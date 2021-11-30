Princess Cruises Honors Women of The Explorers Club Serving as Godmothers of Enchanted Princess Highlights of their Work Featured in Global Broadcast Special Event, "Our World, Enchanted"

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the inauguration of a new cruise ship is a time-honored, maritime tradition and Princess Cruises today announced details about the naming ceremony of Enchanted Princess, which is showcased in an original production entitled, "Our World, Enchanted," scheduled to broadcast globally at 1:00 pm PST / 4:00 pm ET on Dec. 13, 2021, on Princess Cruises' YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Princess Cruises Honors Women of The Explorers Club Serving as Godmothers of Enchanted Princess - From left to right: Captain Lynn Danaher, Dr. Vicki Ferrini, and Jenifer Austin

Hosted by Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan and Enchanted Princess Cruise Director Dan Falconer, the 45-minute show introduces viewers to the innovative features and amenities of the new MedallionClass ship and culminates in the official naming to welcome the ship into the Princess global fleet. It also honors three members of The Explorers Club who serve as the godmothers of the newest ship in the Princess fleet.

"This unique approach to the naming of Enchanted Princess honors our legacy of bringing people together and creating lasting memories on board our cruises by letting us share the excitement of the ceremony with more people than ever and giving Princess fans a more intimate look at our newest MedallionClass ship," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "It also allows us to recognize the contributions our godmothers – Captain Lynn Danaher, Dr. Vicki Ferrini and Jenifer Austin – have made to ocean conservation and stewardship, as the ocean provides our livelihood and serves as the home for our more than 25,000 employees who serve millions of guests while they explore the world on a cruise vacation with us each year."

Since its inception in 1904, members of The Explorers Club have traversed the earth, the seas, the skies, and even the moon, on expeditions of exploration. This multidisciplinary, professional society is dedicated to the advancement of field research, scientific exploration and resource conservation. The three godmothers of Enchanted Princess have been recognized for their achievements in expeditions, oceanography and mapping the oceans and they include:

Captain Lynn Danaher

Captain Danaher has been a United States Coast Guard Licensed Master and Dive Master since 1994. She is a founding member and president of the Pacific Islands Research Institute since 2008 and co-founder of the Friday Harbor Film Festival since 2013. She joined The Explorers Club in 2005 and has served as chair of the Pacific Northwest Chapter for two years and the Board of Directors for six years. She has completed eight Explorers Club Flag Expeditions. Captain Danaher is an officer of The Explorers Club, serving as Vice President: Mission Programming and Chair of the Headquarters Renovation Committee. She is also a licensed Contractor in the State of Hawaii.

Dr. Vicki Ferrini

After completing her PhD in Coastal Oceanography, Dr. Ferrini extended her research interests from the coast to the hidden deep-sea world. The majority of the global ocean is unmapped, unexplored and uncharacterized, and her work aims to help solve that. A Senior Research Scientist at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Dr. Ferrini leads several efforts focused on making sure data are preserved and can be accessed by scientists and the public alike. She is committed to building a vibrant international community of collaborators, and works with colleagues around the world to help build bridges between people and the ocean through data. Dr. Ferrini joined the Explorers Club in 2021 when she was selected as one of the Explorers Club 50 – fifty explorers changing the world.

Jenifer Austin

Jenifer Austin spent nearly 14 years at Google, where she co-led the team that launched the first virtual map of the ocean in the company's consumer products Google Earth and Google Maps and also launched Underwater Streetview in Google Maps and Global Fishing Watch. She then started Oceanagenda.com to help bring together diverse groups to support holistic ocean conservation and stewardship. She is a scuba diver. A fellow of the Explorers Club (FN'14), she has served on the W40 Women's Committee, speaking as a part of the Women of the Deep and hosting a panel in its finale Pathfinders Symposium. Austin is a mother of two children.

"Our World, Enchanted" naming ceremony program includes appearances by newly appointed Princess Cruises President John Padgett, Group President Jan Swartz, Commodore Nick Nash and provides a look into the beautifully designed interiors, elegantly appointed accommodations, world-class entertainment, gourmet dining and craft cocktails available on Enchanted Princess.

The 145,000-ton, 3,660-guest ship represents an evolution of the design platform used for her sister ships – Royal Princess (2013), Regal Princess (2014), Majestic Princess (2017) and Sky Princess (2019) – offering an elevation of spectacular style and elegance that is distinguished by Princess. The ship's inaugural cruise season began Nov. 10, with various 10-day Southern Caribbean itineraries, sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale.

Notable features and entertainment offerings found onboard Enchanted Princess, include:

Sky Suites – First introduced on Sky Princess (2019), the new luxury Sky Suites offer inclusive amenities, attentive service and a dedicated Suite Experience Manager, luxurious accommodations for up to five guests and a 1,000 square-foot balcony featuring 270-degree views from the cruise line's largest balcony at sea.

25 Bars & Restaurants – With extensive al fresco dining options, Enchanted Princess features Bistro Sur La Mer by Three Michelin Star Chef Emmanuel Renaut , Sabatini's Italian Trattoria with its own Pasta Room, Crown Grill Steakhouse and Bar, Crooners, Chef's Table Lumiere, Gigi's Pizzeria, The Salty Dog Gastropub, Gelato, three beautifully appointed Main Dining Rooms and more.

Aquatic Relaxation - In addition to multiple hot tubs, Enchanted boasts two deep-tank pools, adjacent to the top-deck bar. At the ship's aft end, the infinity-style Wakeview pool and bar offer spectacular views of the horizon, while the Retreat Pool offers a quiet oasis.

Fan Favorite Original Production Shows – First debuted onboard Sky Princess to rave reviews, Enchanted Princess showcases Rock Opera, featuring incredible costumes inspired by glamorous avant garde fashion with a musical soundtrack spanning classic rock, opera and musical theater. In addition, 5-SKIES with its technologically enhanced production features a virtual gaming world, spectacular digital effects and acrobatics, intricate sets and contemporary music for one of the cruise line's most visually advanced shows ever.

Take Five – First debuted on Sky Princess, Take Five showcases vintage footage, iconic imagery and intimate conversations that transport you to the heart of the jazz era. Guests can enjoy nightly live jazz while sipping cocktail favorites from Master Mixologist Rob Floyd and specialty gin cocktails crafted exclusively for Take Five.

Enchanted Princess also offers signature Princess venues and amenities including the Piazza, Lotus Spa, The Sanctuary, Movies Under the Stars, Princess Live!, Vegas-Style Casino, The Shops of Princess, Camp Discovery Youth & Teen Center and Discovery at SEA programs.

For the latest Princess COVID-19 health protocols, please visit https://www.princess.com/plan/cruise-with-confidence/cruise-health/covid-19-guest-protocols/.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

Editor's Note: Godmother images available here and broll footage of Enchanted Princess available here.

About Princess Cruises :

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princess Cruises