BloombergNEF Summit: Trina Solar's 100% bankability and Vertex modules fully proved by international authorities

SHANGHAI, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 30, 2021, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BloombergNEF) held the 2021 BloombergNEF Shanghai Summit. Trina Solar Chairman Gao Jifan discussed innovations in energy technologies and the development path for the PV industry with international organizations and PV manufacturers.

At the summit, BloombergNEF, world's leading independent PV testing lab PVEL, assessment organization DNV and Nextracker took a deep dive into examining the reason for Trina Solar's 100% bankability: the superior performance of the innovative high-power PV modules has been fully recognized.

Gao noted that PV power generation, energy storage, extra-high voltage, and digitization across the energy industry are the four keys to achieving carbon neutrality, and that innovation in photovoltaic technologies is an important pathway. Since 2020, Trina Solar has taken the lead in developing the innovative 210 series ultra-high power modules, a new generation of PV products that combine high reliability, high power generation and high value. As of June 30, 2021, Trina Solar's photovoltaic modules shipped worldwide can produce 103.95 billion kilowatt hours of clean energy over their lifetime, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by a total of 103.64 million tons, equivalent to planting 5.7 billion trees. With its outstanding brand value and product reliability, Trina Solar has scored 100% in BloombergNEF bankability survey for six consecutive years so far.



https://www.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/2021120701.png Gao Jifan, Chairman of Trina Solar

BloombergNEF, one of the most credible third-party research institutions in the global new energy market, conducts a survey among banks, funds, EPCs and power plants worldwide every year on the bankability of modules brands, and produced a report that seen as an invaluable reference for business credit at many financial institutions. In 2021, Trina Solar, one of the only three module brands, was once again awarded as 100 bankability by all survey respondents, indicating that Trina Solar's modules are more likely to help developers obtain bank financing, and that the global financial market and solar industry are confident in the reliability and system value of Trina Solar's high-power modules.

PVEL recognizes the superior performance of Trina Solar's high-power modules

PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), the world's leading PV module reliability and performance testing laboratory, has the Product Qualification Program (PQP) dedicated on PV module extended reliability assessment. At the summit, Tristan Erion Lorico, head of PVEL's PV module business, said that the 210 ultra-high power modules demonstrated excellent reliability in PVEL's PQP, resulting in zero micro-cracks of dual-glass bifacial module after MSS and TC test, responded to the most concerned question of large format module. PVEL publishes the score card report on PV module reliability annually, which is also a key reference adopted by BloombergNEF's annual bankability report.

Zhang Yingbin, head of product strategy and marketing at Trina Solar, gave a detailed presentation on the reliability and power generation performance of the 210 series modules. Trina Solar has, in association with third-party organizations, conducted serial rigorous tests, including non-uniform snow-load test, extreme low-temperature mechanical Load test, hail test, extreme DML test and extreme wind tunnel test, achieving an across-the-board verification of the excellent mechanical load reliability of the 600W+ Vertex modules.

Zhang Yingbin in Clean Energy Expo China 2021

https://www.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/2021120703.png

Nextracker has finished a series of tests with Trina Solar, which demonstrates the full compatibility and high reliability. Nextracker has a variety of tracker products that are fully compatible with Vertex 210 series modules. Besides, the modules have become an industry pioneer regarding module size standardization, which can benefit the downstream industry chain.

In addition, DNV shared the advantages of Trina Solar's BOS and LCOE high-power modules. Previous calculations conducted by Fraunhofer ISE, largest solar research institute in Europe, and Enertis, a global independent solar services in Latin American and globally, all show that the 600W+ series modules outperform the new generation of ultra-high power modules in terms of system value.



