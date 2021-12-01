Scholastic Announces The Christmas Pig: A Virtual Event With J.K. Rowling & Friends To Air On YouTube December 8, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education, and media company, today announced " The Christmas Pig: A Virtual Event with J.K. Rowling & Friends ," airing on Youtube on December 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET. In an intimate conversation, J.K. Rowling chats with a group of children from across the U.S. about the spirit of giving and the meaning of hope, inspired by her latest novel.

Just in time for the holidays and to celebrate the publication of The Christmas Pig, Scholastic will donate 100,000 assorted children's books to 100 Title 1 schools (1,000 books each to 100 schools) across the country. Additionally, the company announced that 10,000 books will be donated to Toys for Tots , an organization whose goal is to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters.

Five children ranging in age from 8-12 years old from Massachusetts, New York, Indiana, Arizona, and Texas, all nominated by their teachers as super readers, spent 30 minutes virtually with the author to ask questions, enjoy a read-aloud, and share their hopes and wishes for the holidays.

The Christmas Pig is a heartwarming adventure for the whole family about one child's love for his most treasured thing and how far he will go to find it. Jack loves his childhood toy, Dur Pig (DP). DP has always been there for him, through good and bad. One Christmas Eve something terrible happens – DP is lost. But Christmas Eve is a night for miracles and lost causes, a night when all things can come to life… even toys. Jack's newest toy, the Christmas Pig (DP's replacement), has a daring plan and together they embark on a magical journey to seek something lost, and to save the best friend Jack has ever known.

The Christmas Pig, released in the U.S. and Canada on October 12th, debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and has held the top position for six consecutive weeks. J.K. Rowling's latest novel follows up The Ickabog, which was published in November of last year with all book royalties donated to the author's charitable trust to aid vulnerable groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The book debuted at #1 and has clinched a spot on the New York Times bestseller list for fifty weeks since publication. The Harry Potter series, which launched in the U.S. twenty-three years ago, continues to hold its position on national bestseller lists.

The Christmas Pig by J.K. Rowling, illustrated by Jim Field.

