INEO Unveils New INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. Product for Large Retail Customers

The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. is the newest addition to the INEO Welcoming System product line, providing enhanced theft protection coverage at the entrance of retail stores

SURREY, BC, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, today unveiled the INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E., the Company's next generation Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) pedestal designed to be a companion product within the patented INEO Welcoming System. The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. works in tandem with the INEO Welcoming Pedestal to provide loss prevention capabilities, video capture of loss prevention alarm events, and delivery of robust traffic analytics data. The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. is currently installed in several retail locations across Canada and the US, including two initial locations in Florida and Maine owned by a large North American retail chain.

The INEO Welcoming System comprises the patented INEO Welcoming Pedestal (pictured on the right) and the INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E (pictured on the left). The products work together to secure the entrance of a retail store against theft while also delivering digital advertising to drive sales growth and retail analytics to operate the store more efficiently. (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.)

"The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. was inspired by large retail customers who are currently trialing the INEO Welcoming System and only want one Welcoming Pedestal advertising screen yet require the loss prevention capabilities of two (EAS) systems," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "We were able to address this need with our exceptional research and development team and internal manufacturing capabilities which allowed us to quickly move this product from initial inspiration to being installed in key retail locations."

The new product can be manufactured in two versatile styles, a floor mounted pedestal or a wall mounted unit, allowing the store to pick the most optimal position. In addition, the INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. can work as a standalone product but is at its most powerful when paired within The INEO Welcoming System. A large retailer with multiple doors at its front entrance can pair one or two Welcoming Pedestal units with several Welcoming G.A.T.E. units to provide theft prevention coverage across the entire entrance of a retail location.

The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. utilizes technology INEO designed for the INEO Welcoming System which also allows it to operate in the popular Accusto-Magnetic (AM) 58KHz frequency spectrum. The INEO Welcoming System operates in both the 58KHz and the 8.2MHz frequency spectrum.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., is a provider of location based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company owns and operates its INEO Welcoming Network and also offers its technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit: www.ineosolutionsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended June 30, 2020 filed on SEDAR December 3, 2020. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

