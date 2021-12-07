Essential Energy Everyday's Redesigned Website Wins Gold in 2021 MarCom Awards Awareness Initiative by Lead Battery Industry is Given Top Honor for Excellence

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential Energy Everyday (EEE), the foremost initiative to increase awareness of the essentiality of sustainable lead batteries, has been recognized again for its highly engaging website redesign. EEE earned a Gold Award at the 2021 MarCom Awards, an annual international awards program for excellence in marketing and communications. The entry, titled "Powering up the future with Essential Energy Everyday", won Gold in the Association Category for website redesign.

The lead battery industry's Essential Energy Everyday website has received a prestigious MarCom Award for excellence in web design.

"This is a great example of member-driven work that benefits the entire [lead battery and recycling] industry."

This is the second awards program to honor communication efforts by Battery Council International (BCI), the global trade association that represents the lead battery industry and supports EEE. In August, BCI's redesigned website received two 2021 dotCOMM Gold Awards.

"We congratulate the BCI members behind our Advancing Lead Batteries Communications Initiative for their support. Their devotion and vision made these awards possible," said Roger Miksad, executive vice president of BCI. "This is a great example of member-driven work that benefits the entire industry."

EEE's website is a valuable resource for policymakers and other stakeholders to learn about the lead battery industry and its essential role in providing critical energy storage. The site overhaul was done in collaboration with strategic marketing agency, Activated Growth , based in Minneapolis. The collective goal was to enhance the user experience in navigating, understanding and engaging with the often-complex and overlooked subject matter.

Significant improvement across EEE's website metrics helped it earn the MarCom award. Impressive initial metric improvements included:

Increased visitors +122% year-over-year

Increased sessions +72% year-over-year

Increased pageviews +63% year-over-year

Increased organic search traffic +98% year-over-year

Improved bounce rate -19% year-over-year

EEE also created a short website launch video to give users a quick introduction to the site's key features, including an opt-in monthly email to keep subscribers informed on the latest industry news.

About MarCom Awards

MarCom Awards recognize the creativity, hard work and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest and most-respected creative competitions in the world. Each year about 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries. Learn more about the awards program and see the full list of winners at MarCom Awards.

About Essential Energy Everyday

Essential Energy Everyday is a communications initiative to increase awareness of the critical importance of lead batteries in powering our daily lives. It encourages continued investment in sustainable lead battery technology to store and provide energy on demand. Its initiative is supported by Battery Council International , a global trade association that represents the lead battery and lead recycling industries.

