 6
MRA7360
196.6
201.2
4.6
0.83
Oxide
Section 6
230.1
243.8
13.7
0.80
Oxide
277.4
280.4
3.0
1.12
Oxide
330.7
338.3
7.6
1.16
Sulfide
including
330.7
336.8
6.1
1.22
Sulfide
MRA7361
134.1
140.2
6.1
0.51
Oxide
Section 6
288.0
294.1
6.1
0.72
Sulfide
312.4
324.6
12.2
0.40
Sulfide
MRA7362
89.9
93.0
3.0
0.87
Oxide
East Basalt
MRA7363
283.5
286.5
3.0
0.52
Oxide
East Basalt
MR7364
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7365
310.9
324.6
13.7
0.88
Oxide
East Basalt
MRA7366
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7367
182.9
189.0
6.1
0.84
Oxide
East Basalt
MRA7368
426.7
435.9
9.1
0.61
Sulfide
East Basalt
438.9
446.5
7.6
0.45
Sulfide
MRA7369
NSI
East Basalt
DDH7372
39.9
48.2
8.2
0.56
Oxide
North Pits
including
43.9
47.1
3.2
1.06
Oxide
57.5
61.6
4.0
0.39
Sulfide
71.3
76.3
5.0
0.35
Mixed
DDH7373
25.9
31.5
5.5
1.59
Oxide
North Pits
DDH7374
NSI
North Pits
MR7376
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7377
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7378
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7379
4.6
9.1
4.6
0.34
Oxide
East Basalt
150.9
153.9
3.0
0.50
Oxide
295.7
300.2
4.6
0.38
Sulfide
MRA7380
82.3
86.9
4.6
0.67
Sulfide
East Basalt
143.3
150.9
7.6
0.47
Oxide
MR7381
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7382
74.7
94.5
19.8
3.65
Oxide
East Basalt
including
74.7
88.4
13.7
4.73
Oxide
97.5
106.7
9.1
0.46
Sulfide
MRA7383
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7384
114.3
117.3
3.0
1.14
Sulfide
East Basalt
291.1
295.7
4.6
0.54
Oxide
MRA7385
227.1
233.2
6.1
0.61
Oxide
East Basalt
MR7386
88.4
91.4
3.0
0.54
Oxide
East Basalt
MRA7387
44.2
48.8
4.6
0.45
Oxide
East Basalt
MRA7388
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7389
112.8
118.9
6.1
1.84
Oxide
East Basalt
MR7390
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7391
166.1
169.2
3.0
0.68
Mixed
East Basalt
MR7392
327.7
330.7
3.0
1.88
Oxide
East Basalt
MRA7393
222.5
225.6
3.0
0.40
Oxide
East Basalt
MR7394
336.8
339.9
3.0
0.50
Oxide
East Basalt
MR7395
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7396
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7397
306.3
323.1
16.8
1.03
Oxide
East Basalt
including
307.9
310.9
3.0
1.23
Oxide
including
315.5
321.6
6.1
1.31
Oxide
MRA7398
313.9
321.6
7.6
0.58
Oxide
East Basalt
MR7399
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7400
105.2
115.8
10.7
2.30
Sulfide
East Basalt
including
105.2
112.8
7.6
3.01
Sulfide
434.3
438.9
4.6
0.69
Sulfide
MR7401
71.6
82.3
10.7
0.59
Oxide
Section 6
including
74.7
77.7
3.0
1.09
Oxide
170.7
175.3
4.6
0.43
Oxide
Section 6
181.4
189.0
7.6
0.57
Oxide
211.8
214.9
3.0
0.51
Oxide
242.3
246.9
4.6
0.62
Oxide
291.1
313.9
22.9
0.63
Oxide
324.6
330.7
6.1
0.39
Oxide
MRA7402
353.6
358.1
4.6
0.36
Sulfide
East Basalt
365.8
370.3
4.6
0.41
Sulfide
MR7403
19.8
29.0
9.1
0.71
Oxide
Section 6
102.1
105.2
3.0
0.59
Oxide
114.3
131.1
16.8
0.50
Oxide
140.2
146.3
6.1
0.39
Oxide
149.4
157.0
7.6
0.63
Oxide
163.1
166.1
3.0
0.50
Oxide
300.2
306.3
6.1
1.22
Oxide
including
300.2
303.3
3.0
2.10
Oxide
MRA7404
96.0
99.1
3.0
1.04
Oxide
East Basalt
MRA7405
157.0
163.1
6.1
5.66
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
169.2
172.2
3.0
0.94
Sulfide
182.9
198.1
15.2
11.49
Sulfide
including
182.9
192.0
9.1
18.69
Sulfide
208.8
211.8
3.0
0.38
