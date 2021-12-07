Capital Rx Named to Inc.'s 2021 Best in Business List

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx , a healthtech company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced, has been named to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list as the gold winner in the "Robust and Powerful: $50MM+ in gross revenue" category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 14), recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year's list are changemakers with heart – and they're pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries – from finance to software to engineering to fashion, and more – and in age-based and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits – a huge success for these honors in the list's second year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

Capital Rx is the fastest growing pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) in the United States, with a mission to deliver greater transparency in prescription drug pricing. With Americans getting crushed by the rising healthcare costs and the cost of medication drug prices , more employers are getting proactive about managing drug spend. Employer groups, health plans, unions, and local municipalities are attracted to Capital Rx's marriage of fair and equitable National Average Drug Acquisition Cost ( NADAC ) pricing with its Clearinghouse Model , which brings undistorted visibility into actual drug unit costs and eliminates arbitrary price variability. Providing its customers with actual costs for medicine prior to dispensing frees Capital Rx to focus on more important elements of member engagement, such as clinical oversight and intervention. In 2021, Capital Rx maintained 100% implementation satisfaction, 100% client retention, and 98% member satisfaction.

"We're honored to be named one of Inc's Best in Business winners as we strive to achieve lasting social change through drug price transparency and accountability,"said AJ Loiacono, CEO of Capital Rx. "Our mission is to make drugs more affordable and accessible to all Americans, and winning this award is a testament that we are on the right track."

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first ethical framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx's enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement, and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com .

ABOUT INC. MEDIA

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

