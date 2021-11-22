Walker & Dunlop Releases Latest Research with Launch of its Fall Multifamily Outlook

The report spotlights the booming Denver market, introduces Walker & Dunlop's new digital lending platform, and features an exclusive Q&A with Wall Street Hall of Famer Ivy Zelman

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced the release of its Fall 2021 Multifamily Outlook Report, which provides an exclusive look into the apartment market's evolution as the world continues to grapple with the effects of COVID-19. The report provides the latest market trends and insights backed by proprietary data from Zelman & Associates, the leading housing research firm in the country.

In this edition of the Multifamily Outlook Report, we:

Examine the state of the U.S. economy: With 3.2 million jobs yet to return, we look into the trends that are influencing all elements of business

Assess the state of affordable housing: Which states are leading the way and how FHFA's 2022 GSE Scorecard will make a difference across the board

Shed light on the student housing market: After several months away from campus, students went back to school this fall, which accelerated transaction velocity

Host a Q&A with Zelman & Associates Co-Founder and CEO, Ivy Zelman : Learn about her new book, Gimme Shelter , her approach to mentorship, and more

Provide a market spotlight on Denver's multifamily boom: Why is it outperforming so many other markets?

Announce Walker & Dunlop's new digital lending platform: Giving clients the lending experience they deserve for small balance multifamily properties – making it faster, simpler, and more certain

To learn more about the current state of the multifamily industry and read our data-backed predictions for the future, download the report.

