Shave the Beard and Make It Weird! campaign encourages participants to lose their locks for charity

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Beards, bangs, or an entire bowl cut — Ripley's Believe It or Not! wants to use your hair to break the Guinness World Records™ title for Largest Ball of Human Hair! Joining forces with No-Shave November and Floyd's 99 Barbershops of Florida, Ripley's will be collecting hair to add to its famous "Hoss the Human Hairball" from now until December 10, 2021.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Attempts Guinness World Records™ Title for Largest Ball of Human Hair (CNW Group/Ripley Entertainment)

As part of its Shave the Beard and Make It Weird! campaign, Ripley's is encouraging entries from all over. Participants can either visit a participating Floyd's location or mail in their mane — even just a snip of split ends — to the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Headquarters in Orlando, Florida, to help achieve the world record.

Initially created by stylist Steve Warden, Hoss eclipsed 100 pounds in 2019 and is now close to surpassing the current record of 167 pounds. To achieve its goal of obtaining the title of Largest Ball of Human Hair, Ripley's launched the Shave the Beard and Make It Weird! campaign at last week's International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) annual conference, raising more than $30,000 for Give Kids The World Village, an 89-acre, whimsical non-profit in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families with magical weeklong wish vacations at no cost.

In true Ripley's fashion, Jim Pattison Jr., President of Ripley's Believe It or Not!, contributed his own beard to Hoss during the IAAPA Expo. "At the beginning of the pandemic, I told my team that I wouldn't shave until all Ripley's Attractions reopened. Today, I'm proud to say that we have successfully and safely opened our doors worldwide. My shave from Floyd's was the icing on the cake," said Jim Pattison Jr. "After over a year of growing my beard, I can relate and am sure No-Shave November participants are also looking forward to fresh face!" If the record is achieved, Ripley's will donate $5,000 to Give The Kids The World Village, in addition to the $1,000 already given by Floyd's.

To learn more about Ripley's Shave the Beard and Make it Weird! campaign, visit Ripleys.com/Hoss.

Send Your Strands To:

Ripley's Believe It or Not!

c/o Hoss the Hairball

7576 Kingspointe Pkwy #188

Orlando, FL 32819

*All entries must be postmarked by December 10, 2021, to be included in the official weighing

About Ripley Entertainment

Built on the foundation of a daily newspaper cartoon in 1918 — still in print today — Ripley Entertainment has grown to be a world leader in family entertainment, expanding to include more than 100 attractions in 10 countries around the world. Along with Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditoriums, Guinness World Records Attractions, Aquariums, WaxWorks, traveling shows, and miniature golf, the world of Ripley's continues to grow through exciting new experiences, content, and books for all ages. Learn more about Ripley's Believe It or Not! by visiting Ripleys.com and following on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Floyd's 99 Barbershops

Participating Floyd's 99 Barbershop locations: S. Orange Ave., Hourglass, Mills Ave., Winter Park, UCF, Oviedo

Floyd's 99 Barbershop is a family-owned company, established in 1999 by brothers Paul, Rob, and Bill O'Brien on the principle that success is driven by providing superior client service and that satisfied employees result in satisfied clients. Floyd's is a place where experience matters, convenience is easy, and expertise is a given. From the diverse styles and personalities of the stylists and barbers to the signature rock-and-roll poster wall plastered with a time machine of music memorabilia, Floyd's is a welcoming, all-inclusive environment where each person who walks into the shops feels valued, confident, and comfortable to express their individual style. Floyd's 99 Barbershop operates more than 125 locations in 14 states, including AZ, CA, CO, FL, IL, KY, MA, MD, MI, MN, NV, PA, TX, and VA. The Floyd's grooming line includes simplifying 3-in-1 Revive Hair and Body Wash, 2-in-1 Refresh Leave-In Conditioner for Hair and Body, shampoo, conditioner, molding paste, styling cream, grip cream, texture powder, slick pomade, and stronghold pomade. Each of the grooming line products is DEA-, sulfate-, and paraben-free.

About No-Shave November

The goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free. We ask that you donate the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to No-Shave. Our goal is to create cancer awareness, educate about cancer prevention, and aid those fighting the battle by funding important programs and research across multiple, notable foundations. And have a little fun while doing so!

