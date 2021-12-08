NATSO, SIGMA Statement on EPA's Renewable Volume Obligations for 2020, 2021, and 2022

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing America's travel plazas and truckstops, and SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers, issued the following statement in response to the Environmental Protection Agency's Proposed Renewable Volume Obligations for 2020, 2021 and 2022. The following statement can be attributed to Executive Vice President of Government Affairs David Fialkov, on behalf of NATSO and SIGMA.

"The retail fuel industry is grateful that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took care to avoid the blend wall while still allowing for ambitious, growth-oriented policies to encourage investment and consumption of those biofuels that are most beneficial to the environment. EPA appears to be getting the RFS back on track. We are grateful for their thoughtful proposal and look forward to continuing to engage with the agency throughout the public comment period."

About NATSO and SIGMA:

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truckstop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. For more information, visit NATSO.com. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs. twlazlowski@natso.com.

SIGMA is the national trade association representing the most successful, progressive, and innovative fuel marketers and chain retailers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1958 as the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA), SIGMA has become a fixture in the motor fuel marketing industry. Representing a diverse membership of approximately 250 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel, the association serves to further the interests of both the branded and unbranded segment of the industry while providing information and services to members. For more information visit SIGMA.org.

