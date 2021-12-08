The N2 Company Earns Top Accolades For Magazine And Advertising Design From Marcom Awards

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's leading niche magazine publisher, The N2 Company , brought home the gold – as well as platinum (the highest honor) and an honorable mention – in the 2021 MarCom Awards.

The N2 Company (N2) is no stranger to recognition, having earned spots on many "top workplaces" and "fastest growing" lists, from Inc. and Entrepreneur to Fortune and Best Places to Work. But the 2021 MarCom Awards marks the first time N2 participated in a design-focused competition to reveal how the national media franchisor stacks up against other creative groups.

N2 earned platinum – the highest designation – in the category of Consumer Magazines for its BeLocal publication. BeLocal is a comprehensive, market-specific print guide for new movers and is currently present in nearly 100 communities nationwide. In the Magazine Print Ad competition, N2's advertising design earned gold. And to round out the 2021 recognition, its Real Producers magazine – a line of publications serving 100 real estate markets – was given an honorable mention in the Industry/Trade Print Media category.

N2 was established as N2 Publishing in 2004, rebranding to The N2 Company in January 2020. Since its inception, N2 has gained a national reputation for its top-ranked company culture and its history of rapid growth (earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 eight years in a row). But company leaders are excited for this opportunity to turn attention to the quality of its products – specifically, the industry-leading publication and advertising design executed by N2's in-house team of 70+ graphic design experts. In a given month, N2's design team is responsible for the layout and design of more than 800 custom publications and 11,000 advertisements.

MarCom Awards is an international creative competition for marketing and communications professionals. It is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) and is one of the oldest, largest, and most-respected creative competitions in the world. The organization has judged over 300,000 entries since its formation in 1994.

Founded in 2004 and based in Wilmington, N.C., The N2 Company helps businesses "connect with ideal clients" by partnering with affluent neighborhoods, real estate communities, new-mover audiences, and others, to produce more than 800 custom monthly publications. Every N2 issue is personal, relevant, and unique to the community it serves. Visit The N2 Company online at www.n2co.com .