Sulfide
214.9
217.9
3.0
0.50
Sulfide
227.1
230.1
3.0
0.39
Sulfide
249.9
253.0
3.0
0.88
Sulfide
268.2
272.8
4.6
1.02
Sulfide
281.9
291.1
9.1
0.43
Sulfide
294.1
326.1
32.0
1.33
Sulfide
including
306.3
318.5
12.2
2.53
Sulfide
329.2
332.2
3.0
0.43
Sulfide
335.3
346.0
10.7
0.44
Sulfide
349.0
381.0
32.0
0.86
Sulfide
including
365.8
368.8
3.0
1.48
Sulfide
including
376.4
381.0
4.6
1.86
Sulfide
385.6
388.6
3.0
0.93
Sulfide
391.7
397.8
6.1
1.99
Sulfide
MRA7406
243.8
251.5
7.6
0.78
Oxide
North Pits
283.5
292.6
9.1
0.83
Oxide
including
283.5
286.5
3.0
1.51
Oxide
MRA7407
146.3
149.4
3.0
0.42
Oxide
North Pits
224.0
227.1
3.0
0.41
Oxide
260.6
268.2
7.6
2.61
Oxide
including
260.6
263.7
3.0
5.49
Oxide
DDH7408
132.3
140.8
8.6
0.73
Oxide
Section 6
168.2
197.2
29.0
1.49
Oxide
including
168.2
178.8
10.7
2.78
Oxide
including
182.7
186.5
3.8
1.05
Oxide
226.2
235.3
9.1
0.85
Oxide
including
226.2
229.2
3.0
1.74
Oxide
238.4
242.9
4.6
0.48
Oxide
MRA7409
97.5
105.2
7.6
0.97
Oxide
North Pits
161.5
166.1
4.6
2.79
Oxide
169.2
172.2
3.0
0.77
Oxide
196.6
199.6
3.0
0.73
Oxide
MRA7410
NSI
North Pits
MRA7411
7.6
10.7
3.0
0.40
Oxide
North Pits
53.3
65.5
12.2
0.91
Oxide
including
56.4
64.0
7.6
1.23
Oxide
94.5
99.1
4.6
0.65
Oxide
108.2
112.8
4.6
0.48
Oxide
MRA7412
126.5
132.6
6.1
0.67
Oxide
North Pits
MRA7413
32.0
39.6
7.6
0.69
Oxide
North Pits
74.7
82.3
7.6
0.68
Oxide
93.0
97.5
4.6
0.40
Oxide
105.2
108.2
3.0
0.34
Oxide
MRA7414
4.6
10.7
6.1
0.50
Oxide
North Pits
147.8
152.4
4.6
0.43
Oxide
MRA7415
38.1
44.2
6.1
1.21
Oxide
North Pits
including
39.6
44.2
4.6
1.28
Oxide
62.5
65.5
3.0
0.82
Oxide
68.6
76.2
7.6
0.59
Oxide
MRA7416
89.9
99.1
9.1
0.42
Oxide
North Pits
MRA7417
97.5
102.1
4.6
0.57
Oxide
North Pits
MRA7418
89.9
93.0
3.0
0.57
Oxide
North Pits
115.8
123.4
7.6
0.71
Oxide
131.1
134.1
3.0
0.85
Oxide
MRA7419
6.1
10.7
4.6
0.32
Oxide
North Pits
MRA7420
172.2
190.5
18.3
0.60
Oxide
Section 6
MRA7421
147.8
153.9
6.1
0.41
Oxide
Section 6
172.2
176.8
4.6
0.62
Oxide
231.7
234.7
3.0
0.34
Oxide
MRA7422
100.6
108.2
7.6
4.65
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
102.1
106.7
4.6
7.37
Sulfide
138.7
141.7
3.0
0.60
Mixed
160.0
163.1
3.0
0.58
Oxide
MRA7424
4.6
7.6
3.0
0.49
Mixed
East Basalt
MRA7425
NSI
East Basalt
MRA7426
155.4
161.5
6.1
0.36
Oxide
Section 6
164.6
175.3
10.7
0.60
Oxide
190.5
193.6
3.0
0.47
Oxide
199.6
217.9
18.3
0.74
Oxide
221.0
230.1
9.1
0.80
Oxide
249.9
256.0
6.1
0.38
Oxide
MRA7427
102.1
117.3
15.2
0.54
Oxide
Section 6
182.9
189.0
6.1
0.67
Oxide
207.3
211.8
4.6
0.32
Oxide
246.9
256.0
9.1
1.11
Oxide
including
248.4
254.5
6.1
1.48
Oxide
291.1
294.1
3.0
0.38
Oxide
312.4
315.5
3.0
0.58
Oxide
318.5
327.7
9.1
0.42
Sulfide
MRA7428
120.4
128.0
7.6
0.55
Oxide
Section 6
184.4
192.0
7.6
0.32
Oxide
242.3
245.4
3.0
0.58
Oxide
269.8
292.6
22.9
0.45
Oxide
349.0
355.1
6.1
1.79
Sulfide
402.3
410.0
7.6
0.59
Sulfide
MRA7429
126.5
141.7
15.2
0.48
Oxide
Section 6
147.8
152.4
4.6
0.34
Oxide
166.1
169.2
3.0
0.33
Oxide
179.8
195.1
15.2
0.34
Oxide
234.7
237.7
3.0
0.47
Oxide
MRA7430
93.0
96.0
3.0
1.43
Oxide
East Basalt
167.6
170.7
3.0
0.38
Oxide
MRA7431
56.4
64.0
7.6
1.74
Oxide
East Basalt
including
56.4
59.4
3.0
3.42
Oxide
118.9
121.9
3.0
0.39
Oxide
MRA7432
102.1
112.8
10.7
0.70
Oxide
Section 6
125.0
135.6
10.7
0.57
Oxide
149.4
152.4
3.0
0.32
Oxide
193.6
204.2
10.7
1.30
