Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $100.2 billion as of November 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.4 billion from assets under management at October 31, 2021. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $1.4 billion and distributions of $204 million, partially offset by net inflows of $201 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 10/31/2021 Flows Depreciation Distributions 11/30/2021 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $23,570 ($119) ($367) $ - $23,084 Japan Subadvisory 10,787 (46) (46) (93) 10,602 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,663 (18) (157) - 6,488 Total Institutional Accounts 41,020 (183) (570) (93) 40,174 Open-end Funds 47,883 374 (585) (62) 47,610 Closed-end Funds 12,691 10 (216) (49) 12,436 Total AUM $101,594 $201 ($1,371) ($204) $100,220

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

