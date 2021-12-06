Coupa Software Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021.
"We delivered another strong quarter with record revenue and profitability," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and chief executive officer at Coupa. "As demonstrated by our third quarter results, we are seeing strong adoption of the Coupa platform as our customers continue to prioritize Business Spend Management as a fundamental aspect of their go-forward strategy. With the fourth quarter well under way, we continue to leverage our Value-as-a-Service approach to add strategic customers across many industries and of all sizes."
Third Quarter Results:
- Total revenues were $185.8 million, an increase of 40% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were $164.7 million, an increase of 40% compared to the same period last year.
- GAAP operating loss was $56.1 million, compared to $33.6 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $27.9 million, compared to $14.3 million for the same period last year.
- GAAP net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $91.2 million, compared to $60.8 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $1.23, compared to $0.88 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $23.5 million, compared to $13.0 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $0.31, compared to $0.18 for the same period last year.
- Operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows were positive $31.0 million and $28.2 million, respectively.
See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables below for important information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures used by Coupa.
Business Outlook:
The following forward-looking statements reflect Coupa's expectations as of December 6, 2021.
Fourth quarter of fiscal 2022:
- Total revenues are expected to be $185.0 to $186.0 million.
- Subscription revenues are expected to be $166.0 to $167.0 million.
- Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $19.0 million.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $8.0 to $10.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to be $0.03 to $0.05 per share.
- Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 77.0 million shares.
Full year fiscal 2022:
- Total revenues are expected to be $717.0 to $718.0 million.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $70.0 to $72.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to be $0.66 to $0.69 per share.
- Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 76.5 million shares.
Coupa has not reconciled its expectations for non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP loss from operations, or non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated to GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated because certain items excluded from non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes, the adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests, and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. In addition, the effect of the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the company's offerings of convertible notes in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. The effect of these items may be significant.
Recent Business Highlights:
- Welcomed many new customers into the Coupa community in Q3, including the following: Angi, Aptim Holdings, Atr, Capsida Biotherapeutics, Compass Minerals International, Covetrus, DEVK Versicherungen, EDEKA Handelsgesellschaft Nord, Endeavor Group Limited, Orbia Advance Corporation, Softbank, and Yazaki North America.
- Named a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader for P2P Suites for the sixth consecutive time1
- Named a leader in ten Spend Matters SolutionMaps, covering every area of Source-to-Pay2
- Named a Best Led Workplace in 2021 by Inc3
- Became a Globally Certified Great Place to Work across the US, UK, India, Germany, and Ireland for 2021-20224
- Named to Fortune's 2021 Future 50 list5
- Awarded a Silver medal sustainability rating from EcoVadis
- Debuted its campaign, "Behold the Power of Spend" at the World Series, F-1, Premier League, and Bundesliga events
- Opened registration for its 2022 global Business Spend Management (BSM) community conference Inspire in North America and EMEA
- Hosted its annual Global Volunteer Day with well over 500 employees participating across 35 offices
- Hosted a virtual panel "Women of Impact: Own Your Career" put on by Coupa Empower
- Hosted a Supply Chain Symposium in London bringing together supply chain leaders from across the UK
- Welcomed supply chain risk management and operational resilience company Interos to its portfolio of Coupa Ventures investments
Conference Call Information:
Coupa will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today.
The live webcast will be accessible on Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay will be available through the same link.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, non-GAAP net (loss) income per basic and diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, and adjusted free cash flows. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and Coupa's management regularly reviews and uses these measures for business planning and other purposes.
Non-GAAP operating (loss) income and non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated exclude certain items from the corresponding GAAP measures, including: stock-based compensation expenses; amortization of acquired intangible assets; the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to an acquisition; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes; the adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests; and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments. In addition, the weighted average diluted shares figure used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated reflects the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the company's offerings of convertible notes.
Adjusted free cash flows is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount, plus one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business combination. Coupa has the ability to settle obligations related to its senior notes through the use of cash, shares of its common stock, or a combination of both, at its election.
Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of its financial information because they provide a way to measure and evaluate Coupa's underlying operating performance and the strength of its core business consistently across the periods presented. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are also useful for comparing its operating performance to that of other companies in its industry, because they eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary between companies for reasons unrelated to their operating performance. Coupa believes that adjusted free cash flows also provides a useful measure of the company's capital strength and liquidity, although it is not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.
Coupa uses these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of its overall assessment of its performance and liquidity, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its financial performance and liquidity. Coupa's definitions of its non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies for similarly-titled measures, and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, Coupa's non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, the company's GAAP results.
