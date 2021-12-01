Oliver Wyman Announces Partner Promotions For 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman today announced 62 senior professionals have been named Partners of the firm, representing the largest class of new Partners the Firm has ever had.

"Our new partners will deliver breakthrough impact to our clients around the world," said Nick Studer, President and CEO, Oliver Wyman. "They are highly talented trusted advisors and deep specialists who are dedicated to the success of our clients and our people. I'm confident that their contributions to Oliver Wyman in the future will be vast."

Effective January 1, 2022, the firm's new Partners are listed below in alphabetical order.

DEAN ADDIS – London 

TOMAS ANDERSSON - Stockholm  

ALEX BECKER – Chicago  

VIRGILE BERTOLA – Paris 

MANOJ BHOJWANI- New York 

MAX-ALEXANDER BORRECK – Munich 

ROBBIE BOURKE – London 

JESSICA CLEMPNER – London 

PILAR DEARRIBA – Madrid  

MARIANNE DEBAINS – Paris 

NIKOLAI DIENEROWITZ – London 

BEN DIETL – New York 

STEFAN DOBLER – New York 

MUSTAFA DOMANIC – Dubai 

MELANIE DUNN – Seattle 

DEAN FAULKNER – London 

TOM FLEMING – Paris 

FRANCOIS FRANZL – New York 

TIMMO FREUDL-GIERKE – Berlin 

DAVIDE FURLAN – Milan 

JULIA GOLDNER – Philadelphia  

JAMES GORDON – Sydney  

KATE GRADY – San Francisco 

JULIAN GRANGER-BEVAN – Sydney 

ALISON GRIGG – London 

DOMINIQUE GUILHEM – Paris 

KATIE GUNN – Boston 

RUPERT HARRISON – London 

RORY HEILAKKA – New York 

FELIPE HILDEBRAND – Sao Paulo 

MICHAEL HO – Hong Kong  

DILEK IZEK – Amsterdam 

SYED JAFRI – Dubai 

SAMIR JAVERI – London 

CHRISTOPHER JOHNSTONE – London 

AMRUTA KELKAR – New York  

UDY KHEMANI – New York 

TRAVIS KISTLER – Washington  

ANDREW KODESCH -San Francisco  

DANIEL LEBLANC – Dallas 

JAIME LIZARRAGA RODRIGUEZ – Madrid 

LAURA MACONI – Sao Paulo 

PHILIPP METTENHEIMER – Frankfurt 

AHMAD MOURTADA – Doha 

MIKE MOYLAN-JONES – London 

CORNELIA NEUMANN – Amsterdam  

BERND OEHRING – Munich 

MAKSIM RYABUKHIN – Moscow 

ANGREZ SARAN – London 

DANA SCARDIGLI – New York 

COSIMO SCHIAVONE – New York 

MARC SCHOEFER – Frankfurt  

ILINA SEN – San Francisco 

SARAH SNIDER – Philadelphia  

RAN STRUL – New York 

PRADEEP SURESH – Houston 

ARCHAG TOULOUMIAN – Paris 

TONI TUGORES – New York 

KK VENKATA – Singapore 

CAROLYN VO – Dallas 

STEVEN WALSH – Dallas 

DUSTIN WISOTZKY – Munich 

 

About Oliver Wyman
Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in 60 cities across 29 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 5,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities.  Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC). For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman.