Oxide
including
195.1
199.6
4.6
2.21
Oxide
213.4
225.6
12.2
1.23
Oxide
including
213.4
221.0
7.6
1.60
Oxide
268.2
275.8
7.6
0.75
Oxide
including
272.8
275.8
3.0
1.17
Oxide
347.5
350.5
3.0
0.47
Sulfide
MRA7433
118.9
131.1
12.2
1.18
Oxide
Section 6
including
121.9
128.0
6.1
1.74
Oxide
227.1
230.1
3.0
0.70
Oxide
MRA7434
77.7
80.8
3.0
2.87
Oxide
East Basalt
including
77.7
80.8
3.0
2.87
Oxide
MRA7435
184.4
196.6
12.2
1.81
Oxide
Section 6
including
187.5
193.6
6.1
3.12
Oxide
MR7436
318.5
324.6
6.1
2.93
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
318.5
321.6
3.0
5.25
Sulfide
374.9
379.5
4.6
0.36
Sulfide
MRA7437
51.8
56.4
4.6
2.43
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
including
53.3
56.4
3.0
3.49
Oxide
141.7
147.8
6.1
0.94
Sulfide
269.8
275.8
6.1
1.68
Sulfide
MRA7438
25.9
29.0
3.0
3.44
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
82.3
85.3
3.0
0.45
Oxide
123.4
131.1
7.6
1.25
Sulfide
including
123.4
126.5
3.0
2.58
Sulfide
185.9
189.0
3.0
0.65
Sulfide
283.5
286.5
3.0
1.30
Sulfide
MRA7439
111.3
118.9
7.6
0.48
Mixed
Trenton Canyon
MRA7440
105.2
112.8
7.6
2.30
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
105.2
108.2
3.0
4.98
Sulfide
184.4
187.5
3.0
0.48
Sulfide
192.0
195.1
3.0
0.62
Sulfide
201.2
205.7
4.6
0.31
Sulfide
367.3
370.3
3.0
1.82
Sulfide
MRA7441
137.2
147.8
10.7
2.62
Oxide
Section 6
including
141.7
146.3
4.6
5.30
Oxide
199.6
217.9
18.3
1.23
Oxide
Section 6
including
205.7
211.8
6.1
2.00
Oxide
MRA7442
NSI
Section 6
MRA7443
50.3
53.3
3.0
1.15
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
132.6
137.2
4.6
1.73
Oxide
including
132.6
135.6
3.0
2.41
Oxide
MRA7444
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7445
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7446
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7447
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7448
135.6
141.7
6.1
0.43
Oxide
Section 6
144.8
150.9
6.1
0.34
Oxide
155.4
160.0
4.6
0.49
Oxide
169.2
187.5
18.3
1.07
Oxide
including
173.7
181.4
7.6
1.59
Oxide
MRA7449
189.0
199.6
10.7
0.75
Oxide
Valmy
including
193.6
196.6
3.0
1.33
Oxide
202.7
211.8
9.1
1.84
Oxide
including
204.2
207.3
3.0
4.39
Oxide
239.3
242.3
3.0
0.74
Oxide
MRA7450
269.8
277.4
7.6
1.82
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
269.8
274.3
4.6
2.78
Sulfide
MRA7451
108.2
111.3
3.0
0.41
Oxide
Cross Fire
MRA7454
196.6
199.6
3.0
0.44
Oxide
Cross Fire
MRA7455
NSI
Cross Fire
MRA7457
62.5
74.7
12.2
0.58
Oxide
Cross Fire
including
62.5
65.5
3.0
1.12
Oxide
MRA7458
41.1
47.2
6.1
0.57
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
291.1
294.1
3.0
2.07
Sulfide
320.0
333.8
13.7
0.41
Sulfide
MRA7459
4.6
7.6
3.0
0.41
Oxide
Cross Fire
24.4
41.1
16.8
0.47
Oxide
MR7460
NSI
Cross Fire
MRA7461
91.4
100.6
9.1
0.96
Mixed
Trenton Canyon
including
91.4
96.0
4.6
1.43
Oxide
169.2
173.7
4.6
0.44
Sulfide
309.4
317.0
7.6
1.50
Sulfide
MRA7462
153.9
158.5
4.6
1.77
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
153.9
157.0
3.0
2.44
Sulfide
MRA7463
4.6
7.6
3.0
0.59
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7464
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7465
4.6
9.1
4.6
1.97
Mixed
Trenton Canyon
including
4.6
7.6
3.0
2.77
Oxide
MRA7466
137.2
176.8
39.6
0.62
Oxide
Section 6
including
163.1
167.6
4.6
1.30
Oxide
MRA7467
47.2
