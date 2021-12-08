Cogneve, INC. Receives Funding from Growth Box Ventures and SeedStake to Accelerate Growth

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogneve.Inc, a lead generation and premium SEO agency, announces today the close of its pre-seed round funded by an independent angel investor and two venture capital firms, Growth Box Ventures and SeedStake. They have raised smart money across the pre-seed round to accelerate growth of their project Tekpon - a tech aggregator that brings together both, software users and companies that develop the products, in the same place.

The pre-seed funding round was led by sector-experienced investors. Both VC firms have a combined portfolio of investments into over 70 tech startups and are committed to supporting Cogneve's management strategically and with their network. In addition, the funding will accelerate Tekpon's growth by investing the money into their team, website infrastructure, products and fulfill their main goal: giving something valuable to software consumers and help them realize the real impact of software products and technology in their lives. Moreover, the team is developing more products for Tekpon that will help businesses and individuals choose the right software for their needs.

"Mutual trust is the stepping stone of our partnership. The most important part for us was to find smart investors that could give us more than money and help us take Tekpon to the next level." CEO of Cogneve, Alexandru Stan

Cogneve aims to build the most relevant software marketplace where people can find accurate information about technology and everything they need to make the right choice and buy only the tools they need. As well as helping businesses to get more leads and reach their desired clients.

About Tekpon

Tekpon is a software marketplace born out of the genuine desire to help people change how they consume and purchase software products and services. Behind Tekpon is a team of enthusiastic tech lovers who above all want to help users boost their lives and businesses with the right software. Furthermore, its mission is to help people and businesses make the right software choice. Tekpon is the solution to all your software needs. If you don't believe it, visit https://tekpon.com/

