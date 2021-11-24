Red Roof® Helps Travelers Get Home for the Holidays with Savings Up to 30% Off Stays Black Friday offer available November 26 - December 3 for those looking to spend the season with friends and family

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, is helping travelers get home for the holidays this year through the brand's limited time, Black Friday deal. With the season officially in full swing and 44% of Americans planning to visit family and friends for in-person celebrations, Red Roof will offer up to 30% off bookings and stays through December 30, 2021, providing the perfect opportunity to reconnect and carry-on holiday traditions.*

"At Red Roof, we understand the importance of this particular holiday season as travelers look to share the joy with their loved ones in-person," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "We hope this special Black Friday offer will allow our guests to spend more time with family and friends and less time worrying about their holiday budget."

Whether heading to grandma's house for a holiday dinner, taking in the magic of the season with friends or enjoying active vacations in the snow or on the sand, guests can bring the entire family along thanks to Red Roof's pets stay free policy. And, those looking for a clean, comfortable and affordable room can feel assured there is a property perfectly-situated along the way thanks to more than 660 properties in 43 states to choose from, all offering a dedicated RediClean® program to help keep guests and staff safe, complimentary Wi-Fi and flexible cancellations.**

Seasonal travelers ready to reconnect and celebrate holiday milestones can receive 30% off stays starting November 26 through December 3 when booking exclusively at redroof.com, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, at a participating property or through Red Roof's free app that is available for both iOS and Android devices. Download the app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

For more information about Red Roof's Black Friday Deal, please visit redroof.com.

*According to a recent Amex Trendex Survey: American Express - Amex Trendex: Consumers Embracing the Holiday Spirit and Welcoming Back Traditions Put on Hold Last Year

**One well-behaved domestic pet (i.e., cat or dog) is welcome per room. Pet accommodations policy may vary at some HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly. Most Red Roof locations offer a flexible cancellation policy, allowing for cancellation up to 6 p.m. local time on the intended date of arrival. Please contact the local property to confirm cancellation terms.

