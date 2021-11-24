Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three and Nine Month Periods Ended September 30, 2021

Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy").

On November 23, 2021, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Dori Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period.  In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

  • Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2021 - approximately NIS 642.4 million.
  • Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended September 30, 2021 - approximately NIS 130 million.

Dorad's financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 note that following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in China in December 2019, and the spreading of the coronavirus to many other countries in early 2020, there has been a decline in economic activity in many regions of the world, as well as in Israel. The spreading of the coronavirus caused, among other things, a disruption in the supply chain, a decrease in global transport volume, traffic and employment restrictions declared by the Israeli government and other governments around the world, as well as declines in the value of financial assets and commodities in markets in Israel and around the world. Dorad notes that throughout this period and up to the reporting date it operated in compliance with, and according to, with the guidelines of the Israeli Ministries of Energy and Health on dealing with the coronavirus epidemic, including preparations of the operation and maintenance employees of the power plant and shift work as required. Dorad's financial statements further note that in light of the crisis, there is a certain decrease, which moderated during the period of the financial statements, in the electricity consumption of various customers, and there is also a certain decrease in the demand of the Israel Electric Company, and accordingly such reduction has not resulted in a material adverse effect at this time. Dorad notes that it is monitoring the re-spread of the virus and continuously examines its potential options for handling the impact to its income.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which include the summer months of July and August and the intermediate month of September, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the spread of Covid-19 and the economic impact of such spread and of actions taken by governments and authorities, the results included herein may not be indicative of third quarter results in the future.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020 and as of and for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

  • Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel;
  • 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;
  • 51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain;
  • Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively; and
  • 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements.  The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Dorad's operations and projects, including in connection with reductions in the consumption of electricity by Dorad's customers and the Israeli Electricity Company, delays in supply of gas, steps taken by Israeli authorities, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities (and in the price of oil and electricity, and technical and other disruptions in the operation of Dorad), in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position




September 30

September 30

December 31



* 2021

2020

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


328,707

418,733

247,079

Trade receivables and accrued income


277,663

218,858

297,719

Other receivables

Financial derivatives


9,175

1,354

8,448

-

21,401

-

Total current assets


616,899

646,039

566,199






Non-current assets





Restricted deposit


472,111

446,966

433,265

Prepaid expenses


33,734

35,729

35,230

Fixed assets


3,403,321

3,557,177

3,526,839

Intangible assets


5,907

5,528

5,402

Right of use assets


58,383

60,985

60,113

Total non-current assets


3,973,456

4,106,385

4,060,849






Total assets


4,590,355

4,752,424

4,627,048






Current liabilities





Current maturities of loans from banks


311,173

272,762

242,098

Current maturities of lease liabilities


4,614

3,039

4,535

Trade payables


300,591

262,785

309,380

Other payables


32,514

25,297

3,808

Financial derivatives


-

515

2,993

Total current liabilities


648,892

564,398

562,814






Non-current liabilities





Loans from banks


2,467,410

2,669,511

2,561,302

Long-term lease liabilities


52,563

55,929

50,858

Provision for dismantling and restoration


50,000

50,058

50,000

Deferred tax liabilities


212,463

202,706

200,298

Others Long-term liabilities


16,517

-

-

Liabilities for employee benefits, net


160

160

160

Total non-current liabilities


2,799,113

2,978,364

2,862,618






Equity





Share capital


11

11

11

Share premium


642,199

642,199

642,199

Capital reserve from activities with shareholders


3,748

3,748

3,748

Retained earnings


496,392

563,704

555,658

Total equity


1,142,350

1,209,662

1,201,616






Total liabilities and equity


4,590,355

4,752,424

4,627,048

Condensed Interim Statement of Income



For the nine months ended

For the three months ended

Year ended


September 30

September 30

December 31


2021

2020

2021

2020

2020


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)


NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

Revenues

1,605,482

1,884,621

642,381

697,061

2,407,221







Operating costs of the






 Power Plant












Energy costs

328,866

417,892

149,644

143,458

522,110

Electricity purchase and






 infrastructure services

779,493

922,584

268,375

332,330

1,185,225

Depreciation and






 amortization

169,151

179,889

56,436

72,833

237,575

Other operating costs

105,328

111,671

37,911

35,729

155,368







Total operating costs






 of Power Plant

1,382,838

1,632,036

512,366

584,350

2,100,278







Profit from operating






 the Power Plant

222,644

252,585

130,015

112,711

306,943







General and






 administrative expenses

17,715

19,011

5,359

5,590

24,926

Other incomes

8,809

-

2,877

-

1,279







Operating profit

213,738

233,574

127,533

107,121

283,296







Financing income

1,215

2,479

400

635

3,056

Financing expenses

162,054

96,675

60,946

40,294

157,428







Financing expenses, net

160,839

94,196

60,546

39,659

154,372







Profit before






 taxes on income

52,899

139,378

66,987

67,462

128,924







Taxes on income

12,165

32,030

15,388

15,497

29,622







Profit for the period

40,734

107,348

51,599

51,965

99,302

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity





Capital reserve






for activities




Share

Share

with

Retained



capital

premium

shareholders

earnings

Total Equity


NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

For the nine months






 ended September 30, 2021






 (Unaudited)












