Canagold to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 9th

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canagold Resources (OTCQX:CRCUF) (TSX:CCM), based in Vancouver and focused on gold exploration and development in British Columbia, today announced that Scott Eldridge, CEO and Director, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9th, 2021.

DATE: December 9th, 2021

TIME: 3:30 to 4:00 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3d42UQf

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Canada's Top 10 Gold Intercepts ( Recent gold intercept makesTop 10 Gold Intercepts ( 11/12 ):

Advancing one of Canada's highest grade gold deposits at 10 g/t gold*

Past producer with over 1 million ounces* of gold defined

*Current resource of high grade-gold:

Highest industry quartile of gold grade with lowest quartile of cost - Robust PEA ( May 2020 ) showing 56% after tax IRR and All In Sustaining Cost of US$ 530 at 10.3 g/t Au

Recently cashed up with Cdn $6 million and now drilling to infill and expand resource

Advancing PEA towards Feasibility

About Canagold Resources

Canagold Resources Ltd. is a growth-oriented gold exploration company focused on generating superior shareholder returns by discovering, exploring and developing strategic gold deposits in North America. Canagold shares trade on the TSX: CCM and the OTCQB: CRCUF.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

