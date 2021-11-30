Syntax Achieves Premier Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network

Cloud services firm continues strong global momentum following a $300 million investment and over 1,500% growth in five years

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntax , a leading multi-cloud and mission-critical applications managed cloud provider, today announced the company has achieved Premier Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN). As a Premier Partner, Syntax has differentiated itself in the AWS Partner Network by demonstrating expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

Over the past five years, Syntax has grown 1,500%, achieving record growth in the industry. Earlier this year Syntax acquired Linke to expand SAP on AWS capabilities across EMEA. The company also launched the Syntax and AWS SAP Migration Factory to give customers the confidence they need to quickly, securely and cost-effectively migrate their mission critical SAP and integrated applications on AWS. Having already achieved several SAP, MSP, and Oracle competencies Syntax is uniquely positioned to support the needs of AWS customers. Most recently, Syntax achieved SAP Competency Partner status, earned its AWS Microsoft Workload Competency, and joined the AWS MSP program. With its newly minted AWS Premier Partner status and recent $300 million growth investment, the company will continue fueling global expansion while further supporting its customers and employees.

"Syntax has grown its AWS expertise significantly over the past several years and we're excited to see it culminate with our AWS Premier Partner status," said Christian Primeau, Global CEO of Syntax. "Committing to innovation is mission-critical right now. Companies unable or unwilling to keep up with the pace of digital transformation will be overshadowed and out-run by their competitors. With our AWS Premier Partner status, strong financial and global growth position, Syntax will continue building on our world-class services and support to further enable our customer's innovation strategies."

To be recognized as an AWS Premier Partner, companies must complete a rigorous approval process demonstrating their AWS proficiency. This involves gaining accreditations and certifications, exhibiting a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and displaying extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Partners also have a strong team of AWS Trained & Certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.

"The entire Syntax team is honored to achieve AWS Premier Partner status after a momentous year for Syntax," said Marcelo Tamassia, Global CTO of Syntax. "Through the continued support of AWS, in addition to our recent investment, Syntax is making significant global headway that will provide the most comprehensive multi-cloud and multi-ERP solutions to our world-class customers."