Balance as at






 January 1, 2021 (Audited)

11

642,199

3,748

555,658

1,201,616







Dividend to the Company's

-

-

-

(100,000)

(100,000)

Shareholders






Profit for the period

-

-

-

40,734

40,734







Balance as at






 September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

496,392

1,142,350







For the nine months






 ended September 30, 2020






 (Unaudited)












Balance as at






 January 1, 2020 (Audited)

11

642,199

3,748

576,356

1,222,314







Dividend to the Company's

-

-

-

(120,000)

(120,000)

Shareholders






Profit for the period

-

-

-

107,348

107,348







Balance as at






 September 30, 2020
(Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

563,704

1,209,662







For the three months






 ended September 30, 2021






 (Unaudited)












Balance as at






 July 1, 2021 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

444,793

1,090,751







Profit for the period

-

-

-

51,599

51,599







Balance as at






 September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

496,392

1,142,350







Dorad Energy Ltd.

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (cont'd)





Capital reserve






for activities




Share

Share

with

Retained



capital

premium

shareholders

earnings

Total Equity


NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

For the three months






 ended September 30, 2020






 (Unaudited)












Balance as at






 July 1, 2020 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

511,739

1,157,697







Profit for the period

-

-

-

51,965

51,965







Balance as at






 September 30, 2020
(Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

563,704

1,209,662







For the year ended






 December 31, 2020 (Audited)












Balance as at

11

642,199

3,748

576,356

1,222,314

 January 1, 2020 (Audited)






Dividend to the Company's shareholders

-

-

-

(120,000)

(120,000)

Profit for the year

-

-

-

99,302

99,302







Balance as at






 December 31, 2020 (Audited)

11

642,199

3,748

555,658

1,201,616

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows



For the nine months ended

For the three months ended

Year ended


September 30

September 30

December 31


2021

2020

2021

2020

2020


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)


NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

Cash flows from






operating activities:






Profit for the period

40,734

107,348

51,599

51,965

99,302

Adjustments:






Depreciation and amortization






and fuel consumption

171,174

182,508

56,726

73,127

241,288

Taxes on income

12,165

32,030

15,388

15,497

29,622

Financing expenses, net

160,839

94,196

60,546

39,659

154,372


344,178

308,734

132,660

128,283

425,282







Change in trade receivables

20,056

73,901

(70,626)

(7,465)

(4,959)

Change in other receivables

12,226

14,234

8,076

6,576

1,284

Change in trade payables

(9,825)

(26,120)

33,298

26,227

16,627

Change in other long-term liabilities

16,517

-

16,517

-

-

Change in other payables

28,706

14,791

29,735

22,629

(6,700)


67,680

76,806

17,000

47,967

6,252

Net cash flows provided






by operating activities

452,592

492,888

201,259

228,215

530,836







Cash flows used in






investing activities






Proceeds (payment) for settlement of






financial derivatives

987

(696)

(477)

(817)

(4,318)

Investment in long-term






restricted deposit

(37,000)

(6,000)

-

-

(6,000)

Investment in fixed assets

(42,277)

(21,853)

(9,225)

(14,135)

(48,309)

Investment in intangible assets

(1,536)

(4,367)

(507)

(2,557)

(4,738)

Interest received

1,225

2,473

399

633

3,046

Net cash flows used in






 investing activities

(78,601)

(30,443)

(9,810)

(16,876)

(60,319)







Cash flows from






financing activities:






Repayment of lease liability principal

(443)

(441)

(147)

(147)

(4,523)

Repayment of loans from banks

(109,156)

(102,653)

-

-

(195,359)

Dividends and exchange rate






paid (see note 4.d)

(100,000)

(123,739)

-

-

(123,739)

Interest paid

(82,544)

(86,680)

(645)

(151)

(170,003)

Net cash flows used in






financing activities

(292,143)

(313,513)

(792)

(298)

(493,624)







Net increase in cash






and cash equivalents for






the period

81,848

148,932

190,657

211,041

(23,107)







Effect of exchange rate fluctuations






on cash and cash equivalents

(220)

3,780

(2,017)

(170)

4,165

Cash and cash equivalents at






beginning of period

247,079

266,021

140,067

207,862

266,021

Cash and cash equivalents at end






of period

328,707

418,733

328,707

418,733

247,079