50.3
3.0
2.27
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
MR7468
150.9
160.0
9.1
0.52
Oxide
Section 6
MRA7470
32.0
35.1
3.0
1.17
Mixed
Trenton Canyon
38.1
45.7
7.6
0.68
Sulfide
70.1
74.7
4.6
1.81
Mixed
including
70.1
73.2
3.0
2.47
Mixed
MRA7471
36.6
45.7
9.1
0.82
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
42.7
45.7
3.0
1.00
Sulfide
71.6
74.7
3.0
0.39
Sulfide
MRA7475
64.0
67.1
3.0
0.99
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7476
173.7
178.3
4.6
0.32
Oxide
Section 6
181.4
189.0
7.6
0.45
Oxide
242.3
245.4
3.0
0.42
Oxide
285.0
297.2
12.2
1.46
Oxide
including
286.5
294.1
7.6
1.96
Oxide
MRA7477
144.8
161.5
16.8
1.18
Oxide
Section 6
including
150.9
158.5
7.6
1.59
Oxide
239.3
254.5
15.2
0.58
Oxide
315.5
338.3
22.9
1.24
Oxide
including
318.5
321.6
3.0
3.19
Oxide
including
324.6
332.2
7.6
1.59
Oxide
MRA7479
9.1
19.8
10.7
3.15
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
27.4
32.0
4.6
0.78
Sulfide
44.2
48.8
4.6
0.79
Mixed
93.0
96.0
3.0
0.67
Sulfide
MRA7481
NSI
Section 6
MRA7482
275.8
278.9
3.0
4.17
Oxide
Section 6
288.0
292.6
4.6
3.19
Oxide
including
288.0
291.1
3.0
4.47
Oxide
MRA7485
286.5
307.9
21.3
1.89
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
286.5
297.2
10.7
2.97
Sulfide
including
303.3
306.3
3.0
1.91
Mixed
310.9
320.0
9.1
0.79
Sulfide
342.9
346.0
3.0
0.94
Sulfide
358.1
362.7
4.6
0.74
Sulfide
MRA7486
207.3
216.4
9.1
0.82
Mixed
Trenton Canyon
including
207.3
210.3
3.0
1.55
Sulfide
MRA7487
176.8
189.0
12.2
1.82
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
176.8
181.4
4.6
3.84
Sulfide
MRA7488
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MR7492
105.2
109.7
4.6
0.35
Sulfide
Section 6
192.0
213.4
21.3
0.75
Oxide
including
202.7
205.7
3.0
1.03
Oxide
224.0
231.7
7.6
0.58
Oxide
MRA7498
265.2
269.8
4.6
0.43
Mixed
Section 6
MRA7499
100.6
106.7
6.1
0.61
Oxide
Section 6
118.9
135.6
16.8
0.71
Oxide
including
121.9
125.0
3.0
1.30
Oxide
163.1
172.2
9.1
0.36
Oxide
MR7500
48.8
65.5
16.8
0.72
Oxide
Mackay
102.1
112.8
10.7
0.42
Oxide
143.3
157.0
13.7
0.80
Oxide
including
149.4
153.9
4.6
1.28
Oxide
524.3
527.3
3.0
0.31
Sulfide
MR7501
NSI
Mackay
MRA7503
187.5
195.1
7.6
0.38
Oxide
Section 6
263.7
266.7
3.0
0.57
Oxide
269.8
275.8
6.1
1.12
Oxide
including
271.3
274.3
3.0
1.52
Mixed
285.0
289.6
4.6
2.39
Oxide
292.6
298.7
6.1
0.71
Oxide
327.7
330.7
3.0
0.57
Oxide
MRA7504
216.4
221.0
4.6
0.47
Oxide
Section 6
324.6
327.7
3.0
1.28
Oxide
344.4
352.0
7.6
0.36
Oxide
Drill intercepts reported above a gold grade of 0.3 g/t and a minimum length of 3.0 meters and a maximum contiguous dilution of 2.5 meters. All lengths reported above are downhole length and true thickness are not known at this stage.
NSI – No significant intercept
Supporting Drilling Information to SSR Mining Announcement
This document provides supporting drill collar locations and composite assay results for the Marigold drilling program referenced in the announcement "SSR Mining announces positive exploration results at Marigold", dated December 8, 2021.
Drill collar locations are surveyed in UTM Zone 11, NAD27 grid using differential GPS in units of meters. The Hole ID prefix DDH is used for HQ (63.5 mm core diameter) and NQ (47.6 mm core diameter) core drilling, the MR and MRA prefixes designate reverse circulation drill holes.
