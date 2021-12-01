Canon's New DP-V1830 18.4-inch 4K/HDR Professional Reference Display Features Improved Blacks, Wide Color Gamut and Wider Viewing Angles

The New 4K/HDR Professional Reference Display is Ideal for Use Inside Broadcast Relay Vehicles, Sub-Control Rooms, and On-Set HDR Monitoring

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the launch of the DP-V1830, an 18.4-inch professional 4K reference display that features improved core components such as a high-quality display engine, a revamped set of high-resolution algorithms, new panels and a new backlighting system — all of which deliver an increase in image quality over previous Canon displays. Adhering to HDR standards1, the display features a compact and lightweight 18.4-inch panel that can be ideal for use in tight working spaces, including outside broadcast (ob) vans, sub-control rooms, and on-set production tents. The new reference display is poised to be a versatile tool for demanding industry professionals and can help support efficient workflows in a wide variety of working environments.

The display achieves a peak luminance of 1,000 cd/m2 for white luminance, which meets the parameters defined in ITU-R BT.2100 for HDR, as well as featuring an improved imaging engine. Compared to previous models, the display offers enhanced control over backlight illumination to better delineate dark and light portions of high contrast. With the help of these improvements, it is possible to accurately represent stronger and darker blacks, isolated black portions, and brilliant bright colors, even in challenging scenes.

Canon developed a unique LED backlighting system that produces a wide color gamut and supports the ITU-R BT.20202 standard. Additionally, Canon's proprietary optical configuration helps mitigate luminance and color variations, providing an angle of view for the display that is wide enough to deliver accurate images when several people are viewing the monitor at the same time.

The DP-V1830 has a shallow form factor and weighs approximately 16.5 lbs. The display can be installed on 19-inch racks compatible with EIA standards3. This allows professionals the ability to use the display in existing broadcast and video production workplaces, as well as easy transportation to on-location worksites and production tents.

Summer 2022 Enhancements

The Canon DP-V1830 reference display is scheduled to receive a product enhancement in the summer of 2022 via a free firmware update that will include:

2-screen / 4-screen individual image quality setting of input video signal

Chromaticity diagram (distribution display of all pixels)

Waveform monitor RGB Parade

SD-SDI support

The Canon DP-V1830 is currently scheduled to be available in January 2022 for an estimated retail price of $14,299.00*. For more information, please visit, usa.canon.com/provideo , or watch our launch video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LKh2ow3DrEU .

