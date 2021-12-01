Hyperion Materials & Technologies completes acquisition of Aggressive Grinding Service

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Materials & Technologies, a leading global materials science company that develops hard and super-hard materials for a wide range of industries and applications, announced today it has successfully acquired Aggressive Grinding Service (AGS), a Pennsylvania-based precision carbide and ceramic grinding business.

Hyperion Materials & Technologies is a global leader in hard and super-hard materials. (PRNewsfoto/Hyperion Materials & Technologies)

Bringing AGS into the Hyperion Materials & Technologies family will enhance Hyperion's capabilities and leadership in multiple high growth markets, including can tooling, custom and preform carbide rod blanks, and a variety of finished wear-resistant components. The companies will begin working together immediately to expand the Hyperion product portfolio and streamline workflow processes to further increase efficiency and responsiveness for customers.

AGS, founded in 1988 and located about 45 miles east of Pittsburgh in Latrobe, provides broad and specialized grinding and machining capabilities, including surface, centerless, outside diameter (OD) and peel grinding, as well as wire electrical discharge machining (EDM) and wheel dressing services. The company employs about 90 associates who operate the latest in advanced grinding and machining equipment.

Key business leaders at AGS will remain in place and report into the Hyperion organization.

About Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Hyperion Materials & Technologies, headquartered in Worthington, Ohio, USA, is a global leader in hard and super-hard materials with nearly 70 years of experience in cemented carbide, diamond and cubic boron nitride technologies. Hyperion specializes in premium base materials, toolmaker components, engineered products, and process tools and solutions for the most demanding applications. With about 1,700 employees worldwide, Hyperion has its production footprint in North and South America, Europe and Asia, and sales in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit HyperionMT.com or check out Hyperion's profiles on LinkedIn or YouTube.

About Aggressive Grinding Service

Aggressive Grinding Service (AGS), headquartered in Latrobe, Pa., USA, is North America's leader in carbide grinding and advanced ceramic finishing. To learn more, visit AggressiveGrinding.com or check out AGS's channel on YouTube.