Table 4. Drill Collar Coordinates
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
Length
Area
MR7042
487651
4505055
1793
133
-89
306.3
Cross Fire
MRA7179
484802
4499317
2262
88
-82
336.8
Trenton Canyon
MR7182
486043
4503645
1866
193
-89
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7186
483908
4499894
2191
92
-45
275.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7187
483891
4500051
2178
89
-44
275.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7188
483877
4500141
2182
88
-75
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7189
483877
4500141
2181
84
-45
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7190
483936
4499490
2262
85
-75
275.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7191
483936
4499490
2262
89
-44
275.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7192
483922
4499529
2242
94
-75
275.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7193
483922
4499529
2242
87
-44
275.8
Trenton Canyon
MR7197
486802
4504438
1919
87
-89
336.8
Valmy
DDH7202
484525
4499602
2262
272
-70
721.5
Exploration holes for
MRA7203
487540
4504923
1850
270
-76
336.8
Cross Fire
MRA7204
487609
4504925
1823
269
-71
214.9
Cross Fire
MRA7205
487685
4504796
1877
273
-78
306.3
Cross Fire
MR7206
487538
4505658
1709
282
-89
245.4
Cross Fire
MR7207
487593
4505599
1717
98
-90
184.4
Cross Fire
MR7208
487611
4505535
1724
256
-90
214.9
Cross Fire
MRA7209
483978
4499303
2322
91
-76
275.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7210
483978
4499303
2322
91
-44
275.8
Trenton Canyon
MR7211
487466
4505657
1710
163
-89
245.4
Cross Fire
MR7212
487577
4505623
1714
296
-89
184.4
Cross Fire
MR7213
487527
4505321
1756
163
-89
245.4
Cross Fire
MRA7214
484113
4498839
2407
238
-85
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MR7215
487623
4505201
1764
127
-89
275.8
Cross Fire
MR7216
487592
4505202
1767
17
-89
275.8
Cross Fire
MR7217
487588
4505321
1756
302
-90
214.9
Cross Fire
MRA7218
484098
4499142
2358
90
-75
275.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7219
484098
4499142
2358
11
-71
275.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7220
484019
4499143
2327
90
-74
275.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7221
484019
4499143
2327
90
-48
275.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7222
484014
4499192
2335
87
-76
275.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7223
484014
4499192
2335
84
-45
275.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7224
487693
4504649
1937
269
-73
275.8
Cross Fire
MRA7225
487756
4504595
1947
270
-73
336.8
Cross Fire
MRA7226
488215
4504619
1965
270
-63
336.8
Cross Fire
MRA7227
487823
4504592
1954
269
-71
336.8
Cross Fire
MRA7228
484461
4498750
2439
267
-77
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7229
484460
4498750
2439
268
-46
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7230
484532
4498312
2453
273
-76
257.6
Trenton Canyon
MR7233
484836
4499287
2262
27
-89
458.7
Trenton Canyon
MRA7232
485029
4506670
1627
90
-60
426.7
Mackay
DDH7234
484872
4499274
2261
75
-89
483.7
Exploration holes for
MRA7235
484836
4499287
2262
273
-80
458.7
Trenton Canyon
MRA7236
485902
4503858
1867
270
-67
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7237
485907
4503677
1865
89
-72
336.8
East Basalt
MRA7238
485991
4503676
1863
88
-72
336.8
East Basalt
MR7239
485923
4503220
1880
163
-90
397.8
East Basalt
MRA7240
485926
4503280
1884
271
-47
382.5
East Basalt
MRA7241
484941
4499226
2262
273
-75
446.5
Trenton Canyon
MRA7242
484779
4508008
1590
132
-51
518.2
Mackay
MRA7243
484942
4499226
2262
272
-84
458.7
Trenton Canyon
MR7244
485942
4503401
1869
98
-71
382.5
East Basalt
MR7245
485934
4503372
1874
2
-89
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7246
485959
4503435
1865
86
-76
367.3
East Basalt
DDH7247
484835
4499287
2262
273
-65
416.7
Exploration holes for
MRA7248
484779
4508011
1590
88
-56
486.2
Mackay
MRA7249
486007
4503548
1841
90
-72
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7250
485964
4503587
1843
90
-71
382.5
East Basalt
MRA7251
484895
4499401
2196
177
-52
312.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7252
484895
4499401
2196
181
-66
428.2
Trenton Canyon
MRA7253
485220
4508923
1539
282
-85
365.8
Mackay
DDH7254
484926
4499033
2273
265
-79
1032.4
Exploration holes for
MRA7256
486025
4503621
1861
89
-74
382.5
East Basalt
MRA7257
485980
4503612
1852
92
-77
382.5
East Basalt
MR7258
486046
4503466
1865
115
-89
367.3
East Basalt
MR7259
485886
4503100
1875
14
-90
452.6
East Basalt
MRA7260
484897
4499402
2195
20
-44
190.5
