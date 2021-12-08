Bluepeak To Bring A Faster, More Reliable Internet To Elk City, OK Internet Provider to Break Ground Next Year on State-of-the-Art Fiber Network

ELK CITY, Okla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluepeak, an innovative internet provider, announced today that it has received franchise approval from the city of Elk City, Oklahoma, and will break ground next summer on a high-speed fiber network to meet the growing needs of the community, today and in the future. The approximate $6 million expansion effort will bring Bluepeak service to nearly 6,000 residences and businesses in Elk City.

(PRNewsfoto/Bluepeak)

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Elk City," said Rich Fish, CEO of Bluepeak. "Bluepeak is a different kind of provider that's building a next-generation, fiber-to-the-home network with faster, more reliable speeds that will better connect homes, businesses and organizations across Elk City."

With Bluepeak's advanced fiber connection, residential customers can get up to 5 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth and businesses can get up to 10 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth. Bluepeak's fiber network will provide faster speeds, better connectivity, and the bandwidth to connect more devices for internet, streaming, gaming and more.

"Access to high-speed, reliable service is crucial today for remote work, virtual learning, and telehealth," said Elk City Mayor Nick Archer. "This investment by Bluepeak brings fiber to the majority of our city, a service that is currently only available in large metropolitan cities."

For more information and to receive the latest updates, visit www.mybluepeak.com.

About Bluepeak

Bluepeak is building a faster, more reliable internet without the things that get in the way of great service — like red tape, hidden fees, and slow response times. Offering up to 5 gigabits of speed for residential customers and 10 gigabits for businesses, Bluepeak is a whole new ballgame — from internet to TV, to connecting every device in a home, to powering a business, Bluepeak not only provides the best fiber connections in the communities it serves, but also meets the growing needs for how its customers live.

Bluepeak (Clarity Telecom LLC) is known as Vast Broadband today in South Dakota and portions of western Minnesota until those markets rebrand as Bluepeak in the summer of 2022. Visit www.meetbluepeak.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Brad Krebs

314-973-8090

bkrebs@wearecsg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bluepeak