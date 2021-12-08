CooTek Announces Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Results

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a global mobile internet company, today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Net revenues were US$51.1 million, a decrease of 52% from US$105.7 million during the same period last year.
- Gross profit was US$42.0 million, a decrease of 58% from US$98.9 million during the same period last year.
- Gross profit margin was 82.2%, compared with 93.6% during the same period last year.
- Net loss was US$0.4 million, compared with net income of US$0.3 million last quarter, and net loss of US$22.0 million during the same period last year.
- Adjusted net income[1] (Non-GAAP) was US$0.4 million, compared with adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) US$1.1 million last quarter, and adjusted net loss (Non-GAAP) of US$20.5 million during the same period last year.
- The Company's portfolio products[2] contributed approximately 99% of total revenues, with a focus on three main categories: online literature, mobile games and scenario-based content apps.
September 2021 Operational Highlights
- Average daily active users ("DAUs") of the Company's portfolio products were 18.7 million, a decrease of 32% from 27.7 million in September 2020. Monthly active users ("MAUs") of the Company's portfolio products were 57.2 million, a decrease of 40% from 94.8 million in September 2020.
- Average DAUs of the Company's online literature products were 5.0 million, a decrease of 50% from 10.0 million in September 2020. MAUs of the Company's online literature products were 13.5 million, a decrease of 54% from 29.5 million in September 2020. The average daily reading time[3] of our online literature product in the Chinese market, Fengdu Novel's users was approximately 153 minutes in September 2021, which remained stable compared with 153 minutes in June 2021.
- Average DAUs of the Company's TouchPal Smart Input were 101.3 million. MAUs of the Company's TouchPal Smart Input were 132.5 million.
"We have been consistently focused on the achievement of group-level profitability despite uncertainties in the Chinese mobile advertising market," commented Mr. Karl Zhang, CooTek's Chairman. "We are encouraged by the solid business fundamental of Fengdu Novel, which continued to contribute efficiently to the overall gross margin of the group. At the same time, we have been further strengthening our exposure in the overseas mobile games and online literature markets based on our recently launched Metaverse and NFT plan. We developed and published 14 new mobile games in the third quarter of 2021 and currently have a pipeline of 15-20 games in the fourth quarter of 2021 with 2 key mobile casual games."
Mr. Robert Cui, CooTek's CFO further commented, "We have been committed to optimizing our product portfolio in the global market with continuous concentration on the group-level profitability. We made our strategic initiative in expanding the scale of our overseas mobile games segment which has provided exciting and satisfying business upside since the second quarter of 2021. We remain confident in further enhancing our business model targeting at a long-term sustainable growth."
(in millions)
Portfolio Products
Portfolio Products
Including: Online literature
DAUs
MAUs
DAUs
MAUs
Sep' 19
23.9
67.5
2.0
11.0
Dec' 19
24.7
74.6
4.8
19.3
Mar' 20
25.2
89.2
7.3
29.1
Jun' 20
23.9
83.5
8.1
28.4
Sep' 20
27.7
94.8
10.0
29.5
Dec' 20
27.8
85.8
10.2
29.5
Mar' 21
20.3
58.6
7.5
20.1
Jun' 21
23.5
70.0
6.7
18.1
Sep' 21
18.7
57.2
5.0
13.5
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Net Revenues
(in US$ thousands, except percentage)
3Q 2021
2Q 2021
3Q 2020
QoQ % Change
YoY % Change
Mobile Advertising Revenues
49,767
82,078
104,842
(39)%
(53)%
Other Revenues
1,374
1,139
815
21%
69%
Total Net Revenues
51,141
83,217
105,657
(39)%
(52)%
Net revenues were US$51.1 million, a decrease of 52% from US$105.7 million during the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 39% from US$83.2 million during the last quarter. The decrease compared with the same quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a decrease in mobile advertising revenues.