Trenton Canyon
MRA7261
484897
4499401
2195
18
-61
248.4
Trenton Canyon
MR7262
485359
4508219
1433
118
-90
213.4
Mackay
MR7263
485126
4508010
1387
1
-89
167.6
Mackay
MRA7264
484988
4499413
2195
18
-51
166.1
Trenton Canyon
MRA7265
484988
4499413
2195
18
-61
184.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7266
483611
4500494
2001
90
-60
169.2
Trenton Canyon
MRA7267
483649
4500547
1996
100
-80
153.9
Trenton Canyon
MRA7268
483623
4500556
1986
92
-69
169.2
Trenton Canyon
MRA7269
485074
4502888
1816
92
-69
367.3
Section 6
MRA7270
485654
4498190
2139
273
-75
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7271
485662
4498187
2139
88
-44
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7272
483630
4500609
1972
91
-52
169.2
Trenton Canyon
MRA7273
485897
4503768
1853
89
-68
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7274
485704
4498047
2149
273
-73
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7275
485004
4502853
1823
96
-69
367.3
Section 6
MRA7276
485081
4502854
1822
92
-70
367.3
Section 6
MRA7277
485007
4502791
1828
105
-70
367.3
Section 6
MR7278
485709
4497908
2125
168
-90
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7279
485712
4497908
2125
93
-44
306.3
Trenton Canyon
DDH7280
485280
4499522
2038
248
-78
759.3
Exploration holes for
MRA7281
485009
4502764
1830
92
-71
367.3
Section 6
MRA7282
486043
4503555
1843
103
-70
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7283
485738
4497644
2153
270
-43
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MR7284
484886
4502547
1792
353
-89
367.3
Section 6
MRA7285
484900
4502522
1791
86
-57
367.3
Section 6
MRA7286
484853
4502525
1777
88
-56
367.3
Section 6
MRA7287
485042
4502274
1802
93
-55
367.3
Section 6
MRA7288
484954
4502275
1796
94
-57
283.5
Section 6
MRA7289
485020
4502638
1828
87
-71
367.3
Section 6
MRA7290
484883
4502702
1797
89
-69
367.3
Section 6
DDH7291
484462
4502302
1840
267
-80
1054.9
Exploration holes for
MRA7292
484926
4502152
1778
81
-54
458.7
Section 6
MRA7293
485018
4502151
1800
91
-53
458.7
Section 6
MR7294
485822
4500044
2148
227
-89
251.5
Trenton Canyon
MRA7295
485821
4500045
2148
315
-67
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7296
485889
4500052
2133
313
-66
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7297
485887
4500050
2133
240
-66
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7298
485742
4500909
1955
268
-76
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7299
485741
4500909
1955
270
-48
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MR7300
485065
4502548
1820
261
-89
382.5
Section 6
MR7301
485459
4501140
1972
72
-90
239.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7302
484761
4502885
1758
85
-69
371.9
Section 6
MR7303
485875
4499793
2160
111
-89
367.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7304
485874
4499793
2160
270
-57
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7305
485891
4503619
1857
271
-55
382.5
East Basalt
MR7306
487130
4504375
1914
76
-89
367.3
Valmy
MR7307
487175
4504381
1905
110
-89
367.3
Valmy
MR7308
487166
4504347
1920
190
-89
417.6
Valmy
DDH7309
486780
4504646
1883
268
-84
1466.1
Exploration holes for
MR7310
486051
4503492
1859
34
-89
397.8
East Basalt
MRA7311
486082
4503550
1849
90
-71
339.9
East Basalt
MRA7312
486114
4503554
1860
89
-70
336.8
East Basalt
MRA7313
486059
4503614
1860
92
-70
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7314
486107
4503615
1859
90
-71
367.3
East Basalt
MR7315
486114
4503492
1854
274
-88
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7316
484502
4499558
2259
128
-86
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7317
484662
4499547
2262
18
-45
184.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7318
484658
4499537
2262
16
-59
184.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7319
485012
4499147
2262
11
-71
355.1
Trenton Canyon
MRA7320
484426
4499410
2248
189
-47
184.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7321
485077
4499431
2157
19
-79
184.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7322
485077
4499433
2157
18
-46
184.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7323
486046
4503463
1865
93
-76
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7324
486056
4503313
1900
89
-71
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7325
485965
4503312
1890
89
-71
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7326
484843
4499454
2203
31
-61
184.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7328
484941
4499402
2194
19
-60
184.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7329
