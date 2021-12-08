DNG Glow Art Learning Disc Pack Paves the Way For The "Kids for Green Toys" Brand by DNG Sports™

DNG Glow Art Learning Disc Pack Paves the Way For The "Kids for Green Toys" Brand by DNG Sports™

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DNG Sports™ announced today that they are launching their "Kids for Green Toys™" brand. Their first product to market is their amazing DNG Glow Art Learning Pack that delivers hours of magical glow art that is fun for the whole family.

We are KIDS FOR GREEN TOYS™

Kids of all ages love DNG Glow Art Learning Disc's. DNG Glow Art Learning Discs glow brighter and longer than any Glow Art product on the market today. The Glow Art Discs are made with 40% plant-based material. Yes, they are Green! Their packaging will even be certified compostable.

"Kids For Green Toys™" is the hottest new product line for toys on the market today. DNG Sports™ Glow Art Learning Disc Pack is where learning, spelling, counting and creating is fun. Light up your imagination and let is soar! Order today at WWW.DNGSPORTS.COM.

Coming soon: new products from DNG Sports' "Kids for Green Toys" line available in January 2022. Get ready for amazing fun with DNG Sports' Glow in the Dark Football, Baseball bat and balls set, and a complete Glow in the Dark DNG Sports™ Disc Golf Set that includes a Driver, Mid-Ranger and a Putter Disc. DNG Sports™ Discs are sturdy, stronger, firmer, and fly straighter and farther than other discs. Their revolutionary patented plant-based resin makes their discs glow in the dark longer and brighter than any other disc on the market. DNG Sports Discs are great for daytime play as well. Increase your competitive edge when playing a round of disc golf with the DNG Sports™ Disc Golf Set. "Kids for Green Toys" will help save the environment to save humanity. Buy green toys today at WWW.DNGSPORTS.COM.

For additional information or to partner with "Kids for Green Toys™", email media@dngsports.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

DNG Sports™

Becca Putt

310-779-2112

media@dngsports.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DNG Sports