Mobile advertising revenues were US$49.8 million, a decrease of 53% from US$104.8 million during the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 39% from US$82.1 million during the last quarter. The decrease compared with the same quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the restructuring of portfolio products in the Chinese mobile games and scenario-based content apps categories.
Our portfolio products focus on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and mobile games. Mobile games accounted for approximately 56%, online literature accounted for approximately 39%, and scenario-based content apps accounted for approximately 4% in the third quarter of 2021.
Cost and Operating Expenses
3Q 2021
2Q 2021
3Q 2020
QoQ %
YoY %
Change
(in US$ thousands, except percentage)
US$
% of revenue
US$
% of revenue
US$
% of revenue
Cost of revenues
9,165
18%
8,801
10%
6,784
6%
4%
35%
Sales and marketing
28,687
56%
59,787
72%
107,842
102%
(52)%
(73)%
Research and development
9,223
18%
9,709
12%
8,204
8%
(5)%
12%
General and administrative
4,011
8%
4,879
6%
3,707
4%
(18)%
8%
Other operating (income) loss, net
(938)
(2)%
(1,459)
(2)%
1,064
1%
(36)%
(188)%
Total Cost and Expenses
50,148
98%
81,717
98%
127,601
121%
(39)%
(61)%
Share-based compensation expenses by function
Cost of revenues
30
0.1%
54
0.1%
75
0.1%
(44)%
(60)%
Sales and marketing
20
0.0%
14
0.0%
59
0.1%
43%
(66)%
Research and development
308
0.6%
456
0.5%
815
0.8%
(32)%
(62)%
General and administrative
453
0.9%
317
0.4%
492
0.5%
43%
(8)%
Total share-based compensation expenses
811
1.6%
841
1.0%
1,441
1.5%
(4)%
(44)%
Cost of revenues was US$9.2 million, a 35% increase from US$6.8 million during the same period last year, and an increase of 4% from US$8.8 million during the last quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase in content costs we paid to our signed authors and third-party content providers for the publishing and licensing of relevant online literature works.
Gross profit was US$42.0 million, a decrease of 58% from US$98.9 million during the same period last year, and a decrease of 44% from US$74.4 million last quarter. Gross profit margin was 82.2%, compared with 93.6% in the same period last year and 89.4% last quarter.
Sales and marketing expenses were US$28.7 million, a decrease of 73% from US$107.8 million during the same period last year, and a decrease of 52% from US$59.8 million last quarter. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses accounted for 56%, compared with 102% during the same period last year, and 72% last quarter. The sequential and year-over-year decrease in sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total net revenues was primarily due to the continuous transition of the strategy in relation to the acquisition of new users and the retention of existing users which resulted in the reduction of the user acquisition costs.
Research and development expenses were US$9.2 million, an increase of 12% from US$8.2 million during the same period last year and a decrease of 5% from US$9.7 million last quarter. The sequential decrease was primarily due to a decrease in salary and payroll expenses associated with technology R&D staff and share-based compensation expenses, and was partially offset by increase in third-party outsourcing fee. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase in salary and payroll expenses associated with technology R&D staff, and was partially offset by decline in share-based compensation expenses. As a percentage of total net revenues, research and development expenses accounted for 18%, compared with 8% during the same period last year and 12% last quarter.
General and administrative expenses were US$4.0 million, an increase of 8% from US$3.7 million during the same period last year and a decrease of 18% from US$4.9 million last quarter. The sequential decrease was mainly due to a decrease in listing expenses and bad debt provision, and was partially offset by a rise in share-based compensation. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in salary and payroll expenses associated with G&A staff and bad debt provision, and was partially offset by decline in listing expenses and professional service fee. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses accounted for 8%, compared with 4% during the same period last year and 6% during last quarter.
Other operating income, net was US$0.9 million, compared with other operating loss, net of US$1.1 million during the same period last year and other operation income, net of US$1.5 million last quarter. The other operating income mainly included government subsidy received.