Coupa encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view its non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. In addition, Coupa compensates for the limitations of its non-GAAP financial measures by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These reconciliations are included in the tables attached to this release.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including the statements of management and statements in "Business Outlook," are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Coupa's current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Coupa believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, cash flows, liquidity and financial needs.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including new variants such as the Delta and Omicron variants; Coupa has a limited operating history at its current scale, which makes it difficult to predict its future operating results; Coupa may not be able to manage its recent rapid growth effectively; risks related to past and future business acquisitions, including their integration with Coupa's existing business model, operations and culture; if Coupa is unable to attract new customers, the growth of its revenues will be adversely affected; because its platform is sold to large enterprises with complex operating environments, Coupa encounters long and unpredictable sales cycles; the markets in which Coupa participates are intensely competitive; Coupa's business depends in part on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; Coupa may not be successful in expanding its sales efforts or developing widespread brand awareness in a cost-effective manner; risks and liabilities related to breach of its security measures or unauthorized access to customer data; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and global economic conditions; and risks relating to analyst coverage of its stock.
These and other risks and uncertainties that could affect Coupa's future results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in Coupa's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 8, 2021, which is available at investors.coupa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other periodic filings Coupa makes with the SEC.
The forward-looking statements in this release reflect Coupa's expectations as of December 6, 2021. Coupa undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.
1Gartner, "2021 Magic Quadrant™ for Procure-to-Pay Suites", October 27, 2021
2Spend Matters, "Spend Matters Almanac", October 8, 2021
3Inc, "Introducing the Best Workplaces of 2021", November 30, 2021
4Great Place to Work, "Certified™ Companies - Best Companies to Work for 2021", July 2021
5Fortune, "The Future 50: Growth stocks to bet on in an unpredictable world", December 2, 2021
About Coupa Software
Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
October 31,
Nine Months Ended
October 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Subscription
$
164,745
$
118,083
$
461,079
$
335,399
Professional services and other
21,071
14,881
70,912
42,700
Total revenues
185,816
132,964
531,991
378,099
Cost of revenues:
Subscription
52,279
36,528
154,701
99,335
Professional services and other
25,341
14,259
81,865
42,729
Total cost of revenues
77,620
50,787
236,566
142,064
Gross profit
108,196
82,177
295,425
236,035
Operating expenses:
Research and development
39,990
30,528
125,625
87,459
Sales and marketing
83,779
53,204
237,902
149,831
General and administrative
40,513
32,092
116,139
69,941
Total operating expenses
164,282
115,824
479,666
307,231
Loss from operations
(56,086)
(33,647)
(184,241)
(71,196)
Interest expense
(31,130)
(29,308)
(90,854)
(61,820)
Other income (expense), net
(1,298)
746
(2,746)
8,833
Loss before benefit from income taxes
(88,514)
(62,209)
(277,841)
(124,183)
Benefit from income taxes
(476)
(1,411)
(2,697)
(5,453)
Net loss
(88,038)
(60,798)
(275,144)
(118,730)
Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests
(273)
—
(790)
—
Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests
3,438
—
8,673
—
Net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated
$
(91,203)
$
(60,798)
$
(283,027)
$
(118,730)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated
$
(1.23)
$
(0.88)
$
(3.85)
$
(1.76)
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
74,133
68,941
73,514
67,349
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
October 31, 2021
January 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
458,195
$
323,284
Marketable securities
209,660
283,036
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
179,278
196,009
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
32,283
36,381
Deferred commissions, current portion
18,848
15,541
Total current assets
898,264
854,251
Property and equipment, net
30,161
28,266
Deferred commissions, net of current portion
42,623
36,832
Goodwill
1,515,141
1,480,847
Intangible assets, net
543,628
632,173
Operating lease right-of-use assets
38,183
41,305
Other assets
35,853
31,491
Total assets
$
3,103,853
$
3,105,165
Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interests, Other Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
5,279
$
4,831
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
96,716
80,271
Deferred revenue, current portion
352,198
