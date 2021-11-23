Community Coalition Urges Giti Tire to End 'Immoral' Mistreatment of Workers

RICHBURG, S.C., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 40 civic, faith and government leaders today called on Giti Tire to stop mistreating workers at its Richburg, S.C., plant and instead show them the dignity and respect they deserve.

In a letter to Phang Wai Yeen, CEO of Giti Tire Manufacturing (USA), the coalition of community leaders condemned the low wages, unpredictable schedules and oppressive amounts of mandatory overtime that leave workers no time for their families.

Giti compounds those abuses by harassing workers who want to improve their working conditions by joining the United Steelworkers (USW), adds the letter, signed by state Reps. Annie McDaniel, John King and Gilda Cobb-Hunter, along with Chester Mayor Wanda Stringfellow and other officials, faith leaders and activists committed to building stronger families and communities across the state.

"We strongly request that you immediately cease this immoral activity in our community that defeats the common good," the coalition's letter says.

"As members of the community, we share in the mutual commitment to recognize the dignity of all labor and the rights of each worker to freedom of association," the leaders wrote. "We also believe in the importance of mutual dialogue where all parties work together to address common concerns and where all have a seat at the table."

The coalition attempted to deliver the letter in person, only to be turned away by Giti security.

"The leaders of Richburg and Chester County have put Giti on notice," said USW District 9 Director Daniel Flippo, who represents tens of thousands of USW members in South Carolina, six other Southern states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. "Our community will not tolerate the mistreatment of workers who only seek fairness and a voice on the job."

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