Interest expense, net was US$2.0 million, compared with interest expense, net of US$7 thousand during the same period last year and interest expense, net of US$1.3 million last quarter. The interest expense increased was mainly due to the increase in interest expense on convertible note.
Net loss was US$0.4 million, compared with net loss of US$22.0 million during the same period last year and a net income of US$0.3 million last quarter.
Adjusted net income was US$0.4 million, compared with adjusted net loss of US$20.5 million in the same period last year and adjusted net income of US$1.1 million last quarter. The sequential decrease of profitability compared with the adjusted net income in the last quarter was mainly due to the decrease in revenues. The achievement of profitability compared with the adjusted net loss the same quarter last year was mainly due to the decrease in sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues driven by the continuous transition of the strategy in relation to the acquisition of new users and the retention of existing users.
(in US$ thousands, except percentage)
3Q 2021
2Q 2021
3Q 2020
QoQ % Change
YoY % Change
Net (Loss) Income
(444)
264
(21,964)
(268)%
(98)%
Add: Share-based compensation related to share
811
841
1,441
(4)%
(44)%
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP)
367
1,105
(20,523)
(67)%
(102)%
In the three months ended September 30, 2021, basic and diluted net loss per ADS were US$0.007 and US$0.007, and basic and diluted adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) per ADS were US$0.006 and US$0.006 respectively.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flows
As of September 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were US$36.2 million, compared with US$39.0 million as of June 30, 2021.
Net cash inflow from operating activities during the third quarter of 2021 was US$5.0 million, compared with net cash outflow from operating activities of US$14.4 million for the same period in 2020 and net cash outflow from operating activities of US$17.5 million during the last quarter. Cash inflow from operating activities during the third quarter of 2021 was mainly due to the decrease in accounts receivable driven primarily by the collection of receivable, and partially offset by the decrease in accounts payable primarily driven by the decrease of our user acquisition costs.
Net cash outflow from financing activities during the third quarter of 2021 was US$6.8 million, compared with net cash outflow from financing activities of US$2.2 million for the same period in 2020 and net cash outflow from financing activities of US$0.1 million during the last quarter. Net cash outflow from financing activities during the third quarter of 2021 was mainly due to the voluntary redemption of convertible note of US$4.2 million, and net cash outflow of US$3.9 million from the aggregate effect of proceeds from and repayment of bank borrowing, and partially offset by the net proceeds of US$1.4 million from a registered direct offering, upon which the Company sold US$1.5 million of ADSs on August 16, 2021.
CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
2020
2021
US$
US$
US$
US$
US$
Net revenues
105,657
83,217
51,141
339,066
215,910
Cost of revenues
(6,784)
(8,801)
(9,165)
(17,057)
(26,832)
Gross Profit
98,873
74,416
41,976
322,009
189,078
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expenses
(107,842)
(59,787)
(28,687)
(316,277)
(159,210)
Research and development expenses
(8,204)
(9,709)
(9,223)
(23,154)
(27,969)
General and administrative expenses
(3,707)
(4,879)
(4,011)
(11,144)
(14,447)
Other operating (loss) income, net
(1,064)
1,459
938
(228)
3,200
Total operating expenses
(120,817)
(72,916)
(40,983)
(350,803)
(198,426)
(Loss) income from operations
(21,944)
1,500
993
(28,794)
(9,348)
Interest (expense) income , net
(7)
(1,336)
(2,031)
227
(3,681)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(13)
19
(25)
(13)
(250)
Fair value change of derivatives
—
85
656
—
741
(Loss) income before income taxes
(21,964)
268
(407)
(28,580)
(12,538)
Income tax expense
—
—
—
(3)
—
Share of loss in equity method investment
—
(4)
(37)
—
(41)
Net (loss) income
(21,964)
264
(444)
(28,583)
(12,579)
Net (loss) income per ordinary share
Basic
(0.007)
0.0001
(0.0001)
(0.01)
