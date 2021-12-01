UST Recognized as Best Place to Work at Computing UK's Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2021 Jazmin Pallo from UST awarded 'Young Digital Professional of the Year'

LONDON and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has won the 'Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs' award at Computing UK's Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2021. Judged by a panel of leaders and experts in the digital field, the award recognizes individuals and businesses that have excelled in the technology space.

This year's winners across 24 categories were announced during a ceremony at The Waldorf Hilton in London, United Kingdom. Jazmin Pallo, a Sales and Marketing Associate at UST, won the prestigious 'Young Digital Professional of the Year' award for contributions to UST's partnership with 'Tech She Can', having built the charity's website under the mentorship of UST technologists.

Additionally, UST was named as a finalist in the 'Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year' category for its managed service for MLOps with xpresso.ai, and the 'Best Not-for-Profit Project' for its 'Tech We Can' initiative.

Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Delivery Officer, and Country Head - UK, UST, said, "Our people-focused, technology-led talent strategy, 'Who We Are', is built upon each phase of the employee life cycle: Attract, Engage, Develop and Retain the world's best digital talent. This approach enables us to create a positive work culture at UST where employees can develop and thrive. Our success at these distinguished awards is a testament to UST's focus on employee empowerment, coaching, and collaboration – and we are immensely proud of our team."

Since its inception, UST's vision has been to build a world-class digital organization with the best talent. The award-winning 'Who We Are' talent framework seeks to put employees first, focusing on Engagement, Capability, and Organization. The strategy includes a range of programs, such as:

- COLORS: UST's award-winning unique strategic framework that enables employee engagement through empowerment. The program has 7 teams with specific targets, connecting associates across the globe with a sense of purpose and belonging.

- Infinity Labs: A global network of UST innovation labs focusing on co-creating digital solutions through rapid prototyping, enabled by an ecosystem of start-ups, partners, and academics. The research and development group of Infinity labs incubates technology solutions, digital platforms, and products across various domains.

- Career Velocity: UST's technology solution to enable career mobility and skill development. The platform helps employees with an individualized career path to achieve their goals and propagates the unique 'skill clustering' concept.

- UST Garage Ventures: UST encourages the entrepreneurial spirit of its employees to come up with ideas that cause positive disruption.

- GA Menon Academy (GAMA): UST's learning and development (L&D) academy has been spearheading efforts to create a digital learning calendar across technology areas for its employees.

UST was also recognized by Great Place to Work® in the U.S., UK, India, Malaysia, and Mexico. Additionally, UST was named a Top Employer 2021 in eight countries - US, UK, India, Mexico, Spain, Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia, by the Top Employers Institute (TEI), another global authority on recognizing excellence in people practices in the workplace. UST's 'Talent Plan' in the UK was featured amongst TEI's best practice insights. The company was also honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award for being one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020.

The company recently announced its aggressive hiring plans of over 10,000 employees across the globe to support its global business demand, accelerate the digital transformation of companies, and the rise of the digital economy.

About UST:

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 28,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

