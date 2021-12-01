Freepoint Eco-Systems Announces Plans to Build Advanced Recycling Facility in Ohio

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC ("Freepoint") has announced its plan to build an advanced recycling facility in Ohio that will convert waste plastic into feedstock for use in the production of prime-quality plastic. The Ohio facility will recycle approximately 90,000 tons per year of end-of-life plastic that would otherwise be destined for landfills or incineration. Commercial operations are expected to commence in 2023.

Freepoint is committed to being part of the solution to the growing environmental problem of plastic waste disposal by building, owning, and operating advanced recycling facilities around the globe. In October 2021, Freepoint announced that it would be constructing its first advanced recycling facility in Texas as part of a strategic partnership with Plastic Energy Ltd. and TotalEnergies. The facility is targeted to commence commercial operations in 2024.

"Freepoint is excited to announce its second commercial-scale advanced recycling facility in the United States. The Ohio facility will have a significant positive impact on the environment by reducing the consumption of crude oil-derived feedstocks for prime resins, which will result in carbon left in the ground, a more circular and sustainable economy and a healthier planet Earth. Our goal is to continue to expand our advanced recycling footprint not only in the U.S., but in Europe and Asia, as demand for recycled content in plastic continues to grow," said Jeff McMahon, Managing Director of Freepoint.

About Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC

Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC is an affiliate of Freepoint Commodities LLC, a global commodities merchant providing supply chain management services and eco-friendly products and solutions to its customers. Among other things, Freepoint Eco-Systems is in the business of securing supplies of waste plastic that is not being recycled and converting that waste into reusable products via its advanced recycling facilities. Freepoint Eco-Systems is engaged in business operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. More information can be found at www.FreepointEcoSystems.com

