Familia Camarena® Tequila Launches a Tequila Tuxedo to Help Fans Level Up Their "Ugly" Holiday Wardrobe Beyond the Classic Sweater Camarena, the most awarded tequila(1), is partnering with Ugly Sweater Company to create The Tequila Tuxedo, a custom novelty suit jacket and built-in flask

MODESTO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Camarena will help tequila fans level up their holiday look beyond the traditional "ugly sweater" by creating the first-ever Tequila Tuxedo - a novelty holiday jacket as crisp and clean as Camarena with a custom pocket designed to hold a flask of the most awarded tequila¹. Starting today, consumers are invited to visit www.uglychristmassweater.com/pages/camarena to purchase a Camarena Tequila Tuxedo of their own, while supplies last. The Camarena Tequila Tuxedo retails for $125 USD, which includes a tuxedo jacket (available in sizes S-XXL) and a branded Camarena flask. Camarena Tequila is not included.

In anticipation of the return of in-person parties and holiday gatherings, Camarena created the Tequila Tuxedo to help tequila fans sip on the best while looking their best. Each tuxedo jacket features a Camarena Tequila-inspired novelty blue and white winter design. The fun doesn't stop there, as the inside lining of each jacket includes a pocket perfectly sized to hold an accompanying Camarena branded flask. All you need to supply is the tequila.

"After last year's celebrations were put on pause, 2021 marks a great opportunity to safely gather with friends and family," says Brandon Lieb, Vice President of Spirits Marketing, E. & J. Gallo. "We created the Tequila Tuxedo to reimagine the standard holiday sweater and deliver a more festive, fun and functional look for those looking to make this season memorable. Like our tequila, we want fans to stand out - and we're excited to share with them this new offering for the holidays."

As the tequila category continues to grow at double the rate of total spirits², Camarena wants fans to have the most popular sip of choice at the ready, and in a festive way this season. The perfect drink for any holiday party, Camarena encourages fans to sip and share its "Tequila Tuxedo" cocktail:

"Tequila Tuxedo"

Ingredients:

2 oz. Camarena Silver

2 oz. Lo-Fi Dry Vermouth

Instructions:

Add ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice and stir together to combine/chill. Strain into a chilled coupe/martini glass and garnish.

Garnish:

Pickled Onions

To learn more about Camarena, visit www.tequilacamarena.com and shop now for a Tequila Tuxedo of your own at www.uglychristmassweater.com/pages/camarena .

About Camarena Tequila:

With a legacy of six generations of tequila making experience, Familia Camarena Tequila is made from 100 percent blue agave grown in the Los Altos Highlands region of Jalisco, one of Mexico's most prestigious tequila districts. Produced in Arandas at the family-owned and operated distillery, each bottle is double distilled. The Familia Camarena Tequila portfolio includes a 100% Blue Agave Silver, a 100% Blue Agave Reposado and a 100% Blue Agave Añejo.© 2021 Camarena Tequila, Healdsburg, CA. All rights reserved.



