Protiviti Named One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Parents Great Place to Work® list honors organizations that offer flexibility and programs to support working parents

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the 'Best Workplaces for Parents™' 2021 list by Great Place to Work®. The list is based on analysis of confidential survey responses from more than six million U.S. employees and compares the experiences of parents and non-parents within each organization as well as the available benefits and support programs.

At Protiviti, we continually strive to create an inclusive culture where everyone feels valued.

Eighty-five percent of Great Place to Work's list evaluation was based on what parents say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential at work, no matter who they are or what they do for the business. The remaining fifteen percent was based on how parenting status influenced the degree to which employees from all backgrounds are equally involved in innovation opportunities, believe company values are lived and that management is effective.

The survey also took into account an organization's paid parental leave and adoption benefits, its approach to flexible working schedules, and its childcare and dependent healthcare benefits.

"At Protiviti, we continually strive to create an inclusive culture where everyone feels valued and that encourages and supports our people throughout the different stages of their lives and careers," said Protiviti Executive Vice President, Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Susan Haseley. "We're pleased to provide our working parents with flexibility, programs and benefits to continue to grow their careers with us and be a part of the Protiviti family."

Protiviti offers a range of programs for its working parents, including an employee networking group for parents; gender-neutral paid parental leave; and a backup dependent care program. All Protiviti employees have access to its extensive Employee Assistance Program and the firm's leaders encourage and support a flexible work environment to help meet its employees' personal and professional needs.

"Congratulations to Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces for Parents," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "The pandemic presented parents with unique challenges that impacted their work- and home-lives. But these companies paid close attention to the experiences of their working parents and ensured that they didn't have to choose between a thriving career and being present for their children."

Companies were only considered for the list if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. In 2020, Protiviti was named to the inaugural 'Best Workplaces for Parents' list. Protiviti has also been recognized on multiple other Great Place to Work lists, including Best Workplaces for Diversity, Millennials and Consulting and Professional Services. The consulting firm was named in 2021 to Seramount's '100 Best Companies' for working mothers and Best Companies for Dads.' Details of Protiviti's awards can be found at https://www.protiviti.com/US-en/company-recognition.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

