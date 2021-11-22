SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ATH, ADTN, FIBK, IDEX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, each outstanding Class A common share of Athene will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock. If you are an Athene shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ADVA. Following completion of the transaction, ADTRAN shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are an ADTRAN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Following completion of the transaction, First Interstate shareholders will collectively own 57% of the combined company. If you are a First Interstate shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with VIA Motors International, Inc. VIA Motors shareholders are expected to receive Ideanomics common stock in connection with the merger. Following completion of the transaction, Ideanomics shareholders are expected to own approximately 75% of the combined company. If you are an Ideanomics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

