Teamsters Local 533 Membership Approves Agreement With Keolis

RENO, Nev., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 533 employed by Keolis Transit, the contractor for the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County (RTC Washoe), have voted and ratified a new agreement after three unfair labor practice strikes and 60 days on the picket line.

"This new deal will eliminate the need for further 'repetitive and harmful strikes' caused by Keolis," said Local 533 President Gary Watson. "From day one, this has always been about the safety of our members, the safety of our riders and improving working conditions in our profession. Our members stood strong, fought together with dignity and earned the community's respect in our struggle to retain important contract language and request economic improvements. The membership reviewed and ratified the three-year agreement by majority."

"We appreciate U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and Teamsters General President-Elect Sean O'Brien for their assistance in bringing a peaceful end to this labor dispute," said Debbie Calkins, Local 533 Secretary-Treasurer. "Our public transit workers, who fought to protect and support this community throughout the worst of the pandemic, are deeply grateful to the community for their patience, understanding, compassion and overwhelming support. Progress would not have happened without you. Most of all, we thank the members for holding strong."

"We still have many outstanding disputes but are hopeful to come to a resolution," said Eric Martelle, Keolis Transit Driver and Local 533 Shop Steward. "This strike has created unrest within Reno, Sparks and Washoe County due to the failed leadership of local politicians. Our membership is energized and ready to get boots on the ground in the next election cycle; to vote for candidates that will never forget about us, the essential workers and our transit passengers."

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Local 533 represents about 2,300 workers in various trades throughout northern Nevada and eastern California, including about 200 RTC/Keolis employees. For more information, go to http://teamsters533.org/ .

