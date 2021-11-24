Palo Alto Networks to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that members of its management team will be presenting at the following financial community events:

Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

9:30 a.m. PST

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

8:30 a.m. PST

Additional information about upcoming investor event participation and a live audio webcast of each presentation will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the Palo Alto Networks website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com .

ABOUT PALO ALTO NETWORKS

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

