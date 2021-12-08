Auction Values Increasing Across Equipment Industries, Generating Big Returns

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auction values in Sandhills Global marketplaces were up 74% year-over-year in November for used heavy-duty trucks, up 18.2% YOY for used construction equipment, and up 14.5% YOY for used agriculture equipment, according to a new Sandhills Global Market Report. As end-of-year equipment auctions are held throughout December, including some of the largest auctions of the year on AuctionTime.com, the continued strength of auction values holds the promise of strong returns for sellers. Sandhills's newest market report identifies the equipment categories driving auction values across industries.

Sandhills Equipment Value Index: US Used Heavy Duty Truck Market, Sleeper and Day Cab

The key metric used in this reporting is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart Takeaways

Sandhills Market Reports highlight the most significant changes in the used heavy-duty truck, construction equipment, and farm machinery markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. Auction values for dozers, high-horsepower tractors, and sleeper trucks are just some of key trends you can explore in the latest market report.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

The 74% YOY auction value increase for used heavy trucks is underscored by a 7-percentage-point increase in auction values from October to November 2021 , showing ongoing strength for trucks at auction.

The Sandhills EVI for used sleeper trucks indicated an 80.2% YOY value increase for the auction market in November. When comparing the average year-to-date (January to November) auction values from 2020 to 2021, used sleeper truck values are up $16,000 .

U.S. Used Construction Equipment

With auction values for used construction equipment up 18.2% YOY, average auction values reached $67,794 . Asking values for the same YOY time period were up 12.2%, bringing the average asking value to $90,632 .

Used dozers are driving value increases in the used construction equipment market. Dozer auction values were up 20.1% YOY in November, while dozer asking values rose 10.5% YOY.

U.S. Used Agriculture Equipment

The 14.5% YOY auction value increase for November places the average auction value for agriculture equipment at $139,918 .

The Sandhills EVI for the high-horsepower (300-HP and greater) tractor category shows auction values were up 14.7% YOY in November. On a year-to-date basis, average high-horsepower tractor auction values rose $19,000 YOY.

Sandhills Equipment Value Index: US Used Construction Market

Sandhills Equipment Value Index: US Used Farm Equipment Market

