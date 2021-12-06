OneAmerica® Individual Life and Financial Services Bolsters Leadership

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica® today announces strategic leadership changes in its Individual Life and Financial Services (ILFS) line of business aimed at strengthening distribution, recruiting and business development operations. New ILFS appointments include Chris Coudret, vice president, Career and Independent Brokerage; Kristin Dorm, vice president, Agency Growth and Development; David Junker, vice president, Business Development; and Jeff Levin, vice president, Care Solutions Distribution. By building upon its leadership core, the ILFS business is well-positioned to effectively execute on its distribution vision focused on accelerated growth and operational excellence.

"Through these appointments combined with our strong teams in place and an enhanced structure, we're primed to take our business to the next level," said Mark Scalercio, senior vice president and head of distribution for ILFS. "These leaders offer OneAmerica a track record of driving strategy through laser-focused execution. We take pride in the strong relationships and value we deliver to our distribution partners, and we're committed to further elevating their experience doing business with OneAmerica as we grow together."

Chris Coudret, an experienced distribution leader with more than 15-years at OneAmerica, will take the helm of the Career and Independent Brokerage (IB) channels to maximize growth and provide a more unified experience under a new consolidated leadership structure. Previously, Coudret's leadership was instrumental in elevating ILFS Care Solutions to a top market leadership position and also led ILFS business development with a focus on helping distribution partners grow their practices. Most recently at OneAmerica, Coudret led the Participant Workplace Solutions area for the organization's Retirement Services line of business.

Kristin Dorm was promoted to ILFS vice president of agency growth and development. She is responsible for developing and deploying innovative recruiting and agent development strategies centered on building performance and onboarding excellence. Dorm joined OneAmerica in 2020 as the national director of recruiting and agent development. She has positively impacted recruiting for the organization's career agency system by introducing initiatives to foster growth and diversity and better equipping our agencies to do the same. Dorm brings more than two decades of experience enabling agency growth at organizations including Mass Mutual, MetLife and The Hartford.

David Junker joined OneAmerica as ILFS vice president of business development to oversee the entire internal sales organization, including advanced markets, field sales training and the sales development. Prior to OneAmerica, Junker spent more than 20 years at RiverSource Distributors/Ameriprise Financial, most recently as vice president of the company's insurance sales consulting group. His early career includes experiences at large financial services enterprises including Fidelity Investments and Prudential Securities.

Jeff Levin was promoted to vice president of distribution for Care Solutions. As a 25-year financial professional and thought leader in the long-term care (LTC) industry, Levin now leads a team of divisional vice presidents, regional sales directors and managers. He also oversees the account management team in the distribution, sales, and support of the company's Care Solutions product line. Levin, who joined OneAmerica in 2019, previously was a divisional vice president, responsible for expansion of Care Solutions products, including life and annuity asset-based long-term care products.

