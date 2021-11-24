Ian Williams Named President of Wynn Interactive

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier online sports betting and casino ("iGaming") app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Wednesday it has named Ian Williams as President of Wynn Interactive. He will oversee Wynn Interactive's global day-to-day operations.

A 20-year gaming industry veteran, Williams joined WynnBET in October as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining WynnBET, Williams served as President of Online Gaming for Churchill Downs Inc. and contributed to Churchill Downs Interactive's division developing into one of the most profitable online wagering business in the U.S. Williams helped grow Churchill Downs' horse racing advance-deposit wagering business (Twinspires.com & Betamerica.com) during his five-year tenure, profitably delivering record handle in every year with the company. He was also responsible for spearheading the initial development of Churchill Downs real money sports and iGaming businesses.

A graduate of Leeds Metropolitan University, Williams has 17 years of experience as a C-level executive in the United States, with stops in Canada and the United Kingdom. He also founded Thistle Gaming, a company distributing real-time sports data feeds and virtual racing to the leading bookmakers in Europe and Asia.

About Wynn Interactive

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Approved Sportsbook Operator of the NFL, an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, MLB and NBA, and proud marketing partner of several NFL, NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit www.wynninteractive.com or www.WynnBET.com .

