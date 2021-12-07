Next Pathway named Most Innovative Company of the Year in Best in Biz Awards

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Next Pathway Inc. has been named a gold winner in the category, Most Innovative Company of the Year – Small in Best in Biz Awards. Best in Biz is the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Next Pathway is the Automated Cloud Migration Company; powered by the SHIFT™ Migration Suite, Next Pathway automates the end-to-end challenges companies experience when migrating applications to the cloud.

2021 marked the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards and, following the havoc wreaked by the global pandemic, resoundingly confirmed that North American business is back and stronger than ever before. The 11th annual program saw intense competition among more than 700 impressively strong entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the best-known global brands to the most innovative start-ups and irrepressible local companies. This year's judges were impressed with the winning companies' resilience and adaptability that allowed them to turn the challenges of the past 20 months into remarkable growth numbers, their exemplary dedication to their customers in matters small and large, and particularly, many winners' efforts to maintain and deepen their commitment to the environment and local communities.

"We are truly honoured to receive this prestigious award from the most prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications across North America and around the world," said Chetan Mathur, Chief Executive Officer at Next Pathway. "Receiving the Most Innovative Company of the Year – Small is a testament to the dedication of our incredible engineers and affirmation that Next Pathway is solving the biggest challenges that customers face when migrating workloads to the cloud. We are extremely proud to be recognized as the best in our field."

"This year's entries were of exceptionally high caliber," said Joseph Pete, The Times of Northwest Indiana, judging his third Best in Biz Awards program. "Any would have been deserving of recognition and any could have won were it not for the high level of competition. The entries displayed an impressive list of accomplishments as well as quantifiable achievement."

Next Pathway has experienced incredible growth over 2021 driven by the rapid adoption of cloud computing. Companies are migrating legacy applications to the cloud to leverage their current assets while bringing new capabilities to market. To meet this growing need, Next Pathway has made significant enhancements to its product line and expanded its strategic global partnerships.

"Our partnership with Next Pathway is essential to helping our customers automate migrations from on-premise solutions to Snowflake's Data Cloud," said Christian Kleinerman, SVP of Product at Snowflake.

As companies look to Next Pathway to migrate complex workloads to the various cloud targets, Next Pathway is dedicating tremendous resources to continuous technical innovation on its cloud migration platform of products: Crawler360™, the SHIFT™ Migration Suite and SHIFT™ Tester. Next Pathway's products migrate a multitude of sources such as Teradata, Netezza, Oracle and ETL pipelines to leading cloud targets, like Snowflake, Azure, GCP and AWS.

About Next Pathway

Next Pathway is the Automated Cloud Migration company. Powered by the SHIFT™ Migration Suite, Next Pathway automates the end-to-end challenges companies experience when migrating applications to the cloud. For more information, please visit nextpathway.com.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in this prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

