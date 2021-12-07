Whirlpool Corporation Rises to Number Four in Newsweek's Ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2022

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today that it has moved into the No. 4 spot on Newsweek's 2022 list of America's Most Responsible Companies (up from No. 7 in 2021). The annual recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The full list can be viewed here .

"Our roots of commitment to social and environmental goals run deep. As a 110-year-old company you just have a different perspective of what sustainability means," said Marc Bitzer, CEO and chairman, Whirlpool Corporation. "This recognition is another example of the meaningful work that our employees across the globe are doing every day to achieve our vision to be the best kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home."

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports, as well as an independent survey. This year, Whirlpool Corporation received its top five ranking due in part to taking action on initiatives that progress the company's environmental, social, and corporate governance commitments.

During 2021, Whirlpool Corporation built on its decades long commitment to sustainability, citizenship and Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, and received several external recognitions for those efforts, including:

Received a perfect 100 on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index for the 18th year in a row

Named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for the 11th consecutive year

Named one of Forbes' 2021 List of "World's Best Employers"

Earned its 7th EPA SmartWay Excellence Award

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2020, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