356,115
Current portion of convertible senior notes, net
633,641
609,068
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
12,401
11,222
Total current liabilities
1,100,235
1,061,507
Convertible senior notes, net
952,285
897,525
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
14,058
5,773
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
27,174
31,845
Other liabilities
68,210
67,915
Total liabilities
2,161,962
2,064,565
Redeemable non-controlling interests
10,044
—
Other temporary equity
—
369
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share
7
7
Additional paid-in capital
1,724,042
1,556,865
Accumulated other comprehensive income
8,748
9,165
Accumulated deficit
(800,950)
(525,806)
Total stockholders' equity
931,847
1,040,231
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests, other temporary equity and stockholders' equity
$
3,103,853
$
3,105,165
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
October 31,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated
$
(283,027)
$
(118,730)
Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests
7,883
—
Net loss
(275,144)
(118,730)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
109,900
36,529
Amortization of premium on marketable securities, net
625
869
Amortization of deferred commissions
13,335
10,102
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
85,716
58,727
Stock-based compensation
145,251
94,851
Loss (gain) on conversion of convertible senior notes
357
(3,166)
Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount
(1,338)
(27,208)
Other
(3,204)
3,923
Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
21,433
22,519
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,529
1,591
Other assets
13,968
(2,730)
Deferred commissions
(22,445)
(11,355)
Accounts payable
500
(1,435)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
6,795
4,941
Deferred revenue
3,630
(11,630)
Net cash provided by operating activities
103,908
57,798
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities
(116,583)
(788,047)
Maturities of marketable securities
94,142
351,973
Sales of marketable securities
94,916
830,125
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(46,719)
(94,121)
Purchases of other investments
(10,000)
—
Purchases of property and equipment
(10,256)
(9,559)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
5,500
290,371
Cash flows from financing activities
Investment from redeemable non-controlling interests
2,223
—
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs
—
1,355,066
Purchase of capped calls
—
(192,786)
Repayments of convertible senior notes
(5,748)
(554,244)
Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options
7,444
14,425
Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan
21,626
15,631
Net cash provided by financing activities
25,545
638,092
Effects of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(178)
128
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
134,775
986,389
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
327,589
268,280
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
462,364
$
1,254,669
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
458,195
$
1,251,006
Restricted cash included in other assets
4,169
3,663
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$
462,364
$
1,254,669
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended October 31, 2021
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-Based
Compensation
Expenses
Amortization of
Acquired
Intangible Assets
Amortization of
Debt Discount and
Issuance Costs
Loss on
Conversion of
Convertible
Senior Notes
Other (2)
Non-GAAP
Costs and expenses:
Costs of subscription
$
52,279
$
(4,162)
$
(16,736)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
31,381
Costs of professional services and other
25,341
(4,729)
(3,642)
—
—
—
16,970
Gross profit
58.2
%
4.8
%
11.0
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
74.0
%
Research and development
39,990
(11,357)
—
—
—
—
28,633
Sales and marketing
83,779
(13,217)
(13,140)
—
—
—
57,422
General and administrative
40,513
(16,994)
—
—
—
—
23,519
Income (loss) from operations
(56,086)
50,459
33,518
—
—
—
27,891
Operating margin
(30.2)
%
27.2
%
18.0
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
15.0
%
Interest expense
(31,130)
—
—
29,454
—
—
(1,676)
Other income (expense), net
(1,298)
—
—
—
228
—
(1,070)
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(88,514)
50,459
33,518
29,454
228
—
25,145
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(476)
733
1,629
—
—
—
1,886
Net income (loss)
(88,038)
49,726
31,889
29,454
228
—
23,259
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(273)
—
—
—
—
—
(273)
Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests
3,438
—
—
—
—
3,438
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated
(91,203)
49,726
31,889
29,454
228
3,438
23,532
Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)
$
(1.23)
$
0.32
Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)
$
(1.23)
$
0.31
(1)
GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 74,133 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 74,133 basic and 76,754 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.
(2)
Other consists of an adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests to its redemption amount.
