Apply To Be A Ranger For New MTN DEW® Outpost At Doe Mountain In Mountain City, Tennessee MTN DEW teams up with Doe Mountain Recreation Area to broaden access of thousands of acres of wilderness with the introduction of the MTN DEW Outpost

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MTN DEW announces MTN DEW Outpost at Doe Mountain, 8,600 acres of rugged mountain wilderness that sits outside the town of Mountain City, Tennessee, to be tended to by a ranger appointed by the brand. Over eight decades after the brand was founded in the hills of Tennessee, MTN DEW returns and donates funds to support the addition of mountain activities like an all-new archery course and the expansion of new trails that will open up access to 3,000 acres of land previously unexplored at Doe Mountain. The collaborative efforts will also allow for a new mountain-side overlook and viewing platform and serves as a symbol of the long-term commitment MTN DEW makes to help nature lovers access more of the great outdoors.

"Our fans are exploring the outdoors now more than ever; it's the perfect time to return to Tennessee, and give back to the community," says Pat O'Toole, vice president, marketing, MTN DEW. "While MTN DEW will pay homage to its name and roots at Doe Mountain, we aspire to leave a positive impact, providing wider access to these preserved mountain lands and fueling outdoor enthusiasts' passions."

MTN DEW will also select and appoint the first-ever MTN DEW Outpost Ranger, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an outdoor-aficionado. For one week, the ranger will be responsible for managing duties at the MTN DEW Outpost, including leading group hikes around the mountain's 45 miles of trails, leading a mountain scavenger hunt on a Polaris RANGER XP 1000 Premium, and supervising other community activities like a trail trim back and educational biodiversity walk. The MTN DEW Outpost Ranger will receive a one-time payment of $5,000, travel to and from Doe Mountain, tricked out RV for mountain accommodations provided by RVshare , a unique DEW-branded ranger uniform and access to exclusive and unreleased DEW products. The ranger will also receive a brand-new Polaris RANGER XP 1000 Premium . Fans can apply online Dec. 8 through Jan. 14 via www.MTNDEWOutpost.com . Full rules and regulations are available on the website.

In addition to the adventure, the private grant MTN DEW provides to Doe Mountain will enable the Mountain to create an even more well-rounded and diverse area for outdoor enthusiasts. The new activities and features funded by MTN DEW will also produce sustainable jobs for the local community and generate the necessary funding to keep these activities long-term. This contribution to Doe Mountain is part of $1.25 million the brand has donated in total this year to fuel outdoor passions across the nation.

"Next year marks ten years since the State of Tennessee and The Nature Conservancy purchased Doe Mountain and saved over 8,000 acres of land from large-scale timber-cutting, preserving the mountain so that outdoor lovers can continue to explore and hone their skills," says Shawn Lindsey, director, Doe Mountain Recreation Area. "The funding MTN DEW provides will introduce a new era for Doe Mountain, empowering us to offer new programs and opportunities for local jobs and businesses, as well as tourism revenues for the State of Tennessee."

Fans can look forward to free outdoor activities and tastings at MTN DEW Outpost in May 2022. Stay up-to-date on the latest MTN DEW Outpost news by visiting www.MTNDEWOutpost.com and following @MountainDew on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. For more information about Doe Mountain, visit www.doetn.com and follow @Doemtntn on Instagram and @DoeMountain on Twitter and Facebook.

About Doe Mountain Recr eation Area

With a total land area of 8,600 acres, Doe Mountain Recreation Area (DMRA) towers above Mountain City, the seat of Johnson County, and spans nearly 10 miles from town limits south to Watauga Lake. The Doe Mountain Recreation Authority was established by the Tennessee State Legislature via the Doe Mountain Recreation Authority Act of 2012 to conserve the land, waters and wildlife on Doe Mountain. Toward that end, a Master Plan was adopted to foster economic development for the People of Tennessee by developing and operating a multi-use, family-oriented outdoor recreation area on 8,600 acres now commonly referred to as the "Doe Mountain Recreation Area."

Research conducted by The Nature Conservancy has identified the region as a globally significant biodiversity hotspot, a major North American corridor for plants, animals, and birds, and home to a network of watersheds vital to both people and nature. Doe Mountain is home to a network of former logging and mining roads that now serve as the recreation area's multi-use trail system. Inherent with any trail system, especially those which include an Off-Highway Vehicle use component, comes a responsibility to properly manage trails to reduce soil erosion and subsequent impacts to water quality. The DMRA has raised multiple private and government grants to identify and address trail erosion areas, close and/or re-route problematic trails and ensure adequate stream crossings are in place to protect the mountain's water resources. For more information, visit www.doetn.com.

