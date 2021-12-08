Ironic's Wedding Meteorology Confidence Reports are the first multi-page weather report offering engaged couples, wedding planners, venue owners, and wedding industry professionals the confidence of knowing what to expect when planning for the most variable factor out there: weather.

Ironic Presents First-Ever Wedding Meteorology Confidence Service - Just in time for Engagement Season! Ironic's Wedding Meteorology Confidence Reports are the first multi-page weather report offering engaged couples, wedding planners, venue owners, and wedding industry professionals the confidence of knowing what to expect when planning for the most variable factor out there: weather.

We all can use a little bit more confidence when planning a beautiful wedding with all the bells and whistles. Confidence when dealing with unpredictable issues like weather and environmental factors that could ruin the energy, excitement, and months of planning. It's almost ironic, isn't it? [Cue 90's Music]

Ironic is the first Wedding Meteorology Confidence Platform in the wedding and weather industry. This report can help you not only plan but find alternative solutions to many common but still complicated issues. When it comes to Attire, Beauty, Decor, Botanicals, Health, Safety, and Food and Beverage, Ironic is here to provide insights into what was previously unpredictable. We can't change the weather, but we can change how the wedding industry adapts to it.

About our Reports

Unlike a wedding cake, we can't sugarcoat this information. Each Ironic Wedding Meteorology Confidence Report is created for a specific user, utilizing 30 years of historical weather data paired with Ironic's proprietary algorithms to provide not just detailed weather forecasts but also valuable insights from our certified professional meteorologists and wedding professionals. Ironic is dedicated to presenting actionable ideas derived from hyper-local weather forecasting technology to better plan, set expectations, and feel confident about almost every aspect of a wedding day, weekend, or more.

Starting at $75.00, reports are available in 7 Day and 28 Day ranges centered around a couple's planned wedding day and location. And by creating "scenario" reports, couples that haven't locked in a date can compare their proposed days to any venue's available dates to find their perfect wedding day.

Ironic has spent over two years working with certified wedding and weather professionals to create the first-of-its-kind Wedding Meteorology Indexes and Insights.

Each report includes:

Regional Weather Information:

Forecast Overview: High/low temperature analysis, expected precipitation, seasonal/regional weather insights.



Weekly Drill Down: Day-to-day overview of expected daily temperatures, including chances of precipitation and snow accumulation, sunrise, high noon and sunset, expected weather probably, wind forecast, cloud coverage and humidity.

Wedding Attire Index: Ironic spent time working with wedding dress designers, suit and tuxedo tailors, and stylists to build out the Wedding Attire Index. We're the only weather confidence platform that helps engaged couples choose the right wedding dress, suits, tuxedos, evening wear, and guest attire, focusing on the relation of the forecasted weather to garment style, weight, construction, and material.

The Beauty Index: Ironic has worked closely with experts in the wedding hair and cosmetic industry to bring you salon-care standards as well as tips and products to help avoid any issues. Powered by a proprietary mathematical algorithm programmed with 30 years of weather data, the Beauty Index analyses a combination of temperatures, wind speed, humidity, dew point, and seasonal/regional weather data.

Botanical Report: Unlike traditional weather reporting searches, Ironic understands that weather can not only affect a wedding day, but also the aesthetic. Ironic focus on reviewing how the expected weather will affect natural botanicals from wildflowers and shrubbery to the foliage of your chosen (or proposed) wedding location to the table centerpieces. Each report includes information for popular flower options for weddings including bouquets, corsages, boutonnieres, and venue and table decor, comparing, and reviewing the strength, structure, hydration levels, and seasonal availability of each flower type to recommend flowers that will hold up to changing winds speed, temperature, and humidity.

Health: Ironic understands that our clients' health can be affected by seasonal and regional weather. Using our algorithm and detailed historical pollen data, Ironic informs our clients about expected risks including allergy, UV, and hydration risks for themselves and their guests.

Food and Beverage & Wedding Cake Index: Ironic believes that by reviewing the weather forecast ahead of time it is possible to better choose, plan, and prepare menu and bar options for our clients' wedding day. Also provided is a Wedding Cake Index that helps couples narrow down their choice of icing based on the forecasted temperature, ensuring the structural integrity of the wedding cake.

While creating our Wedding Meteorology Confidence Report we thought we'd include some bonus catering and cocktail tips! We've provided catering know-hows, as well as wine, beer, cocktail, and mocktail recipes!

This is our wedding gift to our clients.

Wedding Trends & Predictions

The wedding industry has seen many lasting changes from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the landscape is very different in this post-lockdown era. We don't know if things will ever go back to "normal," and we've seen a ton of new wedding trends that are getting adopted for 2021 and beyond.

Be on the lookout for these 2021 - '22 Wedding Trends & Predictions:

More elopements and adventure weddings

Increase in outdoor and micro-weddings

The total number of projected 2021 weddings is 2.77M

Wedding levels will even out and return to pre-COVID norms around 2024 - 2025

