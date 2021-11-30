Atmofizer Technologies Inc. Partners with Kemper GmbH to Disrupt a Global Fume Extraction and Filtration Industry

German owned, Kemper, is leading global supplier to Fortune 500 clients

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (CSE: ATMO) (Frankfurt: J3K) (the "Company" or "Atmofizer") is pleased to announce that Kemper GmbH, a leading welding fume extraction equipment manufacturer and important supplier of ambient air cleaning systems, is partnering with Atmofizer to integrate Atmofizer ultrafine-particle agglomeration technology into industrial air purification systems and other air purifying systems. The purpose is to apply Atmofizer patent-protected and patent-pending technology to industrial applications that will enable conventional HEPA filtration systems to more efficiently process hazardous dry particles that are small enough to enter the bloodstream through inhalation or that invade the body through contact with skin.

Atmofizer's technology works by using ultrasonic waves to bring together the smallest particles into a larger, attached clusters that can be more effectively filtered and neutralized by ultraviolet light. The current demand for air purification systems has been fueled by the need to better address the COVID-19 virus, as the small size of the virus can make it elusive to traditional filtration systems and ultraviolet lights.

Kemper and Atmofizer are investing an aggregate of US$500,000 in testing, development and commercialization of new industrial-grade products to destroy harmful air particles in commercial applications, including heavy manufacturing and clinical environments.

"We believe that purifying the air with Atmofizer's technology may hold the key to improving the levels of air quality in industrial and commercial environments. Atmofizer's technology also aims to reduce operational costs by enabling longer filter life and thereby lowering filter costs", said Chairman and CEO of Kemper, Bjoern Kemper. "At Kemper, we are experts at handling ultrafine dust and welding smoke, which are extremely harmful to the body, and when combined with the Atmofizer technology, we believe we can jointly create systems for a broad range of industrial and commercial uses that will exceed the current standards for safety, efficiency and cost."

"Partnering with a world leader in one of the most challenging and dangerous breathing-air environments, welding, to co-create a next-generation product range to the global manufacturing sector is an exciting opportunity for our company, our customers and the impact it can have on making a healthier world," said Atmofizer CEO, Olivier Centner. "The Kemper brand and international distribution through its existing dealerships and networks will help accelerate our ability to enable more people around the world to receive the benefits of Atmofizer purified air."

About Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

Atmofizer's consumer and industrial solutions are based on its patent-protected and patent-pending technology technology for ultrafine particle agglomeration and neutralization. This capability creates a revolutionary and more efficient method for addressing the wide range of dangerous nano-scale particles, viruses and bacteria that are too small to be effectively managed by conventional HEPA filters and ultraviolet lights. Atmofizer plans to disrupt the air treatment industry by improving air safety and purification efficiency while lowering customers' operational costs.

Atmofizing air refers to the process of using ultrasonic acoustic waves to agglomerate (cluster together) small particles into a larger target that is then radiated by ultraviolet light to neutralize their harmful properties, making the air you breath less hazardous to your health. Using units that atmofize air in tandem with HEPA filters can make the HEPA filters work more efficiently, enable the use of a less-powerful filter and result in a cleaner and longer-lasting filter that reduces operating costs and is less of a health hazard to clean or replace.

Atmofizer is patent-pending and patent-protected sole source of technology to atmofize air and is applying its proprietary technology in consumer and industrial air purification products currently manufactured under the Atmofizer brand, as well as in retail and commercial devices produced by other companies that integrate Atmofizer technology into their own products under license. Atmofizer's owned and licensed product lines include wearable, portable and mobile use for personal air treatment, as well as larger systems to handle higher air volumes for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential applications.

About Kemper GmbH

Kemper, the family business established in 1977, is a pioneer and technology leader in the field of welding fume extraction. The family owned Company Kemper is managed by the second generation: Björn Kemper, Michael Schiller and Frederic Lanz. Kemper employs 400 employees and is exporting to 88 countries. Kemper is the technology leader in the field of extraction and filtration technology in the metal working industry and their main objective is to supply the best possible quality and to fulfil the demands of our customers. Current customers include Bayer, Daimler, Airbus, Lufthansa, VW and Ford. For more information please visit; https://www.kemper.eu/en/company.