(0.004)
Diluted
(0.007)
0.0001
(0.0001)
(0.01)
(0.004)
Weighted average shares used in calculating
Basic
3,070,510,051
3,238,319,836
3,330,388,021
3,086,630,271
3,235,801,001
Diluted
3,070,510,051
3,279,417,127
3,330,388,021
3,086,630,271
3,235,801,001
Non-GAAP Financial Data
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income
(20,523)
1,105
367
(24,777)
(9,623)
Adjusted EBITDA
(19,318)
3,428
3,317
(22,263)
(3,178)
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of
June 30,
September 30,
US$
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
35,667
36,011
Restricted cash
3,293
197
Short-term investment
50
50
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of US$1,180 as of
31,451
16,422
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,966
11,757
Total current assets
79,427
64,437
Property and equipment, net
4,100
3,977
Intangible assets, net
326
285
Operating lease right-of-use assets[4]
1,818
1,423
Long-term investments
620
582
Other non-current assets
1,211
1,236
TOTAL ASSETS
87,502
71,940
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
50,245
35,436
Short-term borrowings
15,162
11,256
Accrued salary and benefits
6,555
8,387
Operating lease liabilities, current[4]
1,322
1,095
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
6,685
10,077
Convertible notes
16,243
12,591
Derivative liabilities
1,577
921
Deferred revenue
3,086
2,480
Total current liabilities
100,875
82,243
Other non-current liabilities
391
369
Operating lease liabilities, non-current[4]
231
142
TOTAL LIABILITIES
101,497
82,754
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued):
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of
June 30,
September 30,
US$
US$
Shareholders' Deficit:
Ordinary shares
33
34
Treasury shares
(5,229)
(5,229)
Additional paid-in capital
206,159
209,703
Accumulated deficit
(213,099)
(213,544)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,859)
(1,778)
Total Shareholders' Deficit
(13,995)
(10,814)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
87,502
71,940
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
2020
2021
US$
US$
US$
US$
US$
Net cash (used in) provided by
(14,393)
(17,540)
4,985
5,969
(35,529)
Net cash provided by (used in)
12,266
(565)
(771)
(2,362)
(1,695)
Net cash (used in) provided by
(2,183)
(135)
(6,810)
(2,937)
23,205
Net (decrease) increase in cash and
(4,310)
(18,240)
(2,596)
670
(14,019)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
64,921
56,127
38,960
59,966
49,622
Effect of exchange rate changes on
400
1,073
(156)
375
605
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
61,011
38,960
36,208
61,011
36,208
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
2020
2021
US$
US$
US$
US$
US$
Net (Loss) Income
(21,964)
264
(444)
(28,583)
(12,579)
Add:
Share-based compensation related to share options and
1,441
841
811
3,806
2,956
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income (Non-GAAP)*
(20,523)
1,105
367
(24,777)
(9,623)
Add:
Interest expense (income), net
7
1,336
2,031
(227)
3,681
Income taxes
—
—
—
3
—
Depreciation and amortization
1,198
987
919
2,738
2,764
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)*
(19,318)
3,428
3,317
(22,263)
(3,178)
* The tax impact to the non-GAAP adjustments is zero.
[1] "Adjusted net income" (Non-GAAP) is a non-GAAP measure, which is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation related to share options and restricted share units. For further information, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" at the bottom of this release.
[2] "Portfolio products" is to the mobile applications that we develop and provide to our users and business partners, which exclude TouchPal Smart Input and TouchPal Phonebook.
[3] "Average daily reading time" for any day is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of time spent on reading books on our Fengdu Novel for such day, by (ii) the number of Fengdu Novel users who spent time on reading books for such day. The average daily reading time for any month is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of average daily reading time for each day in such month, by (ii) the number of days in such month.
[4] On January 1, 2021, the Company adopted ASC 842, the new lease standard, using the modified retrospective method.
View original content:
