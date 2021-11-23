InventHelp Inventor Develops Stabilizing Accessory for Treadmills (VIG-452)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hated feeling like I was always falling off the treadmill, particularly when I added incline and speed to my workout," said an inventor from Hertford, N.C. "So, I needed something to remain firmly in place on the belt while the machine was in motion."

She developed patent pending TREADMILL TAMER to provide support to sustain balance and position on the machine. As such, it ensures maintenance of a consistent pace and stride and prevents injuries resulting from falling or sliding off the back. Thus, it facilitates safe exercise conditions, which helps build confidence and progress toward more challenging workout levels. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-VIG-452, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