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended October 31, 2020
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-Based
Compensation
Expenses
Amortization of
Acquired
Intangible Assets
Amortization of
Debt Discount and
Issuance Costs
Loss on
Conversion of
Convertible
Senior Notes
Non-GAAP
Costs and expenses:
Costs of subscription
$
36,528
$
(2,836)
$
(8,212)
$
—
$
—
$
25,480
Costs of professional services and other
14,259
(2,939)
(200)
—
—
11,120
Gross profit
61.8
%
4.3
%
6.3
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
72.5
%
Research and development
30,528
(7,691)
—
—
—
22,837
Sales and marketing
53,204
(9,790)
(2,698)
—
—
40,716
General and administrative
32,092
(13,555)
—
—
—
18,537
Income (loss) from operations
(33,647)
36,811
11,110
—
—
14,274
Operating margin
(25.3)
%
27.7
%
8.4
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
10.7
%
Interest expense
(29,308)
—
—
27,370
—
(1,938)
Other income (expense), net
746
—
—
—
36
782
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(62,209)
36,811
11,110
27,370
36
13,118
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(1,411)
290
(163)
1,376
—
92
Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated
(60,798)
36,521
11,273
25,994
36
13,026
Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)
$
(0.88)
$
0.19
Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)
$
(0.88)
$
0.18
(1)
GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 68,941 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 68,941 basic and 73,766 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-Based
Compensation
Expenses
Amortization of
Acquired
Intangible Assets
Amortization of
Debt Discount and
Issuance Costs
Loss on
Conversion of
Convertible
Senior Notes
Other (2)
Non-GAAP
Costs and expenses:
Costs of subscription
$
154,701
$
(11,063)
$
(45,146)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
98,492
Costs of professional services and other
81,865
(12,984)
(16,016)
—
—
—
52,865
Gross profit
55.5
%
4.5
%
11.5
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
71.5
%
Research and development
125,625
(33,075)
—
—
—
—
92,550
Sales and marketing
237,902
(36,668)
(39,413)
—
—
—
161,821
General and administrative
116,139
(51,461)
—
—
—
—
64,678
Income (loss) from operations
(184,241)
145,251
100,575
—
—
—
61,585
Operating margin
(34.6)
%
27.3
%
18.9
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
11.6
%
Interest expense
(90,854)
—
—
85,716
—
—
(5,138)
Other income (expense), net
(2,746)
—
—
—
357
—
(2,389)
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(277,841)
145,251
100,575
85,716
357
—
54,058
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(2,697)
2,550
5,448
—
—
746
6,047
Net income (loss)
(275,144)
142,701
95,127
85,716
357
(746)
48,011
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(790)
—
—
—
—
—
(790)
Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests
8,673
—
—
—
—
8,673
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated
(283,027)
142,701
95,127
85,716
357
7,927
48,801
Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)
$
(3.85)
$
0.66
Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)
$
(3.85)
$
0.64
(1)
GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,514 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,514 basic and 76,295 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.
(2)
Other consists of the removal of a one-time income tax benefit associated with the remeasurement of foreign deferred tax assets and an adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests to its redemption amount.
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-Based
Compensation
Expenses
Amortization of
Acquired
Intangible Assets
Change in Fair Value of
Contingent Consideration
Liability
Amortization of
Debt Discount and
Issuance Costs
Gain on Conversion
of Convertible Senior
Notes
Other (2)
Non-GAAP
Costs and expenses:
Costs of subscription
$
99,335
$
(7,641)
$
(22,370)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
69,324
Costs of professional services and other
42,729
(8,303)
(600)
—
—
—
—
33,826
Gross profit
62.4
%
4.2
%
6.1
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
72.7
%
Research and development
87,459
(21,131)
—
—
—
—
—
66,328
Sales and marketing
149,831
(26,558)
(7,368)
—
—
—
—
115,905
General and administrative
69,941
(31,218)
—
12,500
—
—
—
51,223
Income (loss) from operations
(71,196)
94,851
30,338
(12,500)
—
—
—
41,493
Operating margin
(18.8)
%
25.1
%
8.0
%
(3.3)
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
11.0
%
Interest expense
(61,820)
—
—
—
58,727
—
—
(3,093)
Other income (expense), net
8,833
—
—
—
—
(3,166)
—
5,667
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(124,183)
94,851
30,338
(12,500)
58,727
(3,166)
—
44,067
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(5,453)
4,321
(315)
—
2,485
—
310
1,348
Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated
(118,730)
90,530
30,653
(12,500)
56,242
(3,166)
(310)
42,719
Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)
$
(1.76)
$
0.63
Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)
$
(1.76)
$
0.59
(1)
GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 67,349 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 67,349 basic and 71,854 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.
(2)
Other consists of the release of valuation allowances against deferred tax assets.
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flows and Adjusted Free Cash Flows Margin
(Non-GAAP Financial Measures)
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended October 31,
Nine Months Ended October 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
31,015
$
19,001
$
103,908
$
57,798
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(3,594)
(2,531)
(10,256)
(9,559)
Add: repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount
821
872
1,338
27,208
Adjusted free cash flows
$
28,242
$
17,342
$
94,990
$
75,447
Trailing Twelve Months Ended October
2021
2020
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
124,312
$
80,077
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(12,189)
(11,667)
Add: repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount
1,538
27,208
Add: one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business combination
19,428
—
Adjusted free cash flows
133,089
95,618
Divided by: total revenues
$
695,535
$
489,551
Adjusted free cash flows margin
19.1
%
19.5
%