484841
4499452
2203
32
-42
184.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7330
486287
4503036
1933
104
-71
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7331
486202
4503067
1923
90
-70
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7332
485079
4499427
2158
202
-58
285.0
Trenton Canyon
MRA7333
486128
4503126
1912
97
-70
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7334
486046
4503159
1902
101
-73
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7335
485985
4503189
1894
89
-71
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7336
486113
4503189
1910
98
-71
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7337
484299
4499635
2167
29
-45
184.4
Trenton Canyon
MR7338
486973
4513033
1427
0
-90
123.4
North Pits
MR7339
487065
4513003
1426
0
-90
137.2
North Pits
MR7340
487034
4513003
1426
0
-90
137.2
North Pits
MRA7341
486072
4503249
1909
102
-70
397.8
East Basalt
MRA7342
486471
4512820
1435
270
-85
108.2
North Pits
MR7343
486561
4512422
1443
0
-90
93.0
North Pits
MR7344
486456
4512363
1444
0
-90
93.0
North Pits
MR7345
486442
4512303
1446
0
-90
68.6
North Pits
MR7346
486195
4511143
1472
0
-90
138.7
North Pits
DDH7347
486212
4511022
1475
84
-90
139.3
North Pits
DDH7348
486203
4510930
1477
345
-89
144.8
North Pits
MR7349
486243
4510809
1479
0
-90
121.9
North Pits
MR7350
486246
4510778
1480
0
-90
121.9
North Pits
MRA7351
486067
4503310
1901
91
-70
382.5
East Basalt
MRA7352
486033
4503370
1889
93
-71
458.7
East Basalt
MRA7353
485992
4503433
1871
91
-71
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7354
486003
4503308
1896
103
-76
458.7
East Basalt
MRA7355
486006
4503344
1892
90
-77
458.7
East Basalt
MRA7356
484691
4503676
1735
90
-66
402.3
Section 6
MRA7357
484704
4503584
1744
91
-61
385.6
Section 6
MRA7358
484710
4503615
1741
82
-61
458.7
Section 6
MRA7359
485082
4502803
1828
93
-70
378.0
Section 6
MRA7360
484700
4503890
1743
90
-66
458.7
Section 6
MRA7361
484770
4503798
1744
88
-66
449.6
Section 6
MRA7362
486034
4503370
1889
91
-85
397.8
East Basalt
MRA7363
485924
4503220
1882
79
-83
397.8
East Basalt
MR7364
485880
4503830
1857
325
-88
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7365
485905
4503707
1862
90
-71
397.8
East Basalt
MRA7366
485908
4503646
1864
271
-76
428.2
East Basalt
MRA7367
485889
4503618
1857
268
-45
428.2
East Basalt
MRA7368
485896
4503765
1853
268
-71
458.7
East Basalt
MRA7369
486078
4503679
1872
89
-71
458.7
East Basalt
DDH7372
485143
4508127
1373
91
-64
83.8
North Pits
DDH7373
485122
4508157
1373
90
-62
68.6
North Pits
DDH7374
485184
4508277
1373
95
-79
38.4
North Pits
MR7376
486104
4503639
1869
247
-89
428.2
East Basalt
MRA7377
486153
4503613
1860
93
-74
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7378
486199
4503613
1869
90
-75
336.8
East Basalt
MRA7379
486073
4503580
1851
89
-75
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7380
486031
4503582
1849
88
-74
385.6
East Basalt
MR7381
486181
4503493
1880
50
-89
382.5
East Basalt
MRA7382
486148
4503555
1874
91
-76
382.5
East Basalt
MRA7383
486188
4503552
1884
93
-76
440.4
East Basalt
MRA7384
486048
4503463
1866
98
-65
458.7
East Basalt
MRA7385
485827
4503949
1844
97
-51
275.8
East Basalt
MR7386
485903
4503679
1866
60
-89
458.7
East Basalt
MRA7387
485902
4503680
1866
270
-76
458.7
East Basalt
MRA7388
485901
4503679
1866
270
-54
434.3
East Basalt
MRA7389
485978
4503403
1877
95
-71
367.3
East Basalt
MR7390
485977
4503375
1882
318
-89
458.7
East Basalt
MRA7391
486014
4503400
1881
89
-64
458.7
East Basalt
MR7392
485942
4503643
1862
324
-90
458.7
East Basalt
MRA7393
486032
4503679
1866
89
-71
446.5
East Basalt
MR7394
486014
4503647
1866
222
-90
428.2
East Basalt
MR7395
485898
4503766
1853
160
-90
458.7
East Basalt
MRA7396
485897
4503766
1853
271
-50
434.3
East Basalt
MRA7397
485950
4503679
1865
90
-71
455.7
East Basalt
MRA7398
485940
4503770
1861
93
-75
458.7
East Basalt
MR7399
485963
4503313
1891
20
-90
458.7
East Basalt
MRA7400
486085
4503463
1863
86
-61
458.7
East Basalt
MR7401
484703
4503584
1744
95
-90
440.4
Section 6
MRA7402
486114
4503312
1892
87
-71
458.7
East Basalt
MR7403
484746
4503525
1748
337
-89
349.0
Section 6
MRA7404
486115
4503583
1856
89
-76
428.2
East Basalt
MRA7405
484643
4499562
2261
265
-60
397.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7406
485088
4507182
1601
89
-56
352.0
North Pits
MRA7407
485117
4507242
1601
89
-64
352.0
North Pits
DDH7408
484709
4503222
1729
96
-74
1161.0
Section 6
MRA7409
485347
4506758
1601
89
-67
199.6
North Pits
MRA7410
485533
4507181
1592
93
-58
123.4
North Pits
MRA7411
485390
4507660
