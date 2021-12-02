TrueCar Appoints Rich DiStefano as New Head of Product Team

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc ., (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced the appointment of Rich DiStefano as its new Senior Vice President of Product. In this role, DiStefano will develop and execute the product strategy for TrueCar, leading the long-term development of features and solutions, ultimately resulting in higher efficiency and consumer engagement through TrueCar's products. DiStefano will report directly to President and CEO, Mike Darrow.

"With his extensive experience developing innovative consumer-driven products for Fortune 500 companies, we are truly excited to have Rich join the TrueCar team," said Mike Darrow, President and Chief Executive Officer of TrueCar. "Rich will be a huge asset to our team as TrueCar continues to work toward delivering TrueCar+, a modern, two-sided marketplace that brings the car buying experience fully online."

DiStefano comes to TrueCar after years of developing products across multiple industries, including beverage, entertainment, finance, hospitality and retail. His digital product background includes leading social commerce at Walmart and leading Hilton Hotel's mobile and omni-channel product and strategy. At Ticketmaster and Live Nation he led mobile commerce and spearheaded the creation of mobile ticketing. Prior to that, DiStefano drove Match.com into mobile dating. His product background began in consumer packaged goods, on the team that developed Monster energy drinks.

"As a lifelong car enthusiast, I'm thrilled to join the talented team at TrueCar to help reinvent how consumers find and buy cars online," said DiStefano. "Buying a car is the second largest purchase a person makes. We have a unique opportunity to develop new and innovative ways to personalize the journey, remove friction and elevate the experience."

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

