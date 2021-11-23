Black Knight Announces Participation in Investor Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, today announced its participation in the Cannae Portfolio Conference in Las Vegas.

Black Knight Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Jabbour and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kirk Larsen will be presenting on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. PST.

Black Knight President of Secondary Marketing Technologies Scott Happ and Kirk Larsen will be presenting on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PST.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through the Black Knight Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

