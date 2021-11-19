Preventing Lost Fishing Gear in Harsh Waters Now Possible With Smart Farallon Buoy & ZAGO Sustainable Sealing Screws

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know approximately 640,000 metric tons of fishing gear is lost every year, polluting oceanwaters and devastating marine ecosystems? For fishers and fisheries, replacing lost fishing gear is costly and income lost to "ghost fishing" is irreplaceable. The smart Farallon Buoy by Blue Ocean Gear eliminates these issues, providing real-time tracking and monitoring of deployed fishing gear to anywhere in the world - land or sea - via mobile app or web interface.

Sealed with ZAGO saltwater-resistant seal screws, the smart Farallon Buoy prevents subsea fishing gear from getting lost in harsh marine environments.

Farallon Buoy: Sound & Sturdy

Armed with sensors, the Farallon Buoy recognizes when it is in or out of the water and alerts the user to anything unusual - equipment being dragged by a trawler, moved by a storm, or entangled. It sits atop of the water, attaches to a range of subsea fishing equipment, and works even when pulled underwater by strong currents.

"Our buoy is small and light enough to be stored inside a Dungeness crab or lobster pot, but durable enough to be bounced off the deck or whipped around by 20-foot Arctic seas," says Peter Macy, Chief Business Officer, Blue Ocean Gear. "It must be reliable, durable and perform in the harshest environments."

ZAGO Seal Screws – Key to Durability

To ensure reliability and durability, and optimize performance, Blue Ocean Gear's Farallon Buoy is sealed with ZAGO Phillips pan head seal screws in titanium, engineered with Buna O-ring technology. ZAGO sealing screws differ from standard screws. They feature a custom groove under the head; when combined with a rubber O-ring and tightened forms a 360-degree leak-proof, waterproof seal that will not break or crack under treacherous conditions. They are pollutant-free and prevent contaminants, i.e., precipitation, oil, bacteria, sand, dust, from leaking into and damaging equipment or leaking out into the environment.

Corrosion-Resistance Required

"We chose a Titanium seal screw because of its high-resistance to saltwater corrosion, and it's lightweight yet strong," says Macy. "We chose a Buna O-ring because of its resistance to saltwater and its vast temperature range, hot and cold. In addition to pressure-resistance, we like that ZAGO seal screws are sustainable, reusable and can be unscrewed and retightened multiple times for end-of-season maintenance."

"As a sustainable manufacturer making sustainable sealing solutions for a sustainable world, we appreciate Blue Ocean Gear and its mission to create solutions benefitting people and planet," says Gail Friedberg Rottenstrich, co-founder and CEO, Newark, NJ-based ZAGO Manufacturing Co. "We're excited to see what comes next."

