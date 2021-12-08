JA Solar Organizes Webinar to Introduce Best LCOE Solutions for Japanese PV Market

BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar ("the Company"), a leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic (PV) products, is set to organize a webinar, "JA Solar Next-Gen Solar modules and Their Impact on Levelized Cost of Electricity,"(Register link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LiaQeVfkT9iG2nUswYZq8Q ) on December 8, to further introduce the Company's latest modules available in the Japanese market.

Agenda of JA Solar webinar for Japanese PV market

Xinming Huang, Member of the Board and Senior Vice President with JA Solar, will present and share the Company's development plan in Japan and how the Company's technology could help contribute to Japan's carbon neutrality goals.

"Japan has been an essential regional market for JA solar. We're one of the earliest Chinese PV tech providers to enter the Japanese market, having set up a branch there in 2012, in a bid to provide our Japanese clients with quality localized services," said Dr. Xinwei Niu, Board Member and Executive President of JA Solar. "We hope the webinar can help our Japanese clients to select the JA Solar products that best meets their needs."

Notably, JA Solar in 2018 successfully obtained the patent from the Japanese Patent Office for its intellectual property of bifacial PERC cell and module technology. In 2019, the Company further reached agreement with Shin-Etsu Chemical in Japan to license its intellectual properties of using Ga-doped silicon wafers for solar cell applications, and last year became the world's first manufacturer to mass-produce high-efficiency Mono PERC MBB cells and modules using Ga-doped wafers.

To showcase the Company's latest technology innovation and flex its research and development muscles, Xu Liu, a technical manager with JA Solar, will introduce participants to more details of JA Solar's DeepBlue 3.0 — the Company's revolutionary solution that comes with the most efficient levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), which widely refers to the cost required to build a generator over a certain cost recovery period.

Designed to increase efficiency, DeepBlue 3.0 adopts the Company's most advanced technologies so as the product outperforms its peers in manufacturing, installation, shipping, supporting equipment and power generation performance. DeepBlue 3.0 is proven by third-party institutions for its advantages in power generation performance and have received positive feedback and full recognition from the market.

As part of the webinar, the Company has invited a senior analyst from IHS Markit — a global leader in information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide — to share the research firm's findings about the PV solar market, including key pain points for the Japanese market and predictions of upcoming trends.

To offer webinar participants more insights from the industry, JA Solar's partners, including Huawei and JSolar, are invited to share their experience in high-efficiency product installation and how to achieve the best LCOE.

"Our products have gained traction, recognition and trust in the Japanese market across all the 47 prefectures. We have entered into strategic partnerships with leading Japanese enterprises including Hitachi, Panasonic, and Marubeni," said Dr. Xinwei Niu. "We hope to provide our local business partners with some new industrial perspectives through this webinar, and work with local partners to continue contributing to the development of the PV industry in Japan, making more efforts to help build a low-carbon society in the country."

About JA Solar

Founded in 2005, JA Solar is a manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, including wafers, solar cells, modules and power plants. With 12 manufacturing bases and over 13 sales units around the world, its products are available in 135 countries and regions. JA Solar has been well received on its home turf and abroad, being listed on Fortune China 500 and Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises.

