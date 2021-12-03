Delta Community to Award $125,000 to Metro Atlanta Nonprofits

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union (www.DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia's largest credit union with more than $8.7 billion in assets, will award a total of $125,000 to 20 organizations that were selected as 2022 recipients through the Credit Union's annual Philanthropic Fund grant program.

Delta Community Credit Union Logo (PRNewsFoto/Delta Community Credit Union)

Since distributing its first grants in 2014, the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund has invested $750,000 in nonprofit organizations that support education, and health and human services. Earmarking $125,000 for additional grants in the coming year reflects the Credit Union's ongoing commitment to support the metro Atlanta communities it serves.

"We recognize that charitable and philanthropic organizations nationwide have faced funding challenges throughout the pandemic, so we are especially grateful for this opportunity to support these worthwhile organizations," said Hank Halter, Delta Community Credit Union CEO. "We share their commitment to supporting critically important health and human services initiatives as well as educational enrichment and financial literacy programs for people of all ages."

In 2022, the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund will award individual grants of $10,000 to:

Agape Youth & Family Center

Caring for Others

Hall-Dawson CASA Program

Kennesaw State University Foundation

Urban League of Greater Atlanta

Individual grants of $7,500 will be awarded to:

21 st Century Leaders

Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation

Cool Girls

Giving Kitchen

The Scholarship Academy

Individual grants of $5,000 will be awarded to:

Kate's Club

Lekotek of Georgia

Literacy Action

Rainbow House

The Orange Duffel Bag Initiative

Individual grants of $2,500 will be awarded to:

Community Farmers Markets

East Lake Foundation

Gainesville -Hall County Alliance for Literacy

Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company

Scottdale Early Learning

Grant recipients are chosen by a rotating committee of volunteer Delta Community employees. Committee members review applications and award grants based on the amount requested; the proposed use of the funds; and alignment between the applicant's mission and the Credit Union's formal community investment strategy. For information about the 2023 Philanthropic Fund, visit the Credit Union's Community Program page.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 450,000 members, 28 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 130 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

