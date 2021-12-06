Cook & Boardman Acquires Bass Security

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the leading specialty distributor of commercial door entry solutions and systems integration services has announced the acquisition of Bedford Heights, OH-based Bass Security Services, Inc. ("Bass" or "Bass Security"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1975 by Dale Bass, Bass Security is a national provider of custom CCTV and burglar/fire alarm security integration solutions, locksmith and hardware break/fix services. The company serves loss prevention, facilities management and new construction needs of customers throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico through a network of 5000+ field technicians.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bass to the Cook & Boardman family of companies," said Darrin Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of C&B. "They fit perfectly into our strategy of broadening our security integration services nationwide and we look forward to providing their employees with additional resources and expanded opportunities."

"Bass Security was established on three core values – Accountability, Continuous Improvement and Teamwork," noted company founder and CEO Dale Bass. "This model has served us well and we see the same commitment to excellence in Cook & Boardman. We are proud to join them as they continue to transform the industry." The company will continue to operate under the Bass Security name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. Bass represents C&B's sixteenth acquisition since being acquired by Littlejohn in October 2018.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company is also one of the nation's fastest growing providers of integrated security solutions - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from 70 locations across 20 states and nationwide through its ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co., LLC is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. The firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