1494
94
-70
123.4
North Pits
MRA7412
485354
4507640
1498
91
-71
184.4
North Pits
MRA7413
485265
4507553
1547
95
-71
224.0
North Pits
MRA7414
485311
4507525
1552
94
-65
160.0
North Pits
MRA7415
485407
4507456
1563
91
-69
153.9
North Pits
MRA7416
485503
4507303
1581
89
-71
138.7
North Pits
MRA7417
485524
4507242
1587
89
-74
157.0
North Pits
MRA7418
485525
4507211
1589
95
-70
175.3
North Pits
MRA7419
485351
4507662
1498
93
-69
153.9
North Pits
MRA7420
484732
4503339
1731
94
-50
403.9
Section 6
MRA7421
484782
4503275
1744
92
-56
344.4
Section 6
MRA7422
484643
4499562
2261
268
-72
413.0
Trenton Canyon
MRA7424
485994
4503523
1848
90
-76
458.7
East Basalt
MRA7425
486032
4503524
1849
88
-76
214.9
East Basalt
MRA7426
484792
4503035
1760
92
-61
342.9
Section 6
MRA7427
484777
4503097
1755
95
-46
355.1
Section 6
MRA7428
484800
4503158
1757
90
-61
410.0
Section 6
MRA7429
484766
4503218
1744
89
-63
385.6
Section 6
MRA7430
486115
4503524
1857
94
-77
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7431
486074
4503521
1847
94
-77
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7432
484916
4502969
1784
90
-52
403.9
Section 6
MRA7433
484991
4502966
1803
87
-52
443.5
Section 6
MRA7434
486155
4503522
1871
92
-76
367.3
East Basalt
MRA7435
485087
4502961
1796
89
-52
367.3
Section 6
MR7436
484496
4499528
2257
92
-90
397.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7437
484496
4499528
2257
271
-76
397.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7438
484471
4499498
2256
300
-89
397.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7439
484525
4499591
2261
275
-86
397.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7440
484637
4499592
2261
266
-68
397.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7441
484939
4502886
1803
92
-72
367.3
Section 6
MRA7442
485008
4502883
1819
92
-67
397.8
Section 6
MRA7443
484564
4499626
2262
274
-66
245.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7444
483967
4498358
2446
75
-75
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7445
483967
4498358
2446
64
-43
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7446
483934
4498429
2447
67
-76
294.1
Trenton Canyon
MRA7447
483935
4498430
2447
64
-44
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7448
484707
4503371
1727
90
-50
341.4
Section 6
MRA7449
487368
4504357
1895
268
-81
352.0
Valmy
MRA7450
485085
4499301
2175
235
-72
458.7
Trenton Canyon
MRA7451
487947
4504654
1969
272
-70
355.1
Cross Fire
MRA7454
487885
4504714
1922
269
-66
336.8
Cross Fire
MRA7455
487875
4504801
1891
270
-65
367.3
Cross Fire
MRA7457
487709
4505414
1770
269
-66
312.4
Cross Fire
MRA7458
484888
4499590
2140
273
-64
367.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7459
487589
4505414
1744
272
-65
275.8
Cross Fire
MR7460
487576
4505657
1712
132
-89
275.8
Cross Fire
MRA7461
484625
4499615
2262
270
-81
458.7
Trenton Canyon
MRA7462
484763
4499363
2262
92
-60
214.9
Trenton Canyon
MRA7463
484794
4499503
2211
272
-66
123.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7464
484794
4499503
2210
274
-46
123.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7465
484783
4499523
2209
271
-65
184.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7466
485006
4502791
1828
90
-60
306.3
Section 6
MRA7467
484816
4499465
2210
231
-45
123.4
Trenton Canyon
MR7468
484758
4502888
1757
56
-89
349.0
Section 6
MRA7470
484889
4499437
2187
271
-66
184.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7471
484889
4499437
2187
269
-45
184.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7475
484794
4499589
2178
266
-64
123.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7476
484934
4502794
1810
93
-71
342.9
Section 6
MRA7477
484882
4502885
1787
90
-71
367.3
Section 6
MRA7479
484948
4499531
2134
267
-65
184.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7481
485074
4502763
1834
92
-72
367.3
Section 6
MRA7482
484879
4502794
1794
90
-71
390.1
Section 6
MRA7485
484675
4499103
2394
275
-65
367.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7486
484645
4498982
2389
273
-54
275.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7487
484617
4498948
2386
275
-55
260.6
Trenton Canyon
MRA7488
484617
4498948
2386
279
-69
260.6
Trenton Canyon
MR7492
484704
4503370
1727
35
-89
289.6
Section 6
MRA7498
484776
4503096
1755
93
-76
332.2
Section 6
MRA7499
484911
4503006
1780
93
-46
275.8
Section 6
MR7500
485167
4506690
1626
0
-90
560.8
Mackay
MR7501
484123
4507499
1646
0
-90
426.7
Mackay
MRA7503
484881
4502762
1796
88
-73
367.3
Section 6
MRA7504
484879
4502639
1797
92
-74
367.3
Section 6